DeShon Elliott delivers blistering rebuke of Texas coaching staff in Twitter tongue-lashing

Don’t expect DeShon Elliott and most of the Texas coaching staff to be exchanging Christmas cards this holiday season.

Elliott in late November announced that he had decided to skip Texas’ bowl game in order to begin preparing for early entry into the 2018 NFL draft. “Coach [Tom] Herman has been amazing, and I’m really excited about what he’s building here,” Elliott wrote in his statement regarding the Longhorns’ head football coach.

Fast-forward eight months, and Elliott has done an about-face as he issued a blistering Twitter rebuke of Herman, accusing the head coach and some members of his coaching staff in a series of tweets of privately criticizing his and his teammates’ decisions to leave Austin early for the NFL. The only individuals spared from Elliott’s social media wrath were Craig Naivar, the safety’s position coach and special teams coordinator; cornerbacks coach Jason Washington, who also serves as UT’s recruiting coordinator; and defensive quality control coach Kyle Coats.

The others? You’re on Elliott’s spit list.

I’d really appreciate it if anyone on the current staff at the University of Texas Football team besides Craig Naivar , Jason Washington or Kyle Coats would keep my name out of there mouth and continue to bad talk me or any other junior that decided to leave early. — DeShon Elliott (@OfficialShon_4) July 18, 2018

We lead your team the best we could before making a decision to better our families. Which I believe you would do the same. — DeShon Elliott (@OfficialShon_4) July 18, 2018

If you really “loved” your players the way you portray then you wouldn’t continually talk bad about them behind closed doors. Bad mouthing us to our brothers who we played for and cried and sweat for way before you stepped on campus. — DeShon Elliott (@OfficialShon_4) July 18, 2018

Kept my mouth quite about this, it’s the complete opposite of my personality but it has to come to an end. It’s been a continuous thing for far too long. – Da Joker — DeShon Elliott (@OfficialShon_4) July 18, 2018

Elliott intercepted six passes, returning two for touchdowns, en route to being named a Jim Thorpe Award finalist in what turned out to be his final season with the Longhorns. The Baltimore Ravens selected the defensive back in the sixth round of the April draft.

As of this posting, neither Herman, who will be entering his second seasons as UT’s head coach, nor the football program have responded to Elliott’s accusations.