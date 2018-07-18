LSU reportedly loses TE Jamal Pettigrew to torn ACL

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Expected to play a bigger role in LSU’s offense in 2018, Jamal Pettigrew will instead spend most of the upcoming season rehabbing a significant injury.

First reported by 247Sports.com and subsequently confirmed by the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Pettigrew (pictured, No. 80) sustained a serious knee injury at some unspecified point this summer. According to the recruiting website, the tight end suffered what’s believed to be a torn ACL and will likely miss the entire 2018 season.

The Times-Picayune reports that the injury occurred during a non-contact workout. That same media outlet noted that McGrew has already undergone surgery to repair the damage.

As of now, the football program has not publicly commented on Pettigrew’s status for the upcoming season.

The 6-7, 262-pound Pettigrew played in 13 games this past season after redshirting as a true freshman the year before. In 2017, he caught one pass for 18 yards.

Pettigrew was a four-star 2016 signee who was rated as the No. 9 tight end in the country.