Report: Ohio State WRs coach Zach Smith was arrested in May on criminal trespassing charge

O-H. UH-OH.

According to ElevenWarriors.com, Ohio State wide receivers coach Zach Smith was arrested May 12 and charged with one count of criminal trespassing. The details leading up to the arrest and charge, to which Smith subsequently pleaded not guilty, have not been made public.

Per the website, the OSU assistant coach, who also serves as the Buckeyes’ recruiting coordinator, is set to appear in Delaware (Ohio) Municipal Court Wednesday afternoon.

When reached by CFT a short time ago, an OSU spokesperson declined to comment on the report. Urban Meyer is aware of the situation, and the football program is expected to issue a statement addressing the development at some point in the not-too-distant future.

Smith, the 34-year-old grandson of former OSU head coach Earle Bruce, has been on Meyer’s staff each of the six seasons since the head coach came to the Buckeyes in 2012, and will be (presumably) entering his seventh season with the program in 2018. He also worked under Meyer as a graduate assistant and quality control coach at Florida from 2005-09. Smith, a 2007 UF graduate, coached at Marshall (2010) and Temple (2011) before reuniting with Meyer in Columbus.