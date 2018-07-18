Tennessee’s Trey Smith cleared after missing spring practice with unspecified ‘medical issue’

With summer camp fast approaching on the horizon, Tennessee has realized a rather significant personnel development.
At the SEC Media Days, Day Three, Wednesday, Jeremy Pruitt confirmed that Trey Smith has been medically cleared to participate in practice when camp kicks off early next month. The offensive lineman was sidelined from the whole of spring practice with what was described as an unspecified “medical issue.”
“[We] can’t wait to get him back,” the first-year head coach stated, with the reasons why being rather obvious.
A consensus five-star 2017 signee, Smith started all 12 games for the Volunteers as a true freshman last season. In the Nov. 4 win over Southern Miss, Smith became the first true freshman to start at left tackle for UT in more than three decades. Smith, who led the Volunteers in knockdowns with 55, started games at four of the five positions along the offensive line, the lone exception being center.
Based off that debut performance, Smith earned consensus Freshman All-American honors and was named second-team All-SEC.
Let the quarterback intrigue at Alabama commence in earnest. Or continue, as the case may be.
During his appearance at the podium for SEC Media Days Wednesday, Nick Saban did his level best to deflect any talk of a quarterback controversy in Tuscaloosa, stating only that the battle for the starting job between two-year starter Jalen Hurts and national championship game hero Tua Tagovailoa is ongoing and will be rejoined when summer camp kicks off early next month. Saban, though, welcomed even more scrutiny of the Crimson Tide’s quarterback situation be declining to state with any degree of certainty that Hurts will be on the roster when the defending national champs open their defense of its title against Louisville in the opener in Orlando.
From al.com:
I have no idea,” Saban said. “I expect him to be there. I think it’s our job to give both players a very fair opportunity to have a chance to win the job at their position. … We’ll create a role for one or both of those guys on our team and they’ll all have to make a decision based on what that outcome is as to what their future is at Alabama. We certainly want every player to stay at the University of Alabama and graduate. Jalen has a great opportunity to do that in December so we are hopeful he will stay there and be a graduate regardless of his circumstances as a player. But that’s not to minimize his chances of making a starter or making a great contribution to our team in some way even if he isn’t the starter.
Hurts’ father made headlines in April when he stated that, if his son lost his starting job, “he’d be the biggest free agent in college football history.” A month later, Tagovailoa admitted in an interview that he would’ve transferred from the Tide if he hadn’t gotten to play in the College Football Playoff title game.
Not long after Averion Hurts‘ claims, Saban stated that he had a “very positive meeting” with the player’s father, adding that he didn’t “think there’s an issue or a problem from my standpoint.”
Because of a hand injury suffered early on and a subsequent surgery, Tagovailoa was very limited throughout spring practice earlier this year. Hurts, meanwhile, took the majority of snaps in Tagovailoa’s absence, although he did incur the wrath of Saban during an uneven spring-game performance.
More than seven months after leaving Penn State, Andre Robinson has found his landing spot.
The mother of the running back confirmed to PennLive.com that her son has transferred to Delaware to continue his collegiate playing career. As the Blue Hens play at the FCS level, Robinson will be eligible to play immediately for the program.
Including this season, Robinson will have two years of eligibility remaining.
“All parties are excited for this opportunity for continuing his education and playing football for Delaware, the mom, Jennifer Mellinger, told the website in a portion of a statement.
Robinson was a four-star member of Penn State’s 2015 recruiting class, rated as the No. 20 running back in the country and the No. 7 player at any position in the state of Pennsylvania.
A redshirt sophomore, Robinson was third among Nittany Lions running backs this past season with 55 yards and one touchdown on the ground in 2017. He finished the PSU portion of his playing career with 196 yards and six touchdowns on 30 carries.
Expected to play a bigger role in LSU’s offense in 2018, Jamal Pettigrew will instead spend most of the upcoming season rehabbing a significant injury.
First reported by 247Sports.com and subsequently confirmed by the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Pettigrew (pictured, No. 80) sustained a serious knee injury at some unspecified point this summer. According to the recruiting website, the tight end suffered what’s believed to be a torn ACL and will likely miss the entire 2018 season.
The Times-Picayune reports that the injury occurred during a non-contact workout. That same media outlet noted that McGrew has already undergone surgery to repair the damage.
As of now, the football program has not publicly commented on Pettigrew’s status for the upcoming season.
The 6-7, 262-pound Pettigrew played in 13 games this past season after redshirting as a true freshman the year before. In 2017, he caught one pass for 18 yards.
Pettigrew was a four-star 2016 signee who was rated as the No. 9 tight end in the country.
O-H. UH-OH.
According to ElevenWarriors.com, Ohio State wide receivers coach Zach Smith was arrested May 12 and charged with one count of criminal trespassing. The details leading up to the arrest and charge, to which Smith subsequently pleaded not guilty, have not been made public.
Per the website, the OSU assistant coach, who also serves as the Buckeyes’ recruiting coordinator, is set to appear in Delaware (Ohio) Municipal Court Wednesday afternoon.
When reached by CFT a short time ago, an OSU spokesperson declined to comment on the report. Urban Meyer is aware of the situation, and the football program is expected to issue a statement addressing the development at some point in the not-too-distant future.
Smith, the 34-year-old grandson of former OSU head coach Earle Bruce, has been on Meyer’s staff each of the six seasons since the head coach came to the Buckeyes in 2012, and will be (presumably) entering his seventh season with the program in 2018. He also worked under Meyer as a graduate assistant and quality control coach at Florida from 2005-09. Smith, a 2007 UF graduate, coached at Marshall (2010) and Temple (2011) before reuniting with Meyer in Columbus.