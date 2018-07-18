Tennessee’s Trey Smith cleared after missing spring practice with unspecified ‘medical issue’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With summer camp fast approaching on the horizon, Tennessee has realized a rather significant personnel development.

At the SEC Media Days, Day Three, Wednesday, Jeremy Pruitt confirmed that Trey Smith has been medically cleared to participate in practice when camp kicks off early next month. The offensive lineman was sidelined from the whole of spring practice with what was described as an unspecified “medical issue.”

“[We] can’t wait to get him back,” the first-year head coach stated, with the reasons why being rather obvious.

A consensus five-star 2017 signee, Smith started all 12 games for the Volunteers as a true freshman last season. In the Nov. 4 win over Southern Miss, Smith became the first true freshman to start at left tackle for UT in more than three decades. Smith, who led the Volunteers in knockdowns with 55, started games at four of the five positions along the offensive line, the lone exception being center.

Based off that debut performance, Smith earned consensus Freshman All-American honors and was named second-team All-SEC.