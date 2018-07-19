Getty Images

Biletnikoff Award watch list highlighted by 2017 finalist David Sills

By John TaylorJul 19, 2018, 1:23 PM EDT
You know how I know we’re getting closer to the start of a new season?  Yet another watch list.

The latest to release theirs is the Biletnikoff Award, with the honor going to the nation’s top receiver issuing a list consisting of 50 players from all nine FBS conferences as well as one independent (UMass).  Headlining this year’s preseason list is West Virginia’s David Sills, who was a finalist for the 2017 award claimed by Oklahoma State’s James Washington.  One other 2017 semifinalist is included as well, Ole Miss’ A.J. Brown.

A total of seven teams placed two receivers each on the watch list: Cal (Kanawai Noa, Vic Wharton III), Louisville (Dez Fitzpatrick, Jaylen Smith), Nebraska (Stanley Morgan Jr., JD Spielman), North Texas (Jalen Guyton, Michael Lawrence), Oklahoma (Marquise Brown, CeeDee Lamb), Toledo (Diontae Johnson, Cody Thompson) and West Virginia (Gary Jennings Jr., Sills).

Three conferences totaled seven players apiece, the ACC, Big 12 and MAC.  That trio is followed by five each from Conference USA and four apiece for the AAC, Pac-12 and Sun Belt.  The Big Ten and Mountain West each placed three.

Below is the complete list of 2018 Biletnikoff Award preseason watch listers:

JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Stanford
Tyre Brady, Marshall
A.J. Brown, Ole Miss
Marquise Brown, Oklahoma
Trevon Brown, East Carolina
Ryan Davis, Auburn
Greg Dortch, Wake Forest
Terren Encalade, Tulane
Dez Fitzpatrick, Louisville
James Gardner, Miami-Ohio
Jonathan Giles, LSU
Marcus Green, ULM
Jalen Guyton, North Texas
Emanuel Hall, Missouri
Justin Hall, Ball State
Kelvin Harmon, North Carolina State
N’Keal Harry, Arizona State
Penny Hart, Georgia State
Justin Hobbs, Tulsa
Andy Isabella, Massachusetts
Gary Jennings Jr., West Virginia
Anthony Johnson, Buffalo
Collin Johnson, Texas
Diontae Johnson, Toledo
KeeSean Johnson, Fresno State
CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma
Michael Lawrence, North Texas
Ty Lee Middle, Tennessee
McLane Mannix, Nevada
Scott Miller, Bowling Green
Denzel Mims, Baylor
Stanley Morgan Jr., Nebraska
Kanawai Noa, California
James Proche, SMU
T.J. Rahming, Duke
Ahmmon Richards, Miami
Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
David Sills V, West Virginia
Steven Sims Jr., Kansas
Jaylen Smith, Louisville
Kwadarrius Smith, Akron
JD Spielman, Nebraska
Cody Thompson, Toledo
John Ursua, Hawaii
Teddy Veal, Louisiana Tech
Jamarius Way, South Alabama
Nick Westbrook, Indiana
Vic Wharton III, California
Malcolm Williams, Coastal Carolina
Olamide Zaccheaus, Virginia

Erstwhile USC WR Joseph Lewis arrested again for domestic battery

By John TaylorJul 19, 2018, 3:45 PM EDT
It’s safe to say that any hopes Joseph Lewis entertained in returning to the USC football program have officially faded.

Earlier this month, Lewis completed a 21-day sentence and was released from jail July 6. The erstwhile USC wide receiver reached a plea agreement in late May and pleaded no contest to two counts of domestic battery in connection to an arrest this offseason.

Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times reported, Lewis was arrested again, this time on suspicion of domestic battery with an injury.  That charge is a felony, and Lewis is currently being held in jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

The arrest came less than two weeks after he was released from jail.

In late February, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office declined to pursue a felony charge against Lewis after he was arrested on one count of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. At the time, though, it was reported that the case had been referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office, which would decide whether misdemeanor charges would arise from the arrest.

Not long after, the city attorney’s office filed five misdemeanor counts against Lewis. The charges stemmed from two separate incidents in February, and included three counts of domestic battery with an injury, false imprisonment and domestic battery without an injury.

In the wake of the arrest, Lewis was suspended from the football team and his name removed from the roster.  While a USC spokesman stated after Lewis’ release from jail that his status with the team hadn’t changed and remained off the roster, the player had stated that he was hopeful he’d be permitted to rejoin the team before the start of the upcoming season.

A five-star member of the Trojans’ 2017 recruiting class, Lewis was rated as the No. 4 receiver in the country; the No. 6 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 31 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The only player rated higher in USC’s class that year was running back Stephen Carr.

As a true freshman last season, Lewis caught four passes for 39 yards. He had been expected to play a bigger role in the Trojans’ passing game this season

Auburn expects midseason return for WR Will Hastings (ACL)

By John TaylorJul 19, 2018, 2:34 PM EDT
One of the top returning members of Auburn’s receiving corps should be primed to give that group a midseason boost, Gus Malzahn stated Thursday.

In late March, Will Hastings underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL he sustained earlier in spring practice.  At his SEC Media Days appearance, Malzahn revealed that the Tigers expect the junior wide receiver to return at some point around the middle portion of the upcoming season.

“He’s off to a very good start,” said the head coach by way of ESPN.com. “His rehab is going excellent. We’re hoping we get him back by the middle of the season.”

Last season, Hastings was third on the Tigers in receiving yards with 525 and receiving touchdowns with four, with his 26 receptions good for fourth on the team.

Auburn will be without another receiver to begin the year as well as Eli Stove is rehabbing his own torn ACL.  Malzahn gave no indication as to even a general timetable for Stove’s return.

As a sophomore in 2017, Stove caught 29 passes for 265 yards, the former total which tied him for second on the team.

‘Attitude issues’ net 2018 FAU signee Nero Nelson a dismissal

By John TaylorJul 19, 2018, 12:21 PM EDT
Lane Kiffin seemingly has a high threshold of tolerance when it comes to talented football players, but there’s apparently a line that even he won’t allow them to cross.

According to the Palm Beach Post, Nero Nelson has been dismissed from Kiffin’s Florida Atlantic football program for what were described as “attitude issues.” The dismissal came shortly after the junior college transfer had enrolled in classes at FAU.

From the Post‘s report:

A team source told The Post that Nelson immediately clashed with coaches about the team’s 4th Quarter Program, a training regiment which strength and conditioning coach Wilson Love brought over from Alabama last season. Numerous players credited the program as a key reason the Owls went 11-3 last season and ended the year on a ten-game winning streak.

When confronted about his effort during offseason training by both teammates and coaches, Nelson reacted in a “hostile manner” before other players intervened. Though coaches were willing to give Nelson another opportunity, the receiver continued to feud with teammates before leaving the team.

Subsequent to the Post breaking the story, the Sun Sentinel spoke to the wide receiver’s JUCO coach, who wasn’t exactly stunned at the turn of events.

“It’s not surprising,” Copiah Lincoln (Miss.) Community College coach Glenn Davis told the newspaper. “When he went far that far away, I was kind of concerned. He’s a tremendous talent, but he sometimes doesn’t make the best decisions.”

Nelson originally signed with Mississippi State in February of 2016 but was forced to go the junior college route because of academics. 247Sports.com had Nelson rated as the No. 3 JUCO receiver on its composite board when he signed with FAU in December of last year.

North Carolina players facing suspensions over NCAA violations

By John TaylorJul 19, 2018, 12:01 PM EDT
2 Comments

It wasn’t exactly a banner day for the North Carolina football program Wednesday, to say the least.

Not long after Larry Fedora crammed both feet in his mouth when it comes to the subject of CTE, reports surfaced that several Tar Heel football players are facing suspensions of at least one game after selling university-issued shoes and athletic apparel.  WRAL wrote that “UNC became aware of the potential violations and self-reported them in February,” adding that “[t]he report was processed as a secondary violation by the NCAA in March.”

Neither the names nor the actual number of players involved in the violations have been revealed.  The situation arose not long after the football program switched to Jordan Brand apparel last year.

Wednesday night, UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham released a statement addressing the development.

When we became aware of a situation within the football program, we self-reported what the NCAA deemed to be a secondary violation. I worked closely with Chancellor Folt and Coach Fedora to address this issue from an NCAA, University and Department of Athletics perspective, and we have taken appropriate disciplinary action.

We have high expectations of all of our students, coaches and staff, and we expect everyone to abide by and embrace team and NCAA rules. We are disappointed when we fall short, and we always strive to get better.