North Carolina players facing suspensions over NCAA violations

By John TaylorJul 19, 2018, 12:01 PM EDT
It wasn’t exactly a banner day for the North Carolina football program Wednesday, to say the least.

Not long after Larry Fedora crammed both feet in his mouth when it comes to the subject of CTE, reports surfaced that several Tar Heel football players are facing suspensions of at least one game after selling university-issued shoes and athletic apparel.  WRAL wrote that “UNC became aware of the potential violations and self-reported them in February,” adding that “[t]he report was processed as a secondary violation by the NCAA in March.”

Neither the names nor the actual number of players involved in the violations have been revealed.  The situation arose not long after the football program switched to Jordan Brand apparel last year.

Wednesday night, UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham released a statement addressing the development.

When we became aware of a situation within the football program, we self-reported what the NCAA deemed to be a secondary violation. I worked closely with Chancellor Folt and Coach Fedora to address this issue from an NCAA, University and Department of Athletics perspective, and we have taken appropriate disciplinary action.

We have high expectations of all of our students, coaches and staff, and we expect everyone to abide by and embrace team and NCAA rules. We are disappointed when we fall short, and we always strive to get better.

‘Attitude issues’ net 2018 FAU signee Nero Nelson a dismissal

By John TaylorJul 19, 2018, 12:21 PM EDT
Lane Kiffin seemingly has a high threshold of tolerance when it comes to talented football players, but there’s apparently a line that even he won’t allow them to cross.

According to the Palm Beach Post, Nero Nelson has been dismissed from Kiffin’s Florida Atlantic football program for what were described as “attitude issues.” The dismissal came shortly after the junior college transfer had enrolled in classes at FAU.

From the Post‘s report:

A team source told The Post that Nelson immediately clashed with coaches about the team’s 4th Quarter Program, a training regiment which strength and conditioning coach Wilson Love brought over from Alabama last season. Numerous players credited the program as a key reason the Owls went 11-3 last season and ended the year on a ten-game winning streak.

When confronted about his effort during offseason training by both teammates and coaches, Nelson reacted in a “hostile manner” before other players intervened. Though coaches were willing to give Nelson another opportunity, the receiver continued to feud with teammates before leaving the team.

Subsequent to the Post breaking the story, the Sun Sentinel spoke to the wide receiver’s JUCO coach, who wasn’t exactly stunned at the turn of events.

“It’s not surprising,” Copiah Lincoln (Miss.) Community College coach Glenn Davis told the newspaper. “When he went far that far away, I was kind of concerned. He’s a tremendous talent, but he sometimes doesn’t make the best decisions.”

Nelson originally signed with Mississippi State in February of 2016 but was forced to go the junior college route because of academics. 247Sports.com had Nelson rated as the No. 3 JUCO receiver on its composite board when he signed with FAU in December of last year.

Details emerge in Ohio State WRs coach Zach Smith’s criminal trespassing charge

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 25 Ohio State at Michigan
By John TaylorJul 19, 2018, 11:27 AM EDT
And now we know a little bit more of the rest of the story.

Wednesday afternoon, news broke that Ohio State wide receivers coach Zach Smith (pictured, right) had been cited — not arrested, as originally reported — May 12 on one count of criminal trespassing. In updating the original report, the Cleveland Plain Dealer provided details of the incident report associated with the situation that landed the Buckeyes assistant in Delaware (Ohio) Municipal Court Wednesday afternoon:

An incident report obtained by cleveland.com shows that Powell, Ohio police were dispatched to a home just after 8 p.m. on May 12 for a dispute. Smith’s ex-wife is listed as the victim on the report. The report states that there was no forced entry, the victim was not injured and that Smith was not suspected of using alcohol or drugs at the time of the incident. No other details were given.

Subsequent to that, Smith’s attorney explained to the Columbus Dispatch that the situation resulted from Smith attempting to drop his 13-year-old son off at his ex-wife’s residence when she called the police.

“They pick up and drop off like every other divorced family,” Koffel said. “They said, ‘He was told by one of our officers five months ago not to drop off at her apartment.’ I said that’s not enough to override a domestic-court order on where he’s allowed to drop off or pick up his kids. It’s a court order that controls this. …

“He’s like, ‘You know what, I’m going to drop him off at your place. No harm, no foul.’

“She took exception to that and called the Powell Police Department. There were no threats. He never got out of his car. They weren’t even in an argument.”

In between the May citation and July court appearance, Smith had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

When reached by CFT not long after the reports surfaced, an OSU spokesperson declined to comment on the report. Urban Meyer is aware of the situation, and the football program is expected to issue a statement addressing the development at some point in the not-too-distant future.

Smith, the 34-year-old grandson of former OSU head coach Earle Bruce, has been on Meyer’s staff each of the six seasons since the head coach came to the Buckeyes in 2012, and will be (presumably) entering his seventh season with the program in 2018. He also worked under Meyer as a graduate assistant and quality control coach at Florida from 2005-09. Smith, a 2007 UF graduate, coached at Marshall (2010) and Temple (2011) before reuniting with Meyer in Columbus.

Suspended Mizzou starting S Kaleb Prewett has been dismissed

By John TaylorJul 19, 2018, 9:44 AM EDT
Thanks to an off-field incident, Missouri’s defensive secondary will have a sizable on-field hole to fill.

In January, it was confirmed that Kaleb Prewett had been indefinitely suspended by Barry Odom for violating unspecified team rules. Six months later, the head coach confirmed at the SEC Media Days this week that the starting safety has been dismissed from his football program.

Just when the dismissal took place is unclear.

In February of 2016, and not long after he was arrested on an alcohol-related offense, it was confirmed that Prewett would be transferring from Kansas State; three months later, the starting defensive back for the Wildcats transferred to the Tigers. After sitting out the 2016 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Prewett began 2017 as Mizzou’s starting strongside linebacker before starting the last seven games at safety.

Prewett was fourth on the Tigers in tackles this past season with 60. He was also credited with four tackles for loss and two pass breakups.

Alabama LB Keith Holcombe giving up football for baseball

By John TaylorJul 19, 2018, 8:08 AM EDT
After months of speculation, Alabama has officially lost a veteran linebacking and special teams presence. Probably.

Early last month, Nick Saban indicated it was unlikely that Keith Holcombe would return to the Alabama football team for a fourth season after playing three seasons for the Crimson Tide baseball team. In providing the latest update to the linebacker’s status moving forward, the head coach confirmed Wednesday that Holcombe had decided to forego playing football in order to focus solely on a career in baseball, although he did seem to leave the door at least slightly ajar for a future return to the gridiron.

“I think he would add a tremendous amount of experience, knowledge and diversity to our defense because he’s very smart if he decided to come back,” Saban said by way of al.com. “But that doesn’t seem to be the case right now.”

After redshirting as a true freshman in 2014, Holcombe played in 44 football games for the Tide the past three seasons. In addition to a team-high 11 special teams tackles during their run to the national championship, he was also credited with three pass breakups and two tackles for loss on defense in 2017.

On the baseball side, Holcombe started 87 of the 97 games he played, including 45 of 47 this past season as an outfielder. He was third on the team in hits with 51.

While he wasn’t drafted this past June, he was taken in the 37th round of the 2014 MLB draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Instead of signing with that baseball organization, he headed to Tuscaloosa on a football scholarship.