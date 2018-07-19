North Carolina players facing suspensions over NCAA violations

It wasn’t exactly a banner day for the North Carolina football program Wednesday, to say the least.
Not long after Larry Fedora crammed both feet in his mouth when it comes to the subject of CTE, reports surfaced that several Tar Heel football players are facing suspensions of at least one game after selling university-issued shoes and athletic apparel. WRAL wrote that “UNC became aware of the potential violations and self-reported them in February,” adding that “[t]he report was processed as a secondary violation by the NCAA in March.”
Neither the names nor the actual number of players involved in the violations have been revealed. The situation arose not long after the football program switched to Jordan Brand apparel last year.
Wednesday night, UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham released a statement addressing the development.
When we became aware of a situation within the football program, we self-reported what the NCAA deemed to be a secondary violation. I worked closely with Chancellor Folt and Coach Fedora to address this issue from an NCAA, University and Department of Athletics perspective, and we have taken appropriate disciplinary action.
We have high expectations of all of our students, coaches and staff, and we expect everyone to abide by and embrace team and NCAA rules. We are disappointed when we fall short, and we always strive to get better.