Arkansas State’s Justice Hansen, Appalachian State’s Clifton Duck named Sun Belt preseason players of the year

The SEC isn’t the only league in the South to release their preseason all-conference team on Friday as the Sun Belt named Arkansas State QB Justice Hansen and Appalachian State defensive back Clifton Duck as the preseason offensive and defensive players of the year for 2018.
Hansen is looking to repeat as Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year after winning the award at the end of last season after throwing for nearly 4,000 yards and accounting for 44 touchdowns with the Red Wolves. Duck had six interceptions last year to help pace the Mountaineers’ defense and is tied with fellow first-team selection Blace Brown (who plays at Troy) for the most in the nation the past two seasons with 11.
All told though, the Neal Brown’s Trojans had the most selections across the two All-Sun Belt preseason teams with 11 players earning a nod.
The full 2018 Preseason All-Sun Belt team is below:
First Team Offense
QB – Justice Hansen
RB – Jalin Moore (Appalachian State), Warren Wand (Arkansas State)
WR – Justin McInnis (Arkansas State), Penny Hart (Georgia State), Marcus Green (ULM)
TE – Collin Reed (Appalachian State)
OL – Victor Johnson (Appalachian State), Lanard Bonner (Arkansas State), Kevin Dotson (Louisiana), Tristan Crowder (Troy), Deontae Crumitie (Troy)
First Team Defense
DL – Ronheen Bingham (Arkansas State), Logan Hunt (Georgia Southern), Hunter Reese (Troy), Trevon Sanders (Troy)
LB – Anthony Flory (Appalachian State), Michael Shaw (Georgia State), Tron Folsom (Troy)
DB – Clifton Duck, Justin Clifton (Arkansas State), Monquavion Brinson (Georgia Southern), Blace Brown
First Team Special Teams
K – Gavin Patterson (South Alabama)
P – Corliss Waitman (South Alabama)
RS – Marcus Green (ULM)
Second Team Offense
QB – Caleb Evans (ULM)
RB – Wesley Fields (Georgia Southern), Trey Ragas (Louisiana)
WR – RJ Turner (ULM), Jamarius Way (South Alabama), Deondre Douglas (Troy)
TE – Ellis Richardson (Georgia Southern)
OL – Jacob Still (Arkansas State), Curtis Rainey (Georgia Southern), Hunter Atkinson (Georgia State), Shamarious Gilmore (Georgia State), Aaron Brewer (Texas State)
Second Team Defense
DL – Myquon Stout (Appalachian State), Marterious Allen (Georgia State), Tyree Turner (South Alabama), Marcus Webb (Troy)
LB – Silas Kelly (Coastal Carolina), Bull Barge (South Alabama), Bryan London II (Texas State)
DB – Tae Hayes (Appalachian State), BJ Edmonds (Arkansas State), Marcus Jones (Troy), Cedarius Rookard (Troy)
Second Team Special Teams
K – Tyler Bass (Georgia Southern)
P – Cody Grace (Arkansas State)
RS – Marcus Jones (Troy)