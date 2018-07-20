Getty Images

Hotels, recruiting trips and meals among the things on the chopping block at New Mexico due to budget cuts

By Bryan FischerJul 20, 2018, 5:26 PM EDT
Operating a Division I athletics program can be tough but few face the inherent hurdles of running a department quite like the two FBS schools in the state of New Mexico. For years the Aggies of New Mexico State have had one of the smallest budgets in the country and their rivals at New Mexico are not immune to the same challenges either. Case in point came this week as the Lobos moved to cut four sports on Thursday by a unanimous vote from the UNM Board of Regents.

While football was not on the chopping block for the school (it’s a required sport to remain in the Mountain West), the program itself is not immune to penny-pinching the department is facing in the near term. According to the Albuquerque Journal, this includes no longer staying at a hotel the nights before home games, a reduction in the recruiting budget for trips and a potential reduction in the number of meals the school provides to players.

“We are talking about football internally,” athletic director Eddie Nuñez said. “Football, as well as every other sport, is going to be held to the same accountability when it comes to managing their budgets.”

According to recent records, the football team spent a reported $8.3 million during the most recent fiscal year and failed to turn a profit. The Lobos will soon be reducing the total number of players on the team from 116 to 113 (there will remain 85 scholarships available) for both budgetary and Title IX reasons as well. While it was certainly not intended, the program did see some additional cost savings earlier this year when they suspended head coach Bob Davie without pay for 30 days.

Still, times are tough in the state and nobody knows that better than the athletic departments who are facing a money-crunch and trying to do what they can to dig themselves out of it.

North Carolina’s self-reported NCAA violations the result of players selling their shoes

By Bryan FischerJul 20, 2018, 4:31 PM EDT
We learned two things about the North Carolina football program this week and neither of them are all that great for the Tar Heels or their brand.

The item that generated the most headlines was head coach Larry Fedora discussing his misguided views on CTE at ACC Media Days but in terms of impact, it may very well be the fact that the school self-reported several NCAA violations that could lead to player suspensions this season. Now we know what the whole mess was about and let’s just say that it’s a lot less serious than the last time the school underwent the NCAA microscope.

Per WRAL, the secondary violations that were agreed upon were the result of players “selling university-issued shoes and athletic gear.” Yep, selling shoes.

“It’s disappointing,” athletic director Bubba Cunningham told The News & Observer about the matter. “You know we do a great job. I think our compliance office does a great job with education, and students know the rules, and occasionally we make mistakes. We had a couple of students who made some mistakes, and there’s obviously penalties associated with that.”

Adding a layer to this story is that the school recently switched to the Jordan Brand for their apparel prior to the 2017 season as a nod to the Tar Heels’ most famous alum. As part of a uniform unveil that summer, players were given a free pair of Retro 11s and understandably went nuts upon receiving them. They also received some Air Jordan 3 retros in January. It’s unknown whether those shoes are the ones in question that were sold or if it were some other items that players were given to wear but the bottom line is selling such items is against NCAA rules.

At well over $100 for each pair, the players in question face not only repaying the money to a charity to regain eligibility but also the prospect of several games worth of suspensions. It seems like we’ll find out soon who will be held out and for how long but that trip to face Cal in the season opener could be a lot tougher than Fedora and his staff thought thanks to the latest bit of scandal in Chapel Hill.

Watch list season rolls on with Rimington Trophy latest to release list of 58 (!) centers to keep an eye on

By Bryan FischerJul 20, 2018, 3:31 PM EDT
Are you a center that plays college football? Congrats, there’s a nearly 50% chance that you’re on the latest watch list to be released to the media for a postseason award.

On Friday, the Remington Trophy followed in the footsteps of its counterparts and released the 2018 Fall Watch List featuring centers from all over the country. In total, some 58 (!) players made the cut after getting nominated by their schools. The Pac-12 led the way this season with a full 10 players on the list, followed by the ACC with eight centers and the SEC just behind with seven.

Among those that you could say headline the entire group are Alabama’s Ross Pierschbacher, Georgia’s Lamont Gaillard, Texas A&M’s Erik McCoy, Texas’ Zach Shackelford, Penn State’s Connor McGovern, Florida State’s Alec Eberle and Clemson’s Justin Falcinelli.

You can find the full Remington Trophy watch list here.

And if you’re in the preseason watch list mood… the Doak Walker Award, Mackey Award, Biletnikoff Award, Davey O’Brien Award, Bednarik Award and Maxwell Award have all released their watch lists for various positions as well.

We’re still a month away from the regular season actually starting in college football but media days and award watch lists are a sure sign every summer that the long, long offseason is coming to an end.

Mizzou QB Drew Lock, Alabama DL Raekwon Davis headline preseason All-SEC team

By Bryan FischerJul 20, 2018, 2:20 PM EDT
The preseason hype surrounding Missouri quarterback Drew Lock is certainly not slowing down upon the conclusion of SEC Media Days.

The senior who finished last season on the All-SEC First Team finds himself in the exact same position on the media’s annual preseason list of top players from the league. Lock, a potential first-rounder, edged out Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham (second team) and both Georgia’s Jake Fromm and Mississippi State’s Nick Fitzgerald (third team). While the SEC has been knocked for quarterback play in the past, that is certainly not the case in 2018 given the depth that is apparent from the preseason teams, which doesn’t even include others like Ole Miss’ signal-caller Jordan Ta’amu.

Leading the way on defense was, not surprisingly, several Alabama stars. Defensive lineman Raekwon Davis, linebackers Anfernee Jennings and Mack Wilson, plus defensive back Deionte Thompson were all on the first team All-SEC defense. All told, 13 Crimson Tide players were named to one of the three teams, a mark followed closely by Georgia (12), Auburn (9) and Florida (8).

The full set of three preseason teams are below:

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB: Drew Lock

RB: Damien Harris (Alabama), Benny Snell Jr. (Kentucky)

WR: A.J. Brown (Ole Miss),Deebo Samuel (South Carolina)

TE: Albert Okwuegbunam (Missouri)

OL: Jonah Williams (Alabama), Greg Little (Ole Miss), Martez Ivey (Florida),  Trey Smith (Tennessee), Ross Pierschbacher (Alabama)                            

Second-Team

QBJarrett Stidham                     

RB: D’Andre Swift (Georgia), Trayveon Williams (Texas A&M)

WR: Terry Godwin (Georgia), Ryan Davis (Auburn)

TE: Isaac Nauta (Georgia)    

OLAndrew Thomas (Georgia), Lester Cotton (Alabama), Hjalte Froholdt (Arkansas), Garrett Brumfield (LSU), Lamont Gaillard (Georgia)                                   

Third-Team

QB: Nick Fitzgerald, Jake Fromm                                             

RBAeris Williams (Mississippi State), Jordan Scarlett (Florida)   

WR: Jerry Jeudy (Alabama), Emanuel Hall (Missouri)           

TE: C.J. Conrad (Kentucky)                       

OLMatt Womack (Alabama), Zack Bailey (South Carolina), Javon Patterson (Ole Miss), Marquel Harrell (Auburn), Erik McCoy (Texas A&M)  

DEFENSE

First-Team

DLRaekwon Davis, Cece Jefferson (Florida), Montez Sweat (Mississippi State), Jeffery Simmons (Mississippi State)                     

LB: Devin White (LSU), Anfernee Jennings, Mack Wilson                     

DB: Deandre Baker (Georgia), Greedy Williams (LSU), J.R. Reed (Georgia), Deionte Thompson             

Second-Team

DLJonathan Ledbetter (Georgia), Terry Beckner (Missouri), Derrick Brown (Auburn), Isaiah Buggs (Alabama)        

LB: Josh Allen (Kentucky), Deshaun Davis (Auburn), D’Andre Walker (Georgia)         

DBMike Edwards (Kentucky), Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (Florida), Jamel Dean (Auburn), CJ Henderson (Florida)

Third-Team

DL: Dontavius Russell (Auburn), Rashard Lawrence (LSU), Marlon Davidson (Auburn), Kingsley Keke (Texas A&M), Landis Durham (Texas A&M) 

LB: Dylan Moses (Alabama), David Reese (Florida), De’Jon Harris (Arkansas)                         

DBMark McLaurin (Mississippi State), Marco Wilson (Florida), Javaris Davis (Auburn), Santos Ramirez (Arkansas)                      

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P: Corey Fatony, Missouri                                    

PKRodrigo Blankenship, Georgia                                         

RS/AP: Deebo Samuel

Second-Team

P: Joseph Charlton, South Carolina                                  

PK: Daniel LaCamera, Texas A&M                                          

RS: Mecole Hardman, Georgia                  

APTrevon Diggs, Alabama                 

Third-Team

P: Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU   

PK: Tucker McCann, Missouri

RS: Trevon Diggs  

APKadarius Toney, Florida   

Surprise, surprise: Alabama is the media’s pick to win SEC, Georgia to repeat in SEC East

By Bryan FischerJul 20, 2018, 1:25 PM EDT
The pick is in and it’s the same as it ever was.

To the surprise of nobody, defending national champion Alabama was the media’s pick to win the SEC (and SEC West) according to the conference’s annual media poll that was released on Friday morning. While that’s obviously following conventional wisdom given how often Nick Saban has his team in Atlanta for the annual title game, the league office notes that the media has successfully predicted the SEC champion only six times since 1992.

Such was the case last year with Alabama being picked to win the conference but Georgia emerging as the SEC champion. Overall, the Crimson Tide received 193 votes to be crowned champion, while the Bulldogs came in second with a very nice 69 votes. Auburn received 14 votes to win the league, followed by four for South Carolina, two for Florida and one each for Mississippi State and Missouri.

Alabama was also picked to win the SEC West with 263 first place votes, followed by Auburn (19), Mississippi State (2), Texas A&M, LSU, Ole Miss and Arkansas.

Georgia is considered top dog (or is it dawg?) in the SEC East with 271 first place votes. South Carolina (8), Florida (4), Missouri, Kentucky (which got one first place vote), Tennessee (also a singular first place vote) and Vanderbilt rounded out the order of predicted finish.