Three-star 2019 decommits from Rutgers after brother’s dismissal

A burgeoning off-field scandal has cost Rutgers a future football prospect.

Earlier this month, reports surfaced that sophomore linebacker Brendan Devera was one of two players who had been dismissed from Chris Ash‘s football program. While the stated reason given at the time was unspecified violations of team rules, it was subsequently learned that Devera was one of eight Scarlet Knight football players being investigated for fraudulent use of credit cards.

Thursday, Tyler Devera, a Class of 2019 tight end, confirmed to nj.com that he had decommitted from RU. Tyler, if you hadn’t surmised by now, is Brendan’s younger brother, and confirmed that the development involving his sibling triggered his decision.

“Definitely what happened with my brother and everything,” Tyler Devera stated when asked why he had decommitted. “He was a big factor into why I wanted to go there.

“None of the coaches have contacted me since he’s been removed from the team to even say we still want you or anything like that. They just kind of led me away and made me feel like I wasn’t wanted there.”

Devera, a three-star 2019 prospect who 247Sports.com‘s composite board lists as the No. 77 tight end in next year’s class, had committed to the Scarlet Knights June 21, the same day he took an unofficial visit to the school. In addition to RU, the Bergen Catholic (NJ) high schooler holds offers from, among others, Air Force, Buffalo, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Old Dominion, UMass and Western Michigan.

Rutgers was Devera’s only Power Five offer, although schools such as Boston College, Minnesota and Penn State have expressed interest.