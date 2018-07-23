Clemson and Miami are runaway favorites in ACC preseason poll

A year after facing off in the ACC Championship Game, it appears to be pretty clear Clemson and Miami are once again on a collision course in Charlotte for the ACC championship. Clemson and Miami dominated the preseason media poll conducted at the ACC Football Kickoff last week. Clemson will enter the season as the favorite to win the conference according to the same preseason poll.

In the Atlantic Division, Clemson received 145 of 148 first-place votes to easily pull away for first place in the preseason poll. Florida State received the second-most total votes, including one first-place vote and NC State received two first-place votes but finished third in the division pecking order. Since splitting into two divisions, no team has ever won four consecutive division championships in the ACC. If Clemson accomplishes that feat this fall, they will become the first.

Similarly, Miami dominated the first-place vote total in the Coastal Division but the Hurricanes had a slightly smaller gap between them and second-place Virginia Tech. Miami received 122 first-place votes and finished 160 points ahead of the Hokies, who received 16 first-place votes. Georgia Tech picked up eight first-place votes and Duke and North Carolina each received one first-place vote. Miami won its first Coastal Division championship last season.

Clemson received 139 votes to win the ACC championship, with Miami next in line with five. NC State received two votes to win the ACC and Florida State and Virginia Tech each received one vote. A Clemson victory in the ACC Championship Game would give the Tigers five ACC Championship Game victories. Clemson and Florida State open the season tied for the most ACC title game victories with four each. Virginia Tech has three.

ACC Championship Votes

Clemson – 139 Miami – 5 NC State – 2 Florida State, Virginia Tech – 1

Atlantic Division

Clemson (145 first-place votes) – 1,031 total points Florida State (1) – 789 NC State (2) – 712 Boston College – 545 Louisville – 422 Wake Forest – 413 Syracuse – 232

Coastal Division

Miami (122) – 998 Virginia Tech (16) – 838 Georgia Tech (8) – 654 Duke (1) – 607 Pitt – 420 North Carolina (1) – 370 Virginia – 257

