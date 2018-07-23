Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Jim Harbaugh says nothing about starting QB decision, stumps for 16-team College Football Playoff

By Kevin McGuireJul 23, 2018, 2:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

When the Michigan Wolverines show up to South Bend, Indiana to take on Notre Dame in a primetime season opener (on NBC!), Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson will very likely be the team’s starting quarterback. There is no guessing game considering the potential Patterson brings with him from Ole Miss and the state of the Michigan offense last season. Of course, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is not going to address who will sit atop his depth chart until he is forced to do so.

“I have no announcements to make on the quarterback position today,” Harbaugh said at the podium at Big Ten media day in Chicago. This was to be expected, as most coaches will take this opportunity to provide no insight into the starting quarterback decisions to be made for the fall. Harbaugh was no different from Alabama’s Nick Saban or Clemson’s Dabo Swinney in this regard, and he may be no different from Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer when the head coach of the Buckeyes gets to the microphone on Tuesday as Big Ten media day continues.

Harbaugh did go on to suggest the state of the quarterback position in 2018 will be improved over last year’s situation.

Harbaugh also stumped for an expanded College Football Playoff system that first goes to eight teams and later to as many as 16 teams while also noting the problem with playing an expanded playoff schedule. Harbaugh suggested the possibility of eliminating conference championship games to relieve the stress of a longer season with an expanded playoff.

The head coach of the Wolverines also fielded a question about the Big Ten’s proposal to implement an NFL-style injury report. Considering Harbaugh’s program rarely revealed much of any information on a weekly depth chart, Harbaugh’s response was pretty much what you would expect from Harbaugh.

“If we want to do an injury report, we’ll do an injury report.”

Clemson and Miami are runaway favorites in ACC preseason poll

Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireJul 23, 2018, 2:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A year after facing off in the ACC Championship Game, it appears to be pretty clear Clemson and Miami are once again on a collision course in Charlotte for the ACC championship. Clemson and Miami dominated the preseason media poll conducted at the ACC Football Kickoff last week. Clemson will enter the season as the favorite to win the conference according to the same preseason poll.

In the Atlantic Division, Clemson received 145 of 148 first-place votes to easily pull away for first place in the preseason poll. Florida State received the second-most total votes, including one first-place vote and NC State received two first-place votes but finished third in the division pecking order. Since splitting into two divisions, no team has ever won four consecutive division championships in the ACC. If Clemson accomplishes that feat this fall, they will become the first.

Similarly, Miami dominated the first-place vote total in the Coastal Division but the Hurricanes had a slightly smaller gap between them and second-place Virginia Tech. Miami received 122 first-place votes and finished 160 points ahead of the Hokies, who received 16 first-place votes. Georgia Tech picked up eight first-place votes and Duke and North Carolina each received one first-place vote. Miami won its first Coastal Division championship last season.

Clemson received 139 votes to win the ACC championship, with Miami next in line with five. NC State received two votes to win the ACC and Florida State and Virginia Tech each received one vote. A Clemson victory in the ACC Championship Game would give the Tigers five ACC Championship Game victories. Clemson and Florida State open the season tied for the most ACC title game victories with four each. Virginia Tech has three.

ACC Championship Votes

  1. Clemson – 139
  2. Miami – 5
  3. NC State – 2
  4. Florida State, Virginia Tech – 1

Atlantic Division

  1. Clemson (145 first-place votes) – 1,031 total points
  2. Florida State (1) – 789
  3. NC State (2) – 712
  4. Boston College – 545
  5. Louisville – 422
  6. Wake Forest – 413
  7. Syracuse – 232

Coastal Division

  1. Miami (122) – 998
  2. Virginia Tech (16) – 838
  3. Georgia Tech (8) – 654
  4. Duke (1) – 607
  5. Pitt – 420
  6. North Carolina (1) – 370
  7. Virginia – 257

Jim Thorpe Award watch list recognizes 35 top defensive backs

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireJul 23, 2018, 1:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Alongside the release of the Butkus Award watch list on Monday came the watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award. On it appeared 35 names deemed to be the nation’s top defensive backs in the nation with players from 11 conferences.

The ACC, Big Ten, Conference USA, Pac-12, and SEC each had four players named to the initial watch list, which can have players added to it as the season progresses. The AAC, Big 12, Mountain West Conference, and Sun Belt each had three players named, and the MAC had two more players mentioned.

Last year’s winner of the Jim Thorpe Award was Minkah Fitzpatrick of Alabama.

2018 Jim Thorpe Award Watch List

Dravon Askew-Henry, West Virginia
DeAndre Baker, Georgia
Kris Boyd, Texas
Blace Brown, Troy
Kyron Brown, Akron
T.J. Carter, Memphis
Justin Clifton, Arkansas State
Lukas Denis, Boston College
D’Cota Dixon, Wisconsin
David Dowell, Michigan State
Clifton Duck, Appalachian State
Mike Edwards, Kentucky
Jordan Fuller, Ohio State
Kyle Gibson, UCF
Mark Gilbert, Duke
Malik Grant, Marshall
Lavert Hill, Michigan
Javon Hagan, Ohio
Tyler Horton, Boise State
Michael Jackson, Miami
Jah’Shawn Johnson, Texas Tech
Jaquan Johnson, Miami
Shelton Lewis, Florida Atlantic
Julian Love, Notre Dame
Iman Marshall, USC
Byron Murphy, Washington
Kekoa Nawahine, Boise State
Delvon Randall, Temple
Taylor Rapp, Washington
J.R. Reed, Georgia
Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech
Marvell Tell III, USC
Greedy Williams, LSU
Andrew Wingard, Wyoming
Jalen Young, Florida Atlantic

Butkus Award names 51 linebackers to 2018 watch list

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireJul 23, 2018, 1:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

College football watch list season resumed Monday with the release of the Butkus Award and Jim Thorpe Award watch lists. The Butkus Award watch list named 51 linebackers to its preseason list, including players from 41 different schools.

This year’s watch list is highlighted by finalists for the 2017 Butkus Award in Devin Bush of Michigan and T.J. Edwards of Wisconsin. Josh Allen of Kentucky and Cameron Smith of USC are also on the list after being a semi-finalist last year. Former high school Butkus Award winners Caleb Kelly of Oklahoma and Dylan Moses of Alabama also were named to the list.

Alabama and Wisconsin lead the nation with three Butkus Award watch list players each. Ryan Connelly and Andrew Van Ginkel join Edwards of Wisconsin and Anfernee Jennings and Mack Wilson of Alabama are also included.

The list will be trimmed down to a list of semi-finalists on October 29 and then down to a smaller list of finalists on November 19. Georgia running back Roquan Smith won the award last year.

2018 Butkus Award Watch List

Curtis Akins, Memphis
Otaro Alaka, Texas A&M
Josh Allen, Kentucky
Jeffrey Allison, Fresno State
Azeez Al-Shaair, Florida Atlantic
Joe Bachie, Michigan State
Markus Bailey, Purdue
Thomas Barber, Minnesota
Bryton Barr, Massachusetts
Tevis Bartlett, Washington
Devin Bush, Michigan
Josh Buss, Montana
Te’von Coney, Notre Dame
Ryan Connelly, Wisconsin
Deshaun Davis, Auburn
Troy Dye, Oregon
Koa Farmer, Penn State
Paddy Fisher, Northwestern
Joe Giles-Harris, Duke
Dre Greenlaw, Arkansas
Porter Gustin, USC
Nate Hall, Northwestern
Terez Hall, Missouri
Terrill Hanks, New Mexico State
Darius Harris, Middle Tennessee
De’Jon Harris, Arkansas
Khalil Hodge, Buffalo
Justin Hollins, Oregon
Oluwaseun Idowu, Pitt
Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
Gary Johnson, Texas
Kendall Joseph, Clemson
Caleb Kelly, Oklahoma
Jordan Kunaszyk, California
Tre Lamar, Clemson
Dylan Moses, Alabama
Bobby Okereke, Stanford
Justin Phillips, Oklahoma State
Germaine Pratt, N.C. State
Shaq Quarterman, Miami
David Reese, Florida
Cameron Smith, USC
Ty Summers, TCU
Jahlani Tavai, Hawaii
Drue Tranquill, Notre Dame
Andrew Van Ginkel, Wisconsin
D’Andre Walker, Georgia
Devin White, LSU
Mack Wilson, Alabama
Juwon Young, Marshall

Big Ten releases list of preseason honors

Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireJul 23, 2018, 11:53 AM EDT
Leave a comment

As the Big Ten gets set to begin their media day fun in Chicago, the conference assembled a panel of media members to come up with a list of 10 players to receive preseason recognition. Five players from each division were named to this year’s mini-watch list of Big Ten players, with Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley the lone player designated as a unanimous selection.

Ohio State is represented on the list by two players in the East Division with sophomore running back J.K. Dobbins and junior defensive end Nick Bosa each being recognized by the panel. Bosa was last year’s defensive lineman of the year in the Big Ten despite not being a full-time starter. Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary and Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke were also honored in addition to McSorley of Penn State.

The West Division representatives is highlighted by last season’s freshman of the year in the Big Ten, Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor. The Badgers also are represented by linebacker T.J. Edwards. Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fischer, Nebraska wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. and Iowa tight end Noah Fant also made up the West Division representatives.

Some names that stand out as possible omissions include Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson and Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson, but it may be difficult to argue against the names appearing on this preseason list.