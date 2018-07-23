Jim Thorpe Award watch list recognizes 35 top defensive backs

Alongside the release of the Butkus Award watch list on Monday came the watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award. On it appeared 35 names deemed to be the nation’s top defensive backs in the nation with players from 11 conferences.
The ACC, Big Ten, Conference USA, Pac-12, and SEC each had four players named to the initial watch list, which can have players added to it as the season progresses. The AAC, Big 12, Mountain West Conference, and Sun Belt each had three players named, and the MAC had two more players mentioned.
Last year’s winner of the Jim Thorpe Award was Minkah Fitzpatrick of Alabama.
2018 Jim Thorpe Award Watch List
Dravon Askew-Henry, West Virginia
DeAndre Baker, Georgia
Kris Boyd, Texas
Blace Brown, Troy
Kyron Brown, Akron
T.J. Carter, Memphis
Justin Clifton, Arkansas State
Lukas Denis, Boston College
D’Cota Dixon, Wisconsin
David Dowell, Michigan State
Clifton Duck, Appalachian State
Mike Edwards, Kentucky
Jordan Fuller, Ohio State
Kyle Gibson, UCF
Mark Gilbert, Duke
Malik Grant, Marshall
Lavert Hill, Michigan
Javon Hagan, Ohio
Tyler Horton, Boise State
Michael Jackson, Miami
Jah’Shawn Johnson, Texas Tech
Jaquan Johnson, Miami
Shelton Lewis, Florida Atlantic
Julian Love, Notre Dame
Iman Marshall, USC
Byron Murphy, Washington
Kekoa Nawahine, Boise State
Delvon Randall, Temple
Taylor Rapp, Washington
J.R. Reed, Georgia
Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech
Marvell Tell III, USC
Greedy Williams, LSU
Andrew Wingard, Wyoming
Jalen Young, Florida Atlantic