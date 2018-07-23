Getty Images

Tom Herman “disappointed, surprised” by criticism from former Texas S DeShon Elliott

By Zach BarnettJul 23, 2018, 4:11 PM EDT
DeShon Elliott no longer plays for Texas, but popped in the news last week when he went on a (since-deleted) Twitter rant against his former coaches.

“I’d really appreciate it if anyone on the current staff at the University of Texas Football team besides Craig Naivar , Jason Washington or Kyle Coats would keep my name out of there mouth and continue to bad talk me or any other junior that decided to leave early,” he wrote. “We lead your team the best we could before making a decision to better our families. Which I believe you would do the same. If you really ‘loved’ your players the way you portray then you wouldn’t continually talk bad about them behind closed doors. Bad mouthing us to our brothers who we played for and cried and sweat for way before you stepped on campus. Kept my mouth quite about this, it’s the complete opposite of my personality but it has to come to an end. It’s been a continuous thing for far too long.”

Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman reported through “a source familiar with Elliott’s thinking” that the former ‘Horn safety was peeved after his hosting of a Fourth of July pool party, attended by several current Texas players, made its way through the football facility and the staff allegedly warned the current team not to associate with Elliott.

Texas head coach Tom Herman declined to discuss Elliott’s thoughts last week, but addressed them on Monday.

“Disappointed. Surprised. I’m not real sure where that came from,” Herman said. “We never had an issue with him; he was a tremendous player for us. We felt like he developed a ton in one year with our staff, and we wish him nothing but the best in his quest to fulfill his dream in the NFL.”

Recruited by Charlie Strong, Elliott was reportedly among the cabal of players who remained loyal to the previous staff. (Texas had six juniors enter the 2018 NFL draft.)

Despite that, Elliott had by far his best season under Herman and company. After appearing in 19 games with one start over his freshman and sophomore seasons, Elliott blossomed in 2017, starting all 12 games (he opted out of UT’s Texas Bowl win over Missouri) and recording six interceptions to go with 63 tackles, 1.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. He was a unanimous First Team All-Big 12 honoree, a unanimous First Team All-American and a Thorpe Award finalist.

Elliott was a sixth-round selection of the Baltimore Ravens in April.

Mountain West adjusts process of awarding championship game location

By Zach BarnettJul 23, 2018, 6:04 PM EDT
From a scheduling perspective, the end of the 2017 Mountain West season was exactly what you don’t want to see happen. Boise State, sporting a 9-2 record and a perfect 7-0 mark in MW play, visited Fresno State, who was 9-3 overall and 7-1 in conference.

What would otherwise be a massive game was actually meaningless. The Broncos had already clinched the Mountain Division and Fresno State had won the West and the host of the MW title game was decided by whichever team was rated higher in a consortium of computer rankings. Boise State had the edge there, so even a 28-17 Fresno State win couldn’t keep the following week’s championship game out of Boise, which the Broncos turned around and won, 17-14.

That scenario isn’t likely to happen again, but the Mountain West on Monday protected itself from another lame duck finale by adjusting its title game-awarding procedures. Moving forward, the host of the championship game will be the team with the best conference winning percentage. Should that remain a tie, the first tiebreaker will now be head-to-head record. Should the teams not meet in the regular season, CFP rankings and computer rankings will determine the host.

“We had a very unique set of circumstances last December with the two divisional champions playing on the final weekend of the regular season,” deputy commissioner Bret Gilliland said in a statement. “That prompted a review of the formula and a shift to place a priority on head-to-head competition, while maintaining strategic positioning for the Mountain West champion to serve as the Group of Five representative to the College Football Playoff structure.”

With the Las Vegas Bowl moving on from the Mountain West upon the 2020 opening of the new Raiders’ stadium, one wonders if the MW will eventually park its title game in Sin City.

Jim Harbaugh says nothing about starting QB decision, stumps for 16-team College Football Playoff

By Kevin McGuireJul 23, 2018, 2:53 PM EDT
When the Michigan Wolverines show up to South Bend, Indiana to take on Notre Dame in a primetime season opener (on NBC!), Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson will very likely be the team’s starting quarterback. There is no guessing game considering the potential Patterson brings with him from Ole Miss and the state of the Michigan offense last season. Of course, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is not going to address who will sit atop his depth chart until he is forced to do so.

“I have no announcements to make on the quarterback position today,” Harbaugh said at the podium at Big Ten media day in Chicago. This was to be expected, as most coaches will take this opportunity to provide no insight into the starting quarterback decisions to be made for the fall. Harbaugh was no different from Alabama’s Nick Saban or Clemson’s Dabo Swinney in this regard, and he may be no different from Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer when the head coach of the Buckeyes gets to the microphone on Tuesday as Big Ten media day continues.

Harbaugh did go on to suggest the state of the quarterback position in 2018 will be improved over last year’s situation.

Harbaugh also stumped for an expanded College Football Playoff system that first goes to eight teams and later to as many as 16 teams while also noting the problem with playing an expanded playoff schedule. Harbaugh suggested the possibility of eliminating conference championship games to relieve the stress of a longer season with an expanded playoff.

The head coach of the Wolverines also fielded a question about the Big Ten’s proposal to implement an NFL-style injury report. Considering Harbaugh’s program rarely revealed much of any information on a weekly depth chart, Harbaugh’s response was pretty much what you would expect from Harbaugh.

“If we want to do an injury report, we’ll do an injury report.”

Clemson and Miami are runaway favorites in ACC preseason poll

By Kevin McGuireJul 23, 2018, 2:20 PM EDT
A year after facing off in the ACC Championship Game, it appears to be pretty clear Clemson and Miami are once again on a collision course in Charlotte for the ACC championship. Clemson and Miami dominated the preseason media poll conducted at the ACC Football Kickoff last week. Clemson will enter the season as the favorite to win the conference according to the same preseason poll.

In the Atlantic Division, Clemson received 145 of 148 first-place votes to easily pull away for first place in the preseason poll. Florida State received the second-most total votes, including one first-place vote and NC State received two first-place votes but finished third in the division pecking order. Since splitting into two divisions, no team has ever won four consecutive division championships in the ACC. If Clemson accomplishes that feat this fall, they will become the first.

Similarly, Miami dominated the first-place vote total in the Coastal Division but the Hurricanes had a slightly smaller gap between them and second-place Virginia Tech. Miami received 122 first-place votes and finished 160 points ahead of the Hokies, who received 16 first-place votes. Georgia Tech picked up eight first-place votes and Duke and North Carolina each received one first-place vote. Miami won its first Coastal Division championship last season.

Clemson received 139 votes to win the ACC championship, with Miami next in line with five. NC State received two votes to win the ACC and Florida State and Virginia Tech each received one vote. A Clemson victory in the ACC Championship Game would give the Tigers five ACC Championship Game victories. Clemson and Florida State open the season tied for the most ACC title game victories with four each. Virginia Tech has three.

ACC Championship Votes

  1. Clemson – 139
  2. Miami – 5
  3. NC State – 2
  4. Florida State, Virginia Tech – 1

Atlantic Division

  1. Clemson (145 first-place votes) – 1,031 total points
  2. Florida State (1) – 789
  3. NC State (2) – 712
  4. Boston College – 545
  5. Louisville – 422
  6. Wake Forest – 413
  7. Syracuse – 232

Coastal Division

  1. Miami (122) – 998
  2. Virginia Tech (16) – 838
  3. Georgia Tech (8) – 654
  4. Duke (1) – 607
  5. Pitt – 420
  6. North Carolina (1) – 370
  7. Virginia – 257

Jim Thorpe Award watch list recognizes 35 top defensive backs

By Kevin McGuireJul 23, 2018, 1:54 PM EDT
Alongside the release of the Butkus Award watch list on Monday came the watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award. On it appeared 35 names deemed to be the nation’s top defensive backs in the nation with players from 11 conferences.

The ACC, Big Ten, Conference USA, Pac-12, and SEC each had four players named to the initial watch list, which can have players added to it as the season progresses. The AAC, Big 12, Mountain West Conference, and Sun Belt each had three players named, and the MAC had two more players mentioned.

Last year’s winner of the Jim Thorpe Award was Minkah Fitzpatrick of Alabama.

2018 Jim Thorpe Award Watch List

Dravon Askew-Henry, West Virginia
DeAndre Baker, Georgia
Kris Boyd, Texas
Blace Brown, Troy
Kyron Brown, Akron
T.J. Carter, Memphis
Justin Clifton, Arkansas State
Lukas Denis, Boston College
D’Cota Dixon, Wisconsin
David Dowell, Michigan State
Clifton Duck, Appalachian State
Mike Edwards, Kentucky
Jordan Fuller, Ohio State
Kyle Gibson, UCF
Mark Gilbert, Duke
Malik Grant, Marshall
Lavert Hill, Michigan
Javon Hagan, Ohio
Tyler Horton, Boise State
Michael Jackson, Miami
Jah’Shawn Johnson, Texas Tech
Jaquan Johnson, Miami
Shelton Lewis, Florida Atlantic
Julian Love, Notre Dame
Iman Marshall, USC
Byron Murphy, Washington
Kekoa Nawahine, Boise State
Delvon Randall, Temple
Taylor Rapp, Washington
J.R. Reed, Georgia
Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech
Marvell Tell III, USC
Greedy Williams, LSU
Andrew Wingard, Wyoming
Jalen Young, Florida Atlantic