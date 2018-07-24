Kansas’ Isi Holani arrested on suspicion of DUI

Not surprisingly, the end of a weekend has produced a resetting of the “Days With An Arrest” ticker to start the new week.

According to multiple media outlets HERE, HERE, HERE and HERE, Kansas’ Isi Holani was arrested very early Sunday morning on one count of suspicion of driving under the influence. Other than the 22-year-old defensive tackle being taken into custody by Lawrence police officers at 2:19 a.m. local time, no details of what led to the traffic stop that preceded the DUI charge have been released.

A KU official stated that the football program is aware of the development.

“We are currently still collecting all of the details,” the official said in a statement “When that process is completed, we will have further comment.”

A JUCO transfer, the 6-3, 325-pound lineman played in 11 games during his first season with the Jayhawks in 2016, including a pair of starts. In 2017, Holani played in the first two games of the year before going down with an unspecified season-ending injury.