Nearly 100 players land on Nagurski Trophy watch list

Of all the watch lists released thus far, this one’s the biggest — literally.
Via the Football Writers Association of America, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Tuesday released its preseason list of players to watch, with a whopping 97 individuals making the award’s initial cut. All 10 FBS conferences are represented, as are 61 individual schools.
Three first-team FWAA All-Americans have made the initial watch list for the award given annually to the best defensive player in college football: Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant, Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver and SMU defensive end Sutton Smith. Oliver was a finalist for the 2017 Nagurski Trophy that was claimed by North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb.
Of the nearly 100 watch listers, 27 are defensive backs, 26 are linebackers, and 44 are defensive linemen — 24 ends and 20 tackles.
The SEC and Big Ten pace all conferences with 16 and 15 players listed, respectively, followed the ACC (13) and Pac-12 (12). The Big 12’s nine are the least among the Power Five programs, while the seven apiece for the AAC and Mountain West top all Group of Five schools. Conference USA (five) is next, followed by four each for the MAC and Sun Belt.
Five players from football independents made the watch list as well.
Bryan Addison may have left the Pac-12 South but, as it turns out, he’s not leaving the conference entirely.
After acknowledging he “had some issues with the college board and UCLA admissions,” the 2018 signee was given a full release from his scholarship earlier this month. Less than a week later, Addison announced on his personal Twitter account Tuesday afternoon that he’ll “be joining the DB’s at…. The University of Oregon.”
In addition to UO, Addison had also considered, among others, Nebraska and USC after being granted the release.
Because Addison never attended classes at UCLA, he will be eligible to play immediately for the Ducks in 2018.
A four-star member of the Bruins’ most recent recruiting class, Addison was rated as the No. 3 athlete in the country; the No. 11 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 98 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Of UCLA’s 27 signees this year, only one — dual-threat quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson — was rated higher than Addison.
That one Tuscaloosa reunion expected to take place in Boca Raton? Never mind.
In February of this year, it was reported that B.J. Emmons would be joining Lane Kiffin at Florida Atlantic for the 2018 football season. More than five months later, the Morganton (NC) News Herald is reporting that Emmons will not play football for FAU, or anyone else for that matter, this fall.
The newspaper wrote that Emmons said “he will finish online classes in the fall semester to complete his sophomore year academically at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, where he played last fall as a sophomore.”
Prior to the time at that junior college, Emmons was a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team. His offensive coordinator in 2016? Kiffin, who was in his last year on that job before moving to FAU.
Emmons hasn’t closed the door on ultimately moving on to the Owls, although he will have several months to plot the next stop on his college football journey. According to the News Herald, “Emmons’ mother, Cynthia Martin, said she thinks her son still plans to attend FAU but indicated she also believes that FAU would have to offer Emmons a scholarship again as they didn’t hold his 2018 scholarship offer.”
Emmons was a highly-touted four-star member of the Crimson Tide’s 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 2 running back in the country; the No. 3 player at any position in the state of North Carolina; and the No. 35 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. As a true freshman, Emmons ran for 173 yards and a touchdown.
Today has been a busy day for Ed Oliver.
Earlier Tuesday, the standout nose tackle from Houston was named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list. Now, Oliver is also one of 82 individuals placed on the Outland Trophy preseason watch list.
Oliver was the winner of the 2017 version of the Outland, handed out annually to the nation’s top interior lineman.
The Power Five conferences were the only leagues with double-digit representation on this particular watch list, with the Big Ten’s 13 paving the way and followed by the ACC (12), Big 12 (11), Pac-12 (11) and SEC (11). The AAC was the best of the rest with nine, with the MAC (five), Mountain West (three), Conference USA (two) and Sun Belt rounding out the rest. Football independents also accounted for three of the 82 watch listers.
Not surprisingly, the end of a weekend has produced a resetting of the “Days With An Arrest” ticker to start the new week.
According to multiple media outlets HERE, HERE, HERE and HERE, Kansas’ Isi Holani was arrested very early Sunday morning on one count of suspicion of driving under the influence. Other than the 22-year-old defensive tackle being taken into custody by Lawrence police officers at 2:19 a.m. local time, no details of what led to the traffic stop that preceded the DUI charge have been released.
A KU official stated that the football program is aware of the development.
“We are currently still collecting all of the details,” the official said in a statement “When that process is completed, we will have further comment.”
A JUCO transfer, the 6-3, 325-pound lineman played in 11 games during his first season with the Jayhawks in 2016, including a pair of starts. In 2017, Holani played in the first two games of the year before going down with an unspecified season-ending injury.