Getty Images

Report: text message with N-word in it led to Jon Reschke leaving Michigan State

By John TaylorJul 24, 2018, 3:45 PM EDT
1 Comment

A clearer picture has emerged in Jon Reschke‘s muddled departure from Michigan State in February of 2017.

A couple of months after he stated it was a possibility, Mark Dantonio confirmed Tuesday at the Big Ten Media Days that Reschke is back on MSU’s roster.  At the time of his departure two winters ago, Reschke wrote in a statement that, “in an argument and a brief moment of anger, I lost control of my emotions and made an insensitive and totally regrettable comment involving a former teammate.”

According to the Detroit Free Press, Reschke’s “insensitive and totally regrettable comment” including dropping an N-bomb in a text message.

Honestly don’t know who for sure but probably (teammate’s name redacted) or another s****y f*****g (N-word) with no morals,” Reschke wrote in an undated text message obtained via screenshot by the Free Press.

The text listed Reschke’s phone number as the sender and had the responses scribbled out. A former MSU teammate, who requested anonymity and did not provide the text, confirmed its contents and said the conversation involved a female acquaintance of Reschke’s.

“I talked to our football team and our players and said, ‘Hey, if you guys want him back, then you have to bring him back,’” Dantonio said today according to the Free Press. “It has to be a decision made by our African-American players, led by them, and they have to support that.”

Reschke was expected to transfer to another football program after leaving MSU but never did, undergoing ACL surgery instead and sitting out the 2017 season.  He received a sixth season of eligibility from the NCAA, which will allow him to play for the Spartans in 2018.

After starting all 14 games for the Spartans in 2015, Reschke started two of the first three during the 2016 season before an ankle injury knocked him out for the remainder of that year.  The junior missed the 2016 season opener because of another injury.

After Chip Kelly takes his old job, Jim Mora takes Kelly’s old job

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettJul 24, 2018, 5:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

When UCLA fired Jim Mora as its head coach last fall, the Bruins looked to Chip Kelly to replace him. This left a vacant seat among ESPN’s stable of college football studio analysts, which ESPN has filled with…. Jim Mora.

ESPN announced Tuesday that Mora will work on ESPN2’s studio show each Saturday while filling in on “additional college football centric” programming. Mora will pair with former Texas linebacker Emmanuel Acho, who was called up after two years on Longhorn Network.

Acho and Mora will pair with studio host Chris Cotter.

Acho replaces former Miami linebacker Jonathan Vilma, who was promoted to the studio show for ABC’s “Saturday Night Football.”

Houston to use All-America DT Ed Oliver on offense

Getty Images
Associated PressJul 24, 2018, 4:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ed Oliver has contributed a lot in his two seasons at Houston. In fact, he’s poured in 139 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 39.5 TFLs, five forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 12 passes defended.

But he has not caught or rushed the ball.

That’s about to change.

Speaking at AAC media days on Tuesday, Major Applewhite said Houston will work to get the ball to its All-American defensive tackle as many times as possible this fall.

In an age where the “best overall player” award goes to the best quarterback on a CFP-contending team, Houston will have to get creative and lucky for college football’s actual best overall player to be in contention. The last Heisman winner to be a defensive-first player was Michigan’s Charles Woodson in 1997, and he also played offense and special teams. The last Heisman winner from a Group of 5 school was BYU’s Ty Detmer in 1990.

Report: American football team in Italy interested in giving Art Briles ‘a second chance’

Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 24, 2018, 2:34 PM EDT
5 Comments

If you’re a pariah in this countryand on this continent… perhaps another of the seven continents on this planet would allow you to at least attempt to begin the process of rehabilitating your battered and tarnished image.

That’s the situation Art Briles could very well find himself in, with the ousted former Baylor head coach reportedly drawing the interest of an American football team in Florence.  And that’s not Florence, Ala., or Florence, Ill., or Florence, Penn., or even the Florence in Briles’ longtime home state of Texas.  Rather, it’s Florence, Italy.  As in Europe.

From Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram:

The President of the Guelfi Firenze American football team, which is located in Florence, Italy, reached out to me to find Briles.

Team representative Alessandro Dallai wrote to me, “I need a contact of coach Briles, if you have. I want give [sic] him a second chance.

“Tanks [sic], Alessandro Dallai.”

Briles was fired by Baylor in May of 2016 amidst a sexual assault scandal involving his Bears football program.  In August of last year, the disgraced coach was hired by a CFL team; a couple of hours later, after the hiring was denounced by fans and sponsors, the organization announced that Briles would no longer be joining the team.

Since his dismissal, Briles has not found a job in the coaching profession — at least a permanent one.

In late January of 2017, damning details in one of the handful of the lawsuits facing Baylor University emerged, with that suit alleging that 31 Bears football players had committed 52 acts of rape over a period of four years beginning in 2011.

Not long after, a legal filing connected to the libel lawsuit filed by a former BU football staffer produced emails and text messages that paint a picture of the former Bears head coach Briles and/or his assistants as unrestrained rogue elements concerned with nothing more than the image of the football program off the field and its performance on it. The details in a damning document dump included allegations that Briles attempted to circumvent BU’s “judicial affairs folks” when it came to one player’s arrest… and on Briles asking, in response to one of his players brandishing a gun on a female, “she reporting [it] to authorities?”… and asking “she a stripper?” when told one of his players expected a little something extra from a female masseuse… and stating in a text “we need to know who [the] supervisor is and get him to alert us first” in response to a player who was arrested on a drug charge because the apartment superintendent called the police.

In reference to a woman who alleged she was gang-raped by several Bears football players, Briles allegedly responded, “those are some bad dudes. Why was she around those guys?

The news of interest from the Italian football team came around the same time as Briles had reportedly discussed the head-coaching vacancy at Waco High School.  That job in Briles’ old collegiate stomping grounds instead went to former Texas Longhorn football player Kwame Cavil.

Four-star 2018 signee granted release by UCLA heads to Oregon

Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 24, 2018, 1:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Bryan Addison may have left the Pac-12 South but, as it turns out, he’s not leaving the conference entirely.

After acknowledging he “had some issues with the college board and UCLA admissions,” the 2018 signee was given a full release from his scholarship earlier this month. Less than a week later, Addison announced on his personal Twitter account Tuesday afternoon that he’ll “be joining the DB’s at…. The University of Oregon.”

In addition to UO, Addison had also considered, among others, Nebraska and USC after being granted the release.

Because Addison never attended classes at UCLA, he will be eligible to play immediately for the Ducks in 2018.

A four-star member of the Bruins’ most recent recruiting class, Addison was rated as the No. 3 athlete in the country; the No. 11 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 98 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  Of UCLA’s 27 signees this year, only one — dual-threat quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson — was rated higher than Addison.