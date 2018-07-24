Thomas Hopple reportedly transfers from Virginia Tech to USF

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears Virginia Tech’s personnel loss will be South Florida’s roster gain.

While there’s been no acknowledgment from his new home, 247Sports.com received confirmation from Thomas Hopple himself that he has decided to transfer from Tech to USF. The offensive lineman told the recruiting website that he likely won’t join his new teammates “until the beginning of [summer] camp.”

Hopple will have to sit out the 2018 season in order to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. He’ll then have two years of eligibility remaining that he can use beginning with the 2019 season.

A three-star 2016 signee, Hopple was rated as the No. 26 player at any position in the state of Illinois according to 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only one offensive lineman in the Hokies’ class that year, tackle Demetri Moore, was rated higher than Hopple.

Hopple didn’t see any game action during his two seasons with the Hokies, take a redshirt as a true freshman in 2016.