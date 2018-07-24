Thomas Hopple reportedly transfers from Virginia Tech to USF

It appears Virginia Tech’s personnel loss will be South Florida’s roster gain.
While there’s been no acknowledgment from his new home, 247Sports.com received confirmation from Thomas Hopple himself that he has decided to transfer from Tech to USF. The offensive lineman told the recruiting website that he likely won’t join his new teammates “until the beginning of [summer] camp.”
Hopple will have to sit out the 2018 season in order to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. He’ll then have two years of eligibility remaining that he can use beginning with the 2019 season.
A three-star 2016 signee, Hopple was rated as the No. 26 player at any position in the state of Illinois according to 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only one offensive lineman in the Hokies’ class that year, tackle Demetri Moore, was rated higher than Hopple.
Hopple didn’t see any game action during his two seasons with the Hokies, take a redshirt as a true freshman in 2016.
An off-field incident will have some on-field ramifications for one member of the Iowa football program.
Kirk Ferentz confirmed at his turn during the Big Ten Media Days Monday that Brady Reiff has been suspended for the 2018 season opener. The announcement comes just a couple of days after the defensive lineman was arrested for public intoxication — BAC: .204 — for allegedly mistaking a police car for an Uber ride.
The suspension will keep the 22-year-old Reiff on the sidelines for the season opener against Northern Illinois, and will also lead to other, unspecified punitive measures.
“I’m not pleased about what we learned about Brady Reiff this weekend,” Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Had a chance to visit with him today. He’s going to go through a couple steps but … he will be suspended for the first game, among some other activities.”
Reiff, the younger brother of Iowa All-American and 2012 NFL first-round draft pick Riley Reiff, was a three-star member of the Hawkeyes’ 2015 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman, Reiff appeared in 19 games the past two seasons. A dozen of those appearances came during the 2017 season.
The lineman had been penciled in as a starting defensive tackle heading into summer camp prior to the arrest.
One of the most highly-touted members of Oklahoma’s most recent recruiting class will see his collegiate playing career delayed — but not derailed, thankfully — by a health issue.
Over the weekend, Lincoln Riley confirmed that Jalen Redmond will not see the field at all during the upcoming season because of issues involving blood clots. The clots were discovered by doctors in Redmond’s lungs earlier this month, with the discovery resulting in a two-night hospital stay.
Despite the dire-sounding diagnosis, Riley fully expects Redmond to join the Sooners on the field at some point on down the line.
“We do fully anticipate to have him back here in the future,” the head coach said. “We’ve got to make sure that that’s completely under control with the obvious severity of a complication like that.”
Redmond was a four-star 2018 signee, rated as the No. 8 weakside defensive end in the country; the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Oklahoma; and the No. 135 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Just six of the two dozen signees in the Sooners’ class this year were rated higher than Redmond.
Leave it to Wisky to get wacky with the interior of its lines on both sides of the ball.
Kayden Lyles was a four-star member of Wisconsin’s 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 14 offensive guard in the country. In fact, he was the highest-rated signee in the Badgers’ class that year, regardless of position.
After redshirting as a true freshman, Lyles was expected to compete for a starting job along the Badgers’ offensive line as the Big Ten school headed into summer camp. While Lyles will indeed compete for playing time, it’ll be at another position. On the other side of the ball.
Specifically, the 6-3, 323-pound Lyles will play nose tackle for the Badgers this coming season.
“When we were using (Lyles) as a freshman for a defensive lineman, helping us get fits (in practice drills), he gave us the best look,” UW senior offensive lineman Michael Deiter told the football program’s official website by way of madison.com.
“He’s smart enough to learn all the stuff (on the defensive line) by the start of camp. He’s good at bending and he’s athletic enough. He will definitely be able to help us out.”
It’s unclear just how much meaningful work Lyles will get on the defensive side of the ball this year, although most around the program anticipate him moving back to the offensive side of the ball at some point. Maybe.
Scott Frost and (most) of his assistants — and one quarterback — won’t be the only Central Florida presence in the Nebraska locker room this coming season.
On his personal Twitter account late last week, Tre Neal revealed that he has decided to transfer from the Knights to the Cornhuskers. “It was [an] honor to don the UCF emblem on my jersey and on my helmet for 4 years,” Neal wrote in the Twitter missive, “and I’m glad I was able to be a small part of bringing this University and Program back to prominence and spotlight it thrives in.”
Citing a source with knowledge of the situation, the Lincoln Journal Star reported that Neal is expected to finish classes at UCF this month “and, as long as he graduates, will enroll in graduate school and join the football program here in August.” That would allow the defensive back to play immediately for the ‘Huskers’ in 2018, his final season of eligibility.
Neal started all 13 games at safety last year during the Knights’ run to an undefeated season. His three interceptions in 2017 were good for third on the team, while his 68 tackles were fourth.
Prior to this past season, Neal had played in 18 games in two years after redshirting as a true freshman in 2014.