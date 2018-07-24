UCF safety Tre Neal to join Scott Frost at Nebraska

Scott Frost and (most) of his assistants — and one quarterback — won’t be the only Central Florida presence in the Nebraska locker room this coming season.

On his personal Twitter account late last week, Tre Neal revealed that he has decided to transfer from the Knights to the Cornhuskers. “It was [an] honor to don the UCF emblem on my jersey and on my helmet for 4 years,” Neal wrote in the Twitter missive, “and I’m glad I was able to be a small part of bringing this University and Program back to prominence and spotlight it thrives in.”

Citing a source with knowledge of the situation, the Lincoln Journal Star reported that Neal is expected to finish classes at UCF this month “and, as long as he graduates, will enroll in graduate school and join the football program here in August.” That would allow the defensive back to play immediately for the ‘Huskers’ in 2018, his final season of eligibility.

Neal started all 13 games at safety last year during the Knights’ run to an undefeated season. His three interceptions in 2017 were good for third on the team, while his 68 tackles were fourth.

Prior to this past season, Neal had played in 18 games in two years after redshirting as a true freshman in 2014.