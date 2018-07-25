Getty Images

Ohio picked to win first MAC championship in half a century

By Zach BarnettJul 25, 2018, 4:24 PM EDT
1 Comment

Ohio has never won the MAC championship game, but the league’s media thinks this is the year the Frank Solich‘s crew breaks that drought.

The Bobcats went 9-4 (5-3 MAC) with a 41-6 win over UAB in the Bahamas Bowl. Ohio has won five MAC championships in its history, but none since 1968. Ohio loses six members of its front seven but returns quarterback Nathan Rourke, running back A.J. Ouellette, two receivers and four offensive linemen.

The league released its 2018 media poll on Tuesday, and Ohio enters 2018 as a solid favorite to win the league crown. Ohio is the runaway favorite to take the East Division for the second time in three years, and Northern Illinois is a solid favorite to win its record eighth West Division crown.

EAST
1. Ohio (21 first-place votes)
2. Buffalo (1)
3. Miami (2)
4. Akron
5. Bowling Green
6. Kent State

WEST
1. Northern Illinois (15)
2. Toledo (7)
3. Western Michigan (1)
4. Eastern Michigan
5. Central Michigan (1)
6. Ball State

Ohio received 13 votes to win the MAC Championship and Toledo, chosen second in the West, is also the second favorite to win the overall conference title with five votes. Northern Illinois earned four votes, and Miami and Central Michigan each garnered one apiece.

The 22nd MAC Championship will be played Friday, Nov. 30 at Detroit’s Ford Field (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2).

18-year-old FCS player collapses during workout, dies

By John TaylorJul 25, 2018, 3:03 PM EDT
1 Comment

Sadly, there’s yet another college football team dealing with the unexpected passing of a teammate.

The University of Maine confirmed late Tuesday night that Darius Minor collapsed during a preseason workout at the FCS program’s stadium and died.  According to the school, he collapsed 15 minutes into what was described as “a supervised light workout.” The release further stated that “[c]ampus athletics training staff and local first responders were unable to resuscitate him.”

Darius, a true freshman defensive back from Locust Grove, Virginia, was just 18 years old.

“Words cannot express the grief we have following this tragic loss,” Black Bears head coach Joe Harasymiak (pictured) said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Darius’ family and friends during this terrible time.”

The school added in its release that Minor was one of 17 first-year student-athletes taking part in the freshman workout program, which was in its third week at the time of the tragedy.

Lou Groza, Ray Guy Awards release their respective watch lists

By John TaylorJul 25, 2018, 1:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kickers and punters are football players, too, and thus get their own preseason recognition along with everybody else.

Both the Lou Groza and Ray Guy Awards released their watch lists Wednesday morning, with the former including kickers and the latter 27 punters. Headlining both groups is Utah’s Matt Gay, who won the 2017 Lou Groza Award and is looking to join Florida State’s Sebastian Janikowski (1998-99) as the only two-time winner of the kicking trophy.

One other finalist for the 2017 Groza Award is included in this year’s watch list — Utah State’s Dominik Eberle.

On the Ray Guy side of the watch list ledger, Utah’s Mitch Wishnowsky is the lone returning finalist for the 2017 award claimed by Michael Dickson of Texas.  Three other 2017 semifinalists are listed — Ohio State’s Drue Chrisman, Missouri’s Corey Fatony and Arkansas State’s Cody Grace.

LOU GROZA AWARD PRESEASON WATCH LIST
Florida State junior Ricky Aguayo
Oklahoma State junior Matt Ammendola
San Diego State senior John Baron II
Georgia Southern junior Tyler Bass
Georgia junior Rodrigo Blankenship
FIU sophomore Jose Borregales
Colorado State senior Wyatt Bryan
Minnesota senior Emmit Carpenter
Mississippi State sophomore Jace Christmann
San Jose State senior Bryce Crawford
Louisville junior Blanton Creque
Utah State junior Dominik Eberle
Wisconsin senior Rafael Gaglianone
Utah senior Matt Gay
Clemson senior Greg Huegel
Texas A&M senior Daniel LaCamera
Baylor junior Connor Martin
Missouri junior Tucker McCann
UCLA junior JJ Molson
Michigan junior Quinn Nordin
UNLV senior Evan Pantels
Arizona State sophomore Brandon Ruiz
UTSA sophomore Jared Sackett
Oklahoma senior Austin Seibert
Southern Miss senior Parker Shaunfield
Colorado sophomore James Stefanou
Stanford junior Jet Toner
Toledo senior Jameson Vest
Notre Dame senior Justin Yoon
Ohio junior Louie Zervos

RAY GUY AWARD PRESEASON WATCH LIST
Adam Nunez, TCU
A.J. Cole III, NC State
Alex Kinney, Colorado
Anthony Lotti, Wisconsin
Austin Seibert, Oklahoma
Bailey Cate, Old Dominion
Blake Gillikin, Penn State
Caleb Lightbourn, Nebraska
Cody Grace, Arkansas State
Corey Fatony, Missouri
Corliss Waitman, South Alabama
Dane Roy, Houston
Derek Adams, Kent State
Drue Chrisman, Ohio State
Jake Bailey, Stanford
Jake Hartbarger, Michigan State
Jamie Sackville, SMU
Joe Schopper, Purdue
Logan Tyler, Florida State
Matt Bonadies, Middle Tennessee
Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah
Oscar Bradburn, Virginia Tech
Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech
Ryan Stonehouse, Colorado State
Stefan Flintoft, UCLA
Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse
Wade Lees, Maryland

Iowa’s strength coach nets raise, makes him higher paid than nearly three dozen FBS head coaches

By John TaylorJul 25, 2018, 11:55 AM EDT
5 Comments

It’s good to be the strongman of the Iowa football program.

As has been the case the last few years, Iowa’s Chris Doyle was the highest-paid strength & conditioning coach in the country this past year, pulling in $675,000 in salary in 2017. According to the latest report from Steve Berkowitz of USA Today, Doyle received a $50,000 raise that went into effect July 1 of this year that pushes his 2018 compensation to $725,000.

The only S&C coach in even a remotely similar financial stratosphere is Alabama’s Scott Cochran, who will earn $585,000 this year with the Crimson Tide. Last year, Ohio State’s Mickey Marotti‘s $575,000 salary was second to Cochran; Marotti’s 2018 salary wasn’t listed by Berkowitz.

And then there’s this: According to the USA Today‘s coaching salaries database, Cochran’s 2018 pay will be more than 31 FBS head coaches made in 2017. That $725,000 in salary also falls just short of surpassing the likes of Arkansas State’s Blake Anderson ($750,000), Marshall’s Doc Holliday ($763,000) and Rice’s David Bailiff $773,000).

The 50-year-old Doyle has been Iowa’s strength coach for every one of Kirk Ferentz‘s 20 seasons, including 2018, with the Hawkeyes.

Disturbing details emerge in latest arrest of 2018 Florida signee

By John TaylorJul 25, 2018, 11:06 AM EDT
11 Comments

The charges in and of themselves were disturbing enough.  Now, with the details surrounding them having emerged, a nauseating situation in Gainesville has gotten even more disturbing.

Reports emerged yesterday that 2018 Florida signee Justin Watkins was arrested and booked into the Alachua County Jail Tuesday on four charges, including a pair of third-degree felonies (false imprisonment/kidnapping and domestic battery by strangulation) as well as two misdemeanors (first-degree battery).  While no details were available at the time, a University of Florida Police Department arrest report, obtained by the Gainesville Sun, lays out a scenario involving Watkins and his girlfriend that makes one wonder why the player was simply suspended instead of being summarily dismissed.

From the Sun:

On the late afternoon of July 20, police say Watkins struck his 18-year-old girlfriend with an open and closed fist on both sides of her head and on her shoulders while holding her down on a dorm room bed.

He got on top of her, pinning her to the bed again, the report says, wrapped his hands around her neck and choked her three times, once for 15 seconds and twice for about eight seconds.

Police say Watkins knew that she has asthma.

Police say he confined her to the room by standing in the doorway and blocking the exit.

She said, “I want to leave,” and, “Get out of the way,” the report says. When she tried to leave, he grabbed her hair and belt, yanking her back into the room.

The alleged victim ultimately got away by spraying mace in Watkins’ face and running out of the apartment.  Watkins allegedly continued the assault by chasing after the woman and throwing a pair of items — a wooden brush and container of hair grease, per the police report — at her that struck her on the hand.

As of late Wednesday morning, Watkins remains jailed.  It remains to be seen whether these details being released publicly will prompt and/or force the university to take further action against Watkins, who head coach Dan Mullen announced Tuesday had “been suspended immediately from all activities.”

This was Watkins’ second arrest for violence against a female in two months.

In early May, Watkins, prior to enrolling at UF but after signing with the university, was arrested on one count of misdemeanor trespassing on school grounds.  It’s alleged in that incident that a verbal argument between Watkins and an unidentified female turned violent as Watkins shattered the woman’s cellphone, kicked her vehicle and attempted to let the air out of her tires.

It’s unknown if the female victim in that incident is the same as the victim in this latest situation.

A four-star member of the Gators’ 2018 recruiting class, Watkins was rated as the No. 16 wide receiver in the country; the No. 20 player at any position in the state of Florida; and the No. 89 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  Only three players in UF’s class signed this past February were rated higher than Watkins.

Watkins recently enrolled in classes at UF.