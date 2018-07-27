Add Arizona to list of schools allowing expanded alcohol sales at football games

The talk the past few weeks in Tucson about Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate and his tweet regarding Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo has rightfully dominated the headlines in the area but, for fans of the Wildcats at least, there might have been some bigger news regarding the game day experience this year: UA will be expanding beer and wine sales at football games in 2018.

The school has allowed such sales to happen in private suite and club areas of the stadium for a few years now but this marks the first time it will be offered to the general public around all of Arizona Stadium. The school announced on Thursday that their liquor license expansion was approved by the state on July 24 and also covers sales at basketball’s McKale Center and the home of the baseball team, Hi Corbett Field.

“We’re going to do this the right way, grow into it,” athletic director Dave Heeke told the Arizona Daily Star.

Ironically enough, the first football game with the expanded alcohol sales will be the home opener against BYU on Sept. 1st.

UofA notes that they will be the fourth Pac-12 school to begin sales in general seating areas, joining rival Arizona State to the North, as well as both Oregon State and Washington State.