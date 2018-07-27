Getty Images

Alabama’s revamped radio team includes two former Crimson Tide football players

By John TaylorJul 27, 2018, 9:06 AM EDT
As Alabama looks to defend its national championship, the Crimson Tide will do so with a revamped broadcast team.

The university announced Thursday that John Parker Wilson will serve as the color analyst on Tide football radio broadcasts alongside longtime play-by-play voice Eli Gold. Wilson will replace Phil Savage, who left earlier this month to take over as the general manager of the Alliance of American Football’s Phoenix franchise.

Additionally, Rashad Johnson was announced as the radio crew’s new sideline reporter.

Wilson was a three-year starter at quarterback for UA from 2006-08. Originally a walk-on, Johnson ended his Tide career as an All-American defensive back.

“We are thrilled to welcome back two of Alabama’s greatest to our football radio broadcasts in John Parker Wilson and Rashad Johnson,” Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said in a statement. “They are both extremely knowledgeable when it comes to the sport and have great passion for the Crimson Tide. John Parker and Rashad are tremendous additions to our CTSN crew, and we look forward to hearing them, Eli Gold and Chris Stewart, on Saturdays.”

Stewart, who has been part of the radio broadcasts for nearly two decades, most recently as the sideline reporter, will shift to a role that includes hosting the pregame and halftime shows as well The Nick Saban Show. The veteran broadcaster went through a significant health scare earlier this offseason.

Bryce Love, Ed Oliver headline Walter Camp Award preseason watch list

By John TaylorJul 27, 2018, 11:09 AM EDT
What is arguably the second-most prestigious award in college football has officially joined in on the watch listing fun.

The Walter Camp Foundation became the last (?) of the major awards to release its preseason watch list, with a total of 50 individuals making the cut as the players to watch for its 2018 Player of the Year Award.  Headling that half-century group is a pair of 2017 Camp All-Americans — Stanford running back Bryce Love and Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver.

All FBS conferences are represented, led by nine each for both the Big Ten and ACC.  The ACC (eight) and Big 12 (seven) are next, followed by the Pac-12 (five), AAC (four), Conference USA (three), MAC (one), Mountain West (one) and Sun Belt (one).  Two football independents, Army and Notre Dame, made the initial cut as well.

A total of nine schools placed two players each on the watch list: Alabama, Clemson, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, TCU, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Of the 50 watch listers, 38 come from the offensive side of the ball.  The breakdown of that group goes 17 quarterbacks, 15 running backs, five wide receivers and one tight end.  An even dozen are, obviously, defensive players — seven defensive linemen, three linebackers, two defensive backs.

Breaking down the group by classes, there are 17 seniors, 25 juniors and eight sophomores.

Cam Akers, RB, Sophomore, Florida State
Darius Anderson, RB, Junior, TCU
Rodney Anderson, RB, Junior, Oklahoma
Ben Banogu, DE, Sophomore, TCU
Nick Bosa, DL, Junior, Ohio State #
Spencer Brown, RB, Sophomore, UAB
Jake Bentley, QB, Junior, University of South Carolina
A.J. Brown, WR, Junior, Ole Miss
Jake Browning, QB, Senior, Washington
Devin Bush, LB, Junior, Michigan #
Raekwon Davis, DL, Junior, Alabama
AJ Dillon, RB, Sophomore, Boston College
J.K. Dobbins, RB, Sophomore, Ohio State
T.J. Edwards, LB, Senior, Wisconsin #
Noah Fant, TE, Junior, Iowa
Mason Fine, QB, Junior, North Texas
Ryan Finley, QB, Senior, North Carolina State
Rashan Gary, DE, Junior, Michigan
Myles Gaskin, RB, Senior, Washington
Joe Gilles-Harris, LB, Junior, Duke #
Will Grier, QB, Senior, West Virginia
Justice Hansen, QB, Senior, Arkansas State
Damien Harris, RB, Senior, Alabama
Darrell Henderson, RB, Junior Memphis
Justice Hill, RB, Sophomore, Oklahoma State
Collin Johnson, WR, Junior, Texas
Diontae Johnson, WR, Junior, Toledo
Jaquan Johnson, DB, Senior, Miami (Fla.)
Dexter Lawrence, DL, Junior, Clemson
Brian Lewerke, QB, Junior, Michigan State
Drew Lock, QB, Senior, Missouri
Bryce Love, RB, Senior, Stanford *
Trace McSorley, QB, Senior, Penn State
McKenzie Milton, QB, Junior, UCF
Steven Montez, QB, Junior, Colorado
Ed Oliver, DL, Junior, Houston *
Malcolm Perry, QB, Junior, Navy
Ahmmon Richards, WR, Junior, Miami (Fla.)
Brett Rypien, QB, Senior, Boise State
Kyle Shurmur, QB, Senior, Vanderbilt
David Sills, WR, Senior, West Virginia #
Devin Singletary, RB, Junior, Florida Atlantic
Benny Snell, RB, Junior, Kentucky
Jarrett Stidham, QB, Junior, Auburn
Khalil Tate, QB, Junior, Arizona
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Sophomore, Wisconsin #
Christian Wilkins, DL, Senior, Clemson #
Greedy Williams, DB, Sophomore, LSU
Brandon Wimbush, QB, Senior, University of Notre Dame
Darnell Woolfolk, RB, Senior, Army-West Point

* 2017 Walter Camp All-America First-Team selection
# – 2017 Walter Camp All-America Second-Team selection

Florida confirms addition of West Virginia transfer Adam Shuler

By John TaylorJul 27, 2018, 9:35 AM EDT
After some recent uncertainty, Florida has officially added a Power Five transfer to its roster.

On June 11, Adam Shuler took to Twitter to announce that he was transferring to Florida, a move that came four months after he decided to leave West Virginia. In early July, though, the Gators released an updated football roster and the defensive lineman’s name wasn’t among those listed on it.

All of that concern became moot Friday morning as UF has confirmed that Shuler is enrolled in classes at the university.

As a graduate transfer — he earned his bachelor’s degree in General Studies at WVU this past spring — Shuler will be eligible to play immediately for the Gators in 2018.  As an added bonus, the lineman will also have a year of eligibility he can use for the 2019 season as well.

Shuler, a three-star member of the Mountaineers’ 2015 recruiting class, started 10 games this past season. In 12 games total in 2017, Shuler’s three sacks were tied for third on the team while his eight tackles for loss were good for solo third.

As a redshirt freshman in 2016, Shuler played in 12 games for WVU.

Longtime head coach — and former Navy LB — leaves D-III school for director of football ops job at Army

By John TaylorJul 27, 2018, 6:33 AM EDT
With a little over a month until they kick off the 2018 season, one Division III football program suddenly finds itself in need of a new head coach.

Following up on speculation that first surfaced earlier this month, it has been confirmed that Clayton Kendrick-Holmes has been hired to join Jeff Monken‘s coaching staff. Specifically, Kendrick-Holmes will serve as the Black Knights’ director of football operations

Kendrick-Holmes had spent the past 13 seasons as the head coach at SUNY Maritime College, and would’ve been headed into his 14th season at the D-III school prior to taking his first job at the FBS level. With a 63-55 record, he leaves as the football program’s all-time winningest coach.

“We would like to thank Coach Kendrick-Holmes for his years of continuous service to our football team and athletics program,” Maritime athletic director Kristofer Schnatz said in a statement. “His dedication and leadership has had a positive impact on our students, team and alumni. Coach Kendrick-Holmes’ focus on individual growth, team execution and program tradition has left a lasting influence on the experience of our student-athletes.”

“On behalf of our students, staff, faculty and alumni, I would like to thank Coach Kendrick-Holmes for his leadership and commitment to Maritime College,” a statement from the college’s president, Admiral Michael Alfultis, began. “We fully support the entire Kendrick-Holmes family during this transition period and wish them future success.

Kendrick-Holmes played his college football at service academy rival Navy, where he was a two-year letter winner at the linebacker position. His oldest son, Bo, meanwhile, is currently a Midshipman at the United States Naval Academy.

According to Sal Interdonato of the Hudson Valley Times, “Kendrick-Holmes is first Navy graduate on Army’s staff since I began covering the team in 2007.” Interdonato added that he’s “[n]ot sure if he’s the first Navy graduate on staff in the academy’s illustrious history.”

Below is Kendrick-Holmes’ full statement on his move to what was his former rival:

I’d like to thank everyone at Maritime for allowing our family to be a part of the fabric of the college for all these years. We have been supported by everyone and every department on campus and have developed lifelong friendships along the way. A special thanks to Admiral and Kim Alfultis, Kris Schnatz and our strong and growing alumni group who helped make so much possible.”

“There is a unique work ethic and character surrounding the Maritime Family and I was proud to be a part of this. My goal each day was to do my best to create a championship environment for our team which would allow our players and coaches to reach their full potential on and off the field. No success would have been possible without the dedication and commitment of the many players, coaches and parents over the years. They have made this job incredibly rewarding.

Dan Mullen issues statement addressing bizarre confrontation involving a few of his Florida football players

By John TaylorJul 26, 2018, 9:49 PM EDT
The boss of the University of Florida football program that’s had a rough last couple of days headlines-wise and image-wise has spoken regarding the latter of a pair of off-field incidents.

A report emerged earlier this week that six Gators football players — wide receivers Kadarius Toney (pictured), Tyrie Cleveland and Rick Wells as well as defensive tackle Kyree Campbell, tight end Kemore Gamble and quarterback Emory Jones — are facing university discipline following an on-campus confrontation in late May with a Gainesville-area gambler named Devante’ “Tay Bang” Zachery that involved airsoft guns, a frying pan, a baseball bat and rocks. After the report went viral Thursday, head coach Dan Mullen issued a statement addressing the development that essentially stated nothing of substance.

We were made aware of the incident when it occurred and immediately began following campus protocol. This has been an opportunity for us to educate our players about the dangers and negative perceptions that can occur when conflict arises, and how important honesty and good decision-making is.

At this point, it’s unclear what if any punishment any of the players will be facing from either the university or the football program.

This was actually the second incident involving airsoft/BB guns for two of the players.

In mid-July of 2016, Cleveland and Wells were arrested and originally charged with criminal mischief for damaging property and shooting a missile inside an occupied dwelling; both of those charges were felonies. The two allegedly shot BB guns at and around a dorm on the UF campus, causing more than $1,000 worth of damage.

Those charges were ultimately reduced to criminal mischief, and Bonnie & Clod were suspended for the 2016 opener.

Additionally, Wells was one of several Florida players suspended for the entire 2017 season for the misuse of scholarship money at a bookstore, with some nine players total caught up in making improper charges on student IDs and selling said items for cash.  He was one of the four suspended players who returned to the team in late January.