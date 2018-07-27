Alabama’s revamped radio team includes two former Crimson Tide football players

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As Alabama looks to defend its national championship, the Crimson Tide will do so with a revamped broadcast team.

The university announced Thursday that John Parker Wilson will serve as the color analyst on Tide football radio broadcasts alongside longtime play-by-play voice Eli Gold. Wilson will replace Phil Savage, who left earlier this month to take over as the general manager of the Alliance of American Football’s Phoenix franchise.

Additionally, Rashad Johnson was announced as the radio crew’s new sideline reporter.

Wilson was a three-year starter at quarterback for UA from 2006-08. Originally a walk-on, Johnson ended his Tide career as an All-American defensive back.

“We are thrilled to welcome back two of Alabama’s greatest to our football radio broadcasts in John Parker Wilson and Rashad Johnson,” Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said in a statement. “They are both extremely knowledgeable when it comes to the sport and have great passion for the Crimson Tide. John Parker and Rashad are tremendous additions to our CTSN crew, and we look forward to hearing them, Eli Gold and Chris Stewart, on Saturdays.”

Stewart, who has been part of the radio broadcasts for nearly two decades, most recently as the sideline reporter, will shift to a role that includes hosting the pregame and halftime shows as well The Nick Saban Show. The veteran broadcaster went through a significant health scare earlier this offseason.