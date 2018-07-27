Ohio State transfer Antonio Williams eligible in 2018 for North Carolina

After a few weeks of bad press, Larry Fedora appears to finally be on the receiving end of some good news.

According to Inside Carolina, sources told the site that running back Antonio Williams has been declared eligible by the NCAA for the 2018 season after submitting a waiver to the organization following a transfer from Ohio State this spring. The junior later tweeted out the news as well.

Your boy is cleared to play this year…let’s work 😈😈 pic.twitter.com/XxKky930yo — Antonio Williams (@A_B_Williams26) July 27, 2018

Williams had committed to the Tar Heels at one point in high school down the road in New London, N.C. but eventually signed to play for Urban Meyer as part of the class of 2016. While he did see carries in eight games last season for OSU (290 yards, three touchdowns), he was a distant third option at best in the backfield for the Buckeyes behind talented underclassmen J.K. Dobbins and Mike Weber.

Now at UNC, Williams will likely have to share carries with fellow junior junior Jordon Brown and sophomore Michael Carter (among others) but will give the team a much better option to turn into a lead back and take some of the load off whoever winds up winning the job at quarterback. Williams will have two seasons of eligibility left with the Tar Heels and certainly will provide a nice boost heading into fall camp for an offense that needs all the help they can get after a disastrous 2017 campaign in Chapel Hill.