Ohio State transfer Antonio Williams eligible in 2018 for North Carolina

After a few weeks of bad press, Larry Fedora appears to finally be on the receiving end of some good news.
According to Inside Carolina, sources told the site that running back Antonio Williams has been declared eligible by the NCAA for the 2018 season after submitting a waiver to the organization following a transfer from Ohio State this spring. The junior later tweeted out the news as well.
Williams had committed to the Tar Heels at one point in high school down the road in New London, N.C. but eventually signed to play for Urban Meyer as part of the class of 2016. While he did see carries in eight games last season for OSU (290 yards, three touchdowns), he was a distant third option at best in the backfield for the Buckeyes behind talented underclassmen J.K. Dobbins and Mike Weber.
Now at UNC, Williams will likely have to share carries with fellow junior junior Jordon Brown and sophomore Michael Carter (among others) but will give the team a much better option to turn into a lead back and take some of the load off whoever winds up winning the job at quarterback. Williams will have two seasons of eligibility left with the Tar Heels and certainly will provide a nice boost heading into fall camp for an offense that needs all the help they can get after a disastrous 2017 campaign in Chapel Hill.
We’ve known for a few months now that Oklahoma football has made the move from just having Nike as their apparel provider to being outfitted by the Jordan Brand starting in 2018. What we didn’t know was how much the school was going to take in as a result of the new deal but to the surprise of absolutely nobody, it’s quite a bit.
Per a report from the OU Daily, which obtained the new contract with the university, the Sooners take in as much as $70 million when all is said and done.
Under the revised deal, Oklahoma’s supplied product limit for apparel and product increases $6.1 million from 2017-18 to 2023-24, with the total supplied product limit for the life of the Jordan Brand deal at $49.4 million.
OU will receive $19.6 million in compensation for the brand switch. The Sooners, for all sports, were previously going to receive $1.4 million annually through 2024 but will now receive $1.78 million annually from the 2017-18 contract year through 2028.
Nearly $20 million just from going to Jordan from Nike! That figure alone is far more than many schools make over the lifetime of an apparel contract, including nearly double that old Fiesta Bowl nemesis Boise State got from Nike in their most recent extension.
“Once I noticed that the Jordan brand was interested in moving from the (basketball court) onto a different playing surface, I wanted to make sure that Oklahoma was right in the middle of that discussion,” Oklahoma Athletic Director Joe Castiglione told the paper. “Because of our terrific partnership that we have with Nike, we were able to develop that interest and the discussions took off in December of 2016, and we were able to come together and make this happen.”
The Sooner join others such as North Carolina and Michigan as being outfitted by the Jordan Brand on the gridiron in 2018. Terms of their new deal also extend the relationship with parent Nike through 2028 after previously being linked up until 2024.
The talk the past few weeks in Tucson about Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate and his tweet regarding Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo has rightfully dominated the headlines in the area but, for fans of the Wildcats at least, there might have been some bigger news regarding the game day experience this year: UA will be expanding beer and wine sales at football games in 2018.
The school has allowed such sales to happen in private suite and club areas of the stadium for a few years now but this marks the first time it will be offered to the general public around all of Arizona Stadium. The school announced on Thursday that their liquor license expansion was approved by the state on July 24 and also covers sales at basketball’s McKale Center and the home of the baseball team, Hi Corbett Field.
“We’re going to do this the right way, grow into it,” athletic director Dave Heeke told the Arizona Daily Star.
Ironically enough, the first football game with the expanded alcohol sales will be the home opener against BYU on Sept. 1st.
UofA notes that they will be the fourth Pac-12 school to begin sales in general seating areas, joining rival Arizona State to the North, as well as both Oregon State and Washington State.
The combination of transfers at his position and a strong spring performance led some to forecast a breakout 2018 season for Taariq Johnson. Instead, the wide receiver will be plying his football wares elsewhere.
Earlier this week, Cal’s Justin Wilcox confirmed that Johnson has decided to transfer out of his football program. No specific reason for what was an abrupt decision to part ways was given.
“You want to keep everybody,” the head coach said by way of the San Francisco Chronicle. “It’s not ideal, but it’s just part of the deal. It’s a little bit of an anomaly because there’s been more attrition at one position, but we’re excited about the guys coming back.”
Johnson was a three-star member of the Golden Bears’ 2017 recruiting class. He took a redshirt as a true freshman, but capped off an eye-opening spring by catching a pair of passes for 26 yards in the spring game.
The most noteworthy departure from Cal’s receiving corps the last few months was Demetris Robertson, who led the team in receiving in 2016 before missing most of the 2017 season because of a lower-body injury. After leaving earlier this offseason, Robertson ultimately transferred to Georgia.
In addition to Robertson and Johnson, Cal also lost Melquise Stovall to transfer this offseason. Stovall totaled 42 catches for 415 yards and three touchdowns during his time in Berkeley, with all of those coming during the 2016 season. In May, Stovall announced via Twitter his decision to transfer to an Arizona junior college.
This is… ummm… something.
Earlier this week, 2018 Florida signee Justin Watkins was arrested and booked into the Alachua County Jail Tuesday on four charges, including a pair of third-degree felonies (false imprisonment/kidnapping and domestic battery by strangulation) as well as two misdemeanors (first-degree battery). According to the police report, Watkins pinned his girlfriend to a bed, punched her with a closed fist and choked her three times.
That was Watkins’ second arrest in two months as he was charged with misdemeanor trespassing on school grounds after a verbal argument with an unidentified female turned violent as Watkins shattered the woman’s cellphone, kicked her vehicle and attempted to let the air out of her tires.
With his future in Gainesville very much up in the air — he was indefinitely suspended from all team activities after the second arrest — Watkins took to Twitter Friday morning to announce that he is leaving the University of Florida. “To better my opportunities,” the true freshman wrote with seemingly no sense of self-awareness whatsoever.
(Writer’s note: the tweet has since been deleted, but here’s a handy screen snap for reference.)
A four-star member of the Gators’ 2018 recruiting class, Watkins was rated as the No. 16 wide receiver in the country; the No. 20 player at any position in the state of Florida; and the No. 89 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only three players in UF’s class signed this past February were rated higher than Watkins.
Watkins had recently enrolled in classes at UF.