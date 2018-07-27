Getty Images

Twice-arrested 2018 signee leaves Florida ‘to better my opportunities’

Jul 27, 2018
This is… ummm… something.

Earlier this week, 2018 Florida signee Justin Watkins was arrested and booked into the Alachua County Jail Tuesday on four charges, including a pair of third-degree felonies (false imprisonment/kidnapping and domestic battery by strangulation) as well as two misdemeanors (first-degree battery). According to the police report, Watkins pinned his girlfriend to a bed, punched her with a closed fist and choked her three times.

That was Watkins’ second arrest in two months as he was charged with misdemeanor trespassing on school grounds after a verbal argument with an unidentified female turned violent as Watkins shattered the woman’s cellphone, kicked her vehicle and attempted to let the air out of her tires.

With his future in Gainesville very much up in the air — he was indefinitely suspended from all team activities after the second arrest — Watkins took to Twitter Friday morning to announce that he is leaving the University of Florida. “To better my opportunities,” the true freshman wrote with seemingly no sense of self-awareness whatsoever.

A four-star member of the Gators’ 2018 recruiting class, Watkins was rated as the No. 16 wide receiver in the country; the No. 20 player at any position in the state of Florida; and the No. 89 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  Only three players in UF’s class signed this past February were rated higher than Watkins.

Watkins had recently enrolled in classes at UF.

Add Arizona to list of schools allowing expanded alcohol sales at football games

Jul 27, 2018
The talk the past few weeks in Tucson about Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate and his tweet regarding Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo has rightfully dominated the headlines in the area but, for fans of the Wildcats at least, there might have been some bigger news regarding the game day experience this year: UA will be expanding beer and wine sales at football games in 2018.

The school has allowed such sales to happen in private suite and club areas of the stadium for a few years now but this marks the first time it will be offered to the general public around all of Arizona Stadium. The school announced on Thursday that their liquor license expansion was approved by the state on July 24 and also covers sales at basketball’s McKale Center and the home of the baseball team, Hi Corbett Field.

“We’re going to do this the right way, grow into it,” athletic director Dave Heeke told the Arizona Daily Star.

Ironically enough, the first football game with the expanded alcohol sales will be the home opener against BYU on Sept. 1st.

UofA notes that they will be the fourth Pac-12 school to begin sales in general seating areas, joining rival Arizona State to the North, as well as both Oregon State and Washington State.

Cal loses third wide receiver to transfer this offseason

Jul 27, 2018
The combination of transfers at his position and a strong spring performance led some to forecast a breakout 2018 season for Taariq Johnson. Instead, the wide receiver will be plying his football wares elsewhere.

Earlier this week, Cal’s Justin Wilcox confirmed that Johnson has decided to transfer out of his football program. No specific reason for what was an abrupt decision to part ways was given.

“You want to keep everybody,” the head coach said by way of the San Francisco Chronicle. “It’s not ideal, but it’s just part of the deal. It’s a little bit of an anomaly because there’s been more attrition at one position, but we’re excited about the guys coming back.”

Johnson was a three-star member of the Golden Bears’ 2017 recruiting class. He took a redshirt as a true freshman, but capped off an eye-opening spring by catching a pair of passes for 26 yards in the spring game.

The most noteworthy departure from Cal’s receiving corps the last few months was Demetris Robertson, who led the team in receiving in 2016 before missing most of the 2017 season because of a lower-body injury. After leaving earlier this offseason, Robertson ultimately transferred to Georgia.

In addition to Robertson and Johnson, Cal also lost Melquise Stovall to transfer this offseason. Stovall totaled 42 catches for 415 yards and three touchdowns during his time in Berkeley, with all of those coming during the 2016 season. In May, Stovall announced via Twitter his decision to transfer to an Arizona junior college.

Bryce Love, Ed Oliver headline Walter Camp Award preseason watch list

Jul 27, 2018
What is arguably the second-most prestigious award in college football has officially joined in on the watch listing fun.

The Walter Camp Foundation became the last (?) of the major awards to release its preseason watch list, with a total of 50 individuals making the cut as the players to watch for its 2018 Player of the Year Award.  Headling that half-century group is a pair of 2017 Camp All-Americans — Stanford running back Bryce Love and Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver.

All FBS conferences are represented, led by nine each for both the Big Ten and ACC.  The ACC (eight) and Big 12 (seven) are next, followed by the Pac-12 (five), AAC (four), Conference USA (three), MAC (one), Mountain West (one) and Sun Belt (one).  Two football independents, Army and Notre Dame, made the initial cut as well.

A total of nine schools placed two players each on the watch list: Alabama, Clemson, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, TCU, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Of the 50 watch listers, 38 come from the offensive side of the ball.  The breakdown of that group goes 17 quarterbacks, 15 running backs, five wide receivers and one tight end.  An even dozen are, obviously, defensive players — seven defensive linemen, three linebackers, two defensive backs.

Breaking down the group by classes, there are 17 seniors, 25 juniors and eight sophomores.

Florida confirms addition of West Virginia transfer Adam Shuler

Jul 27, 2018
4 Comments

After some recent uncertainty, Florida has officially added a Power Five transfer to its roster.

On June 11, Adam Shuler took to Twitter to announce that he was transferring to Florida, a move that came four months after he decided to leave West Virginia. In early July, though, the Gators released an updated football roster and the defensive lineman’s name wasn’t among those listed on it.

All of that concern became moot Friday morning as UF has confirmed that Shuler is enrolled in classes at the university.

As a graduate transfer — he earned his bachelor’s degree in General Studies at WVU this past spring — Shuler will be eligible to play immediately for the Gators in 2018.  As an added bonus, the lineman will also have a year of eligibility he can use for the 2019 season as well.

Shuler, a three-star member of the Mountaineers’ 2015 recruiting class, started 10 games this past season. In 12 games total in 2017, Shuler’s three sacks were tied for third on the team while his eight tackles for loss were good for solo third.

As a redshirt freshman in 2016, Shuler played in 12 games for WVU.