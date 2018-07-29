Iowa OT Tristan Wirfs cited for Operating While Under the Influence

For the second time in a week, an Iowa lineman ran into some trouble while under the influence. Iowa sophomore offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs was cited early Sunday morning for operating a vehicle while under the influence, a released statement from Iowa confirmed Sunday afternoon.
“While we are currently gathering additional facts, I am disappointed in Tristan’s decision making based on the information that’s already been confirmed,” Iowa Director of Athletics Gary Barta said in the brief released statement. “He is subject to the rules and regulations of the UI Student-Athlete Code of Conduct, and the rules and regulations of coach Kirk Ferentz and his program.”
Last week, defensive lineman Brady Reiff was arrested for public intoxication after allegedly attempting to get in a police car when he thought it was an Uber ride. Reiff was later suspended for the season opener against Northern Illinois. Whether or not Wirfs will face a similar fate remains to be seen.
Fresh off celebrating a national championship season, UCF is now in full swing with a Heisman campaign for quarterback McKenzie Milton as the 2018 season draws near. Already one of the top players set to return in the AAC, UCF is spreading the word to ensure their quarterback does not get overlooked in the Heisman Trophy conversation this season. To do that, UCF has been sending out black leis to honor Milton’s Hawaiian roots.
The black lei is an appropriate touch considering Milton is from Hawaii and black is the main color of UCF athletics. Of course, UCF has also adopted the campaign theme of “HIsman,” using the postal abbreviation for Hawaii in its adjusted spelling of “Heisman.”
Last season, as UCF was rolling through a 13-0 season, Milton was the nation’s ninth-best passer with 310.5 passing yards per game. Milton also tied for fourth-most touchdowns (37), second in passer rating (179.29, trailing only Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield) and fourth in completion percentage (67.1). Milton was one of eight passers to throw for over 4,000 yards and his 10.2 yards per attempt ranked second in the nation (once again trailing only Mayfield).
As for the leis, I got one in the mail and immediately decided to let my dog try it on.
The last player from a current non-power conference to win the Heisman Trophy was Ty Detmer of BYU in 1990, a year after Andre Ware of Houston in 1989.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban has long stumped for tougher scheduling for power conference teams, even if Alabama doesn’t fill its non-conference slate without a creampuff mixed into the schedule every November. But Saban is not necessarily fighting this battle alone in the SEC, as his stance is supported by an athletics official from a rival school.
LSU Deputy Director of Athletics Verge Ausberry said in a radio interview with Matt Moscona of Gridiron Now said he agreed with Saban’s overall thought about scheduling.
“I agree with him. If the rules change and everybody plays those types of schedules, we’ll play that type of schedule,” Ausberry said in the radio interview. “None of us like playing the ‘buy’ games, the ‘guarantee’ games,” Ausberry added, reflecting on games against overpowered opponents such as schools from the FCS.
Saban has suggested every power conference team should play a schedule that is full of nothing but other power conference opponents, thus eliminating all non-conference games against not just FCS programs, but also schools from the Group of Five — the American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West Conference, and the Sun Belt Conference. Saban has always been a bit of a visionary and outspoken about his ideas about improving the game as a whole.
Usually, it seems Saban is standing on his own island when it comes to his ideas and how it is received around the rest of the SEC. This time, however, there is at least one other person in the conference taking his side.
It seems former Tennessee wide receiver Preston Williams is out of Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo‘s doghouse. Preston Williams was back on the field as camp opened for the Rams, with Bobo informing the media his suspension had come to a close.
Earlier in the week, at Mountain West Conference media days, Williams was still serving a suspension for the team. Williams was initially suspended by Bobo in September 2017 due to an off-field misdemeanor assault charge. Williams plead guilty to the charge and was under suspension until proving to Bobo and the Rams staff he was worthy of being a participant in the program once again.
Apparently, it wasn’t just the coaches that were happy to see Williams redeem himself. He also seemed to have the support of his teammates.
“I’m very impressed,” wideout Bisi Johnson said, according to a report from Reporter-Herald. “I mean, he turned his whole life around. It was a little sketchy there at first, but he’s definitely figured it out, and we needed him. It’s good to have him on the team.”
Williams transferred from Tennessee to Colorado State in November 2016 and was forced by NCAA rule to sit out the entire 2017 season. Williams has played in 15 games and has recorded 247 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns from his time in two seasons with Tennessee. He has two years of eligibility at his disposal beginning with the 2018 season.
Arizona State will be one of many college football programs sporting a new uniform this season, and this one may be one of the best the Sun Devils have worn in some time.
With a first look showed off during Pac-12 Media Day this week, a couple of things stand out fairly quickly. First, there is no longer any wording on the front that reads “Arizona State” on the front of the jersey, just above the uniform number. That has been a signature uniform design element for about as long as many can remember, but it is now gone. But you do not need to look too closely to discover the newest uniform trait included in the Arizona State design. The state flag of Arizona is represented across the top of the jersey, blended so eloquently into the fabric of the jersey itself. You can see the new home jersey in this photo via Twitter.
If you need a visual reference, this is the state flag of Arizona. The home jersey includes the star in the middle of the jersey across the top of the uniform, and the stripes shooting out from it are also represented. In a sense, Arizona State and uniform partner Adidas are taking some inspiration from Maryland in finding ways to incorporate the state flag into the uniform, and this one works incredibly well.
You may be able to catch a glimpse of the new design in these videos from Pac-12 Media Day.
We’ll have to wait to see if this element makes it into the away jersey or any alternate designs sure to be lined up for this season, but this is one freaking good home jersey for Arizona State. It is so well done and it is not at all something that will distract any viewers watching an Arizona State home game this upcoming season.
And not to be overlooked is the tribute to former Sun Devil Pat Tillman. His initials and uniform number appear on a small patch at the bottom of the neckline.