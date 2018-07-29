Iowa OT Tristan Wirfs cited for Operating While Under the Influence

Arizona State will be one of many college football programs sporting a new uniform this season, and this one may be one of the best the Sun Devils have worn in some time.

With a first look showed off during Pac-12 Media Day this week, a couple of things stand out fairly quickly. First, there is no longer any wording on the front that reads “Arizona State” on the front of the jersey, just above the uniform number. That has been a signature uniform design element for about as long as many can remember, but it is now gone. But you do not need to look too closely to discover the newest uniform trait included in the Arizona State design. The state flag of Arizona is represented across the top of the jersey, blended so eloquently into the fabric of the jersey itself. You can see the new home jersey in this photo via Twitter.

If you need a visual reference, this is the state flag of Arizona. The home jersey includes the star in the middle of the jersey across the top of the uniform, and the stripes shooting out from it are also represented. In a sense, Arizona State and uniform partner Adidas are taking some inspiration from Maryland in finding ways to incorporate the state flag into the uniform, and this one works incredibly well.

You may be able to catch a glimpse of the new design in these videos from Pac-12 Media Day.

We’ll have to wait to see if this element makes it into the away jersey or any alternate designs sure to be lined up for this season, but this is one freaking good home jersey for Arizona State. It is so well done and it is not at all something that will distract any viewers watching an Arizona State home game this upcoming season.

And not to be overlooked is the tribute to former Sun Devil Pat Tillman. His initials and uniform number appear on a small patch at the bottom of the neckline.

