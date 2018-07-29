Nick Saban’s wish for SEC scheduling has support from LSU Deputy AD

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has long stumped for tougher scheduling for power conference teams, even if Alabama doesn’t fill its non-conference slate without a creampuff mixed into the schedule every November. But Saban is not necessarily fighting this battle alone in the SEC, as his stance is supported by an athletics official from a rival school.
LSU Deputy Director of Athletics Verge Ausberry said in a radio interview with Matt Moscona of Gridiron Now said he agreed with Saban’s overall thought about scheduling.
“I agree with him. If the rules change and everybody plays those types of schedules, we’ll play that type of schedule,” Ausberry said in the radio interview. “None of us like playing the ‘buy’ games, the ‘guarantee’ games,” Ausberry added, reflecting on games against overpowered opponents such as schools from the FCS.
Saban has suggested every power conference team should play a schedule that is full of nothing but other power conference opponents, thus eliminating all non-conference games against not just FCS programs, but also schools from the Group of Five — the American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West Conference, and the Sun Belt Conference. Saban has always been a bit of a visionary and outspoken about his ideas about improving the game as a whole.
Usually, it seems Saban is standing on his own island when it comes to his ideas and how it is received around the rest of the SEC. This time, however, there is at least one other person in the conference taking his side.
It seems former Tennessee wide receiver Preston Williams is out of Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo‘s doghouse. Preston Williams was back on the field as camp opened for the Rams, with Bobo informing the media his suspension had come to a close.
Earlier in the week, at Mountain West Conference media days, Williams was still serving a suspension for the team. Williams was initially suspended by Bobo in September 2017 due to an off-field misdemeanor assault charge. Williams plead guilty to the charge and was under suspension until proving to Bobo and the Rams staff he was worthy of being a participant in the program once again.
Apparently, it wasn’t just the coaches that were happy to see Williams redeem himself. He also seemed to have the support of his teammates.
“I’m very impressed,” wideout Bisi Johnson said, according to a report from Reporter-Herald. “I mean, he turned his whole life around. It was a little sketchy there at first, but he’s definitely figured it out, and we needed him. It’s good to have him on the team.”
Williams transferred from Tennessee to Colorado State in November 2016 and was forced by NCAA rule to sit out the entire 2017 season. Williams has played in 15 games and has recorded 247 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns from his time in two seasons with Tennessee. He has two years of eligibility at his disposal beginning with the 2018 season.
Arizona State will be one of many college football programs sporting a new uniform this season, and this one may be one of the best the Sun Devils have worn in some time.
With a first look showed off during Pac-12 Media Day this week, a couple of things stand out fairly quickly. First, there is no longer any wording on the front that reads “Arizona State” on the front of the jersey, just above the uniform number. That has been a signature uniform design element for about as long as many can remember, but it is now gone. But you do not need to look too closely to discover the newest uniform trait included in the Arizona State design. The state flag of Arizona is represented across the top of the jersey, blended so eloquently into the fabric of the jersey itself. You can see the new home jersey in this photo via Twitter.
If you need a visual reference, this is the state flag of Arizona. The home jersey includes the star in the middle of the jersey across the top of the uniform, and the stripes shooting out from it are also represented. In a sense, Arizona State and uniform partner Adidas are taking some inspiration from Maryland in finding ways to incorporate the state flag into the uniform, and this one works incredibly well.
You may be able to catch a glimpse of the new design in these videos from Pac-12 Media Day.
We’ll have to wait to see if this element makes it into the away jersey or any alternate designs sure to be lined up for this season, but this is one freaking good home jersey for Arizona State. It is so well done and it is not at all something that will distract any viewers watching an Arizona State home game this upcoming season.
And not to be overlooked is the tribute to former Sun Devil Pat Tillman. His initials and uniform number appear on a small patch at the bottom of the neckline.
Two former members of the Tennessee football program were acquitted of aggravated rape charges from a November 2014 incident. Former Vols linebacker A.J. Johnson and defensive back Michael Williams were each previously charged with raping a woman at a party and have now been cleared by a jury on Friday.
A jury took less than two hours to come to their decision.
“I am so grateful to the jury for their work and their service to our community, and I’m grateful for their seeing the truth, [that] Michael Williams is not guilty and has never been guilty of this crime,” Johnson’s lawyer, David Eldridge, said in an Associated Press report. “He’s looking forward to moving on with his life.”
The defense argument was based on the idea the prosecution was not providing sufficient evidence to back a woman’s claim she was raped by the two former Tennessee football players. It was the defense team’s stance the woman had consensual sex with both men and then later lied about her claim of being raped.
Neither player played for Tennessee following the indictment against them.
The entrance the Clemson Tigers make for every home game is unique in that players run down the hill to the field after touching Howard’s Rock for good luck. As they do so, a massive amount of orange balloons would be released into the air to add to the visual of the moment. Starting this season, however, that part of the tradition may be removed entirely.
According to a report from TigerNet.com, the releasing of balloons will no longer be a part of the pregame entrance at Clemson. Per the original report;
“A source confirmed to TigerNet Friday night that the decision was made recently (not made by the Board of Trustees). TigerNet was told that it was a “campus decision” and it had been a “long time coming.”
The tradition of releasing balloons started as a stunt to set the world record for the largest balloon release, and it has remained a part of the home game tradition for over 30 years. The release of so many balloons does raise some environmental concerns, of course, and the concerns are similar to ones raised to Nebraska in recent years. Nebraska was sued by a Nebraska resident in 2016 over the release of balloons at Nebraska football games, claiming the release to be a threat to children and animals. After all, those ballons have to come down to the surface sometime. That lawsuit was later dismissed by a federal court.
Now that Clemson will no longer release balloons, we may have to rethink just where Clemson stands in the pecking order of the ACC and College Football Playoff picture. Clemson’s title hopes may have just been deflated as a result.