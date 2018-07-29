Nick Saban’s wish for SEC scheduling has support from LSU Deputy AD

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has long stumped for tougher scheduling for power conference teams, even if Alabama doesn’t fill its non-conference slate without a creampuff mixed into the schedule every November. But Saban is not necessarily fighting this battle alone in the SEC, as his stance is supported by an athletics official from a rival school.

LSU Deputy Director of Athletics Verge Ausberry said in a radio interview with Matt Moscona of Gridiron Now said he agreed with Saban’s overall thought about scheduling.

“I agree with him. If the rules change and everybody plays those types of schedules, we’ll play that type of schedule,” Ausberry said in the radio interview. “None of us like playing the ‘buy’ games, the ‘guarantee’ games,” Ausberry added, reflecting on games against overpowered opponents such as schools from the FCS.

Saban has suggested every power conference team should play a schedule that is full of nothing but other power conference opponents, thus eliminating all non-conference games against not just FCS programs, but also schools from the Group of Five — the American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West Conference, and the Sun Belt Conference. Saban has always been a bit of a visionary and outspoken about his ideas about improving the game as a whole.

Usually, it seems Saban is standing on his own island when it comes to his ideas and how it is received around the rest of the SEC. This time, however, there is at least one other person in the conference taking his side.

