Tennessee sets date to honor 20th anniversary of 1998 national champs

It has been a while since Tennessee football played a role in the national championship picture, but the Vols hope things turn around soon under the leadership of new head coach Jeremy Pruitt. In the meantime, plans are coming together for Tennessee to pay tribute to the 1998 national championship team, the first school to claim victory in the BCS era. This season marks the 20th anniversary of Tennessee’s last national championship.
A ceremony to honor the 1998 Tennessee team is scheduled for September 22 when the Vols host Florida. A number of players are expected to make an appearance at Neyland Stadium for the ceremony, although it remains in question whether or not one key member of that team will be there.
Tee Martin, who was the quarterback for the Vols after Peyton Manning graduated, may have the schedule work in his favor to make it happen. Martin, who is the offensive coordinator at USC, will be coaching a game for the Pac-12’s Trojans on Friday night. USC hosts Washington State on Friday, September 21. That game will be played at night, which means Martin would have to take an overnight flight across the country to show up, and then he would have to fly back across the country to begin preparing for USC’s next game the following weekend. The game time for Tennessee’s home game against the Gators has not been announced yet.
One former coach from the 1998 staff that won’t be in attendance will be David Cutcliffe. Then the offensive coordinator of the Vols and now the head coach at Duke, Cutcliffe’s Blue Devils are scheduled to play a home game against North Carolina Central for Duke’s homecoming game. Although, if Duke plays in the early afternoon and Tennessee gets to play at night, you never know.
In 1998, Tennessee got their promising season off on the right track thanks in large part to snapping a losing streak to SEC rival Florida, upsetting the No. 2 Gators 20-17 in overtime in Neyland Stadium. Tennessee completed their 13-0 march to the national championship by dispatching of No. 7 Georgia (22-3) on the road and No. 10 Arkansas (28-24) before beating No. 23 Mississippi State in the SEC Championship Game (and yes, Tennessee also beat Alabama, 35-18, but the Tide were not quite on the same level they are today). A clean 12-0 record and an SEC championship to their name sent Tennessee to the inaugural BCS National Championship Game to face No. 2 Florida State, and the Vols defeated the Seminoles 23-16 in the Fiesta Bowl while also limiting Peter Warrick to just one catch for seven yards.
For the second time in a week, an Iowa lineman ran into some trouble while under the influence. Iowa sophomore offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs was cited early Sunday morning for operating a vehicle while under the influence, a released statement from Iowa confirmed Sunday afternoon.
“While we are currently gathering additional facts, I am disappointed in Tristan’s decision making based on the information that’s already been confirmed,” Iowa Director of Athletics Gary Barta said in the brief released statement. “He is subject to the rules and regulations of the UI Student-Athlete Code of Conduct, and the rules and regulations of coach Kirk Ferentz and his program.”
Last week, defensive lineman Brady Reiff was arrested for public intoxication after allegedly attempting to get in a police car when he thought it was an Uber ride. Reiff was later suspended for the season opener against Northern Illinois. Whether or not Wirfs will face a similar fate remains to be seen.
Fresh off celebrating a national championship season, UCF is now in full swing with a Heisman campaign for quarterback McKenzie Milton as the 2018 season draws near. Already one of the top players set to return in the AAC, UCF is spreading the word to ensure their quarterback does not get overlooked in the Heisman Trophy conversation this season. To do that, UCF has been sending out black leis to honor Milton’s Hawaiian roots.
The black lei is an appropriate touch considering Milton is from Hawaii and black is the main color of UCF athletics. Of course, UCF has also adopted the campaign theme of “HIsman,” using the postal abbreviation for Hawaii in its adjusted spelling of “Heisman.”
Last season, as UCF was rolling through a 13-0 season, Milton was the nation’s ninth-best passer with 310.5 passing yards per game. Milton also tied for fourth-most touchdowns (37), second in passer rating (179.29, trailing only Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield) and fourth in completion percentage (67.1). Milton was one of eight passers to throw for over 4,000 yards and his 10.2 yards per attempt ranked second in the nation (once again trailing only Mayfield).
As for the leis, I got one in the mail and immediately decided to let my dog try it on.
The last player from a current non-power conference to win the Heisman Trophy was Ty Detmer of BYU in 1990, a year after Andre Ware of Houston in 1989.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban has long stumped for tougher scheduling for power conference teams, even if Alabama doesn’t fill its non-conference slate without a creampuff mixed into the schedule every November. But Saban is not necessarily fighting this battle alone in the SEC, as his stance is supported by an athletics official from a rival school.
LSU Deputy Director of Athletics Verge Ausberry said in a radio interview with Matt Moscona of Gridiron Now said he agreed with Saban’s overall thought about scheduling.
“I agree with him. If the rules change and everybody plays those types of schedules, we’ll play that type of schedule,” Ausberry said in the radio interview. “None of us like playing the ‘buy’ games, the ‘guarantee’ games,” Ausberry added, reflecting on games against overpowered opponents such as schools from the FCS.
Saban has suggested every power conference team should play a schedule that is full of nothing but other power conference opponents, thus eliminating all non-conference games against not just FCS programs, but also schools from the Group of Five — the American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West Conference, and the Sun Belt Conference. Saban has always been a bit of a visionary and outspoken about his ideas about improving the game as a whole.
Usually, it seems Saban is standing on his own island when it comes to his ideas and how it is received around the rest of the SEC. This time, however, there is at least one other person in the conference taking his side.
It seems former Tennessee wide receiver Preston Williams is out of Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo‘s doghouse. Preston Williams was back on the field as camp opened for the Rams, with Bobo informing the media his suspension had come to a close.
Earlier in the week, at Mountain West Conference media days, Williams was still serving a suspension for the team. Williams was initially suspended by Bobo in September 2017 due to an off-field misdemeanor assault charge. Williams plead guilty to the charge and was under suspension until proving to Bobo and the Rams staff he was worthy of being a participant in the program once again.
Apparently, it wasn’t just the coaches that were happy to see Williams redeem himself. He also seemed to have the support of his teammates.
“I’m very impressed,” wideout Bisi Johnson said, according to a report from Reporter-Herald. “I mean, he turned his whole life around. It was a little sketchy there at first, but he’s definitely figured it out, and we needed him. It’s good to have him on the team.”
Williams transferred from Tennessee to Colorado State in November 2016 and was forced by NCAA rule to sit out the entire 2017 season. Williams has played in 15 games and has recorded 247 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns from his time in two seasons with Tennessee. He has two years of eligibility at his disposal beginning with the 2018 season.