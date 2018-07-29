UCF is mailing Hawaiian leis for McKenzie Milton Heisman campaign

Fresh off celebrating a national championship season, UCF is now in full swing with a Heisman campaign for quarterback McKenzie Milton as the 2018 season draws near. Already one of the top players set to return in the AAC, UCF is spreading the word to ensure their quarterback does not get overlooked in the Heisman Trophy conversation this season. To do that, UCF has been sending out black leis to honor Milton’s Hawaiian roots.

The black lei is an appropriate touch considering Milton is from Hawaii and black is the main color of UCF athletics. Of course, UCF has also adopted the campaign theme of “HIsman,” using the postal abbreviation for Hawaii in its adjusted spelling of “Heisman.”

Last season, as UCF was rolling through a 13-0 season, Milton was the nation’s ninth-best passer with 310.5 passing yards per game. Milton also tied for fourth-most touchdowns (37), second in passer rating (179.29, trailing only Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield) and fourth in completion percentage (67.1). Milton was one of eight passers to throw for over 4,000 yards and his 10.2 yards per attempt ranked second in the nation (once again trailing only Mayfield).

As for the leis, I got one in the mail and immediately decided to let my dog try it on.

Hey @UCF_Football. Thanks for the #HIsman swag. My dog is now supporting McKenzie Milton for Heisman. pic.twitter.com/NEUWeVXud9 — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) July 28, 2018

The last player from a current non-power conference to win the Heisman Trophy was Ty Detmer of BYU in 1990, a year after Andre Ware of Houston in 1989.

