Championship rings, Air Jordans, Nintendo Wii stolen from home of Scott Frost

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is being warmly received by Nebraska faithful since accepting a job offer from his alma mater. Unfortunately, this weekend saw someone up to no good pick his house to rob.

According to Lincoln Police, Frost had $165,000 worth of items taken from his residence, which is currently unoccupied as it is being renovated. Among the items claimed to be stolen include a collection of championship rings from Frost’s time as a player at Nebraska and a coach at Oregon and UCF. Frost also claimed to have multiple pairs of Air Jordans and a Nintendo Wii taken from the home.

An unlocked door in the garage appears to be the entry point and police are looking to gather information to try tracking down a suspect. Expect to have authorities checking ebay listings and pawn shops in the Lincoln area for championship rings fresh on the market. Here’s hoping Frost can get those mementos returned to him without much delay.

