Former Michigan teammates Kareem Walker and Ahmir Mitchell reuniting at JUCO program

Running back Kareem Walker, a former four-star running back recruit of Michigan, is leaving the Wolverines for a chance to get his football career back on track at a much lower level. According to a Detroit Free Press report, Walker is joining the Fort Scott Community College in Kansas.

Walker’s addition to the JUCO program in Kansas was announced by Fort Scott Community College head coach Kale Pick at a recent media day event for Kansas junior college programs. The same program also reportedly will add former Rutgers wide receiver Ahmir Mitchell, who started his college career at Michigan before transferring to the Scarlet Knights. He was dismissed by Rutgers last October, months after tearing an ACL.

Walker was the fifth-ranked recruit in the state of New Jersey in the Class of 2016 and Rivals ranked him as the nation’s sixth-best running back. His signing was a big deal for Michigan at the time, because he had previously been heading to Ohio State. After sitting out the 2016 season, Walker appeared in five games for Michigan last fall and he rushed for 68 yards on 20 rushing attempts in backup duty. Had he returned to Michigan this fall, he likely would have continued backing up Karan Higdon and Chris Evans.

Mitchel was also a four-star recruit for Michigan in the Class of 2016, although he never played a game for Michigan before moving back to New Jersey to try playing for Rutgers.

