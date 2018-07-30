LOOK: Minnesota unveils new uniforms

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Minnesota did not unveil new uniforms last year, P.J. Fleck‘s first as the Golden Gophers’ head coach. The first year of a new coaching staff is a great time to unveil new uniforms as a visual metaphor for the entire program as a whole.

But, a ha, there is a loophole. Fleck referred to 2017 — a year in which Minnesota went 5-7, after going 9-4 with a bowl win in 2016 — as “year zero.” So 2018 is actually Year 1 at Minnesota for Fleck, which means it’s a perfect time to introduce new uniforms.

The new kits keep the Fleck-aided branding with boat oars as helmet stripes, eschew the yellow helmets for gold ones, while keeping the burgundy and white lids. Burgundy, gray and white jerseys and pants can then be mixed and matched therein.

Which look is your favorite?