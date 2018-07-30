Louisville adds FCS powerhouse James Madison to future schedule

Louisville has reportedly filled its non-conference schedule for the 2022 season with the addition of a home game against James Madison. The FCS powerhouse will also net the largest payday the program has ever received for a game against a FBS program, according to James Madison beat reporter Greg Madia, via Twitter.

Per Madia’s original report (the game has not been formally announced by Louisville or James Madison at this particular moment), Louisville will host James Madison on November 5, 2022, and the Cardinals will issue the Dukes a check in the amount of $600,000.

James Madison is no stranger to scheduling FBS opponents. The Dukes will open the 2018 season at N.C. State, the 2019 season at West Virginia, and at North Carolina in 2020. Last fall, James Madison defeated East Carolina by a score of 34-14. JMU has picked up other wins against FBS opponents in 2015 (SMU) and 2010 (Virginia Tech). JMU is continuing to look for more games against FBS opponents beyond 2022.

In 2022, Louisville will also play a road game at UCF and home games against USF and Kentucky. The game against Kentucky will satisfy Louisville’s ACC scheduling obligation to play at least one team from another power conference. The ACC schedule for 2022 will be released at a much later time. For now, Louisville’s non-conference schedule is booked through the 2022 season, with one vacancy still to fill in 2023 according to FBScheduels.com.

