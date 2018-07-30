Nation’s No. 1 recruit visits Florida A&M

Kayvon Thibodeaux is the nation’s No. 1 recruit. As the top player on 247Sports‘s 2019 composite rankings, Thibodeaux can play his college football at any college he selects.
And it turns out one of those schools may be Florida A&M?
Okay, probably not. The Thousand Oaks, Calif., defensive end spent his Saturday night at a Florida State recruiting event, but, according to his Twitter account, spent his Saturday morning and afternoon at Florida A&M — and enjoyed the heck out of it.
Florida State and Florida A&M are less than a mile apart as the crow flies, and the two schools have used their proximity to create a symbiotic relationship. FSU typically opens its pro day to FAMU players while FAMU has historically aided in FSU’s recruiting efforts in providing a social atmosphere that, in times past, may not have been available to the typical Seminoles player on the FSU campus.
And on Saturday, Florida State helped Florida A&M recruit.
USC is the consensus favorite to win Thibodeaux’s signature, but every non-Trojans fan can agree it would be a lot more fun if Thibodeaux chose Florida A&M instead.
Earlier today, it was reported that vandals broke into Scott Frost‘s home in southwest Lincoln and made off with $165,000 worth of valuables — 14 championship rings from Nebraska, Oregon and UCF, Air Jordan shoes and a Nintendo Wii.
It’s believed that the thieves entered through an unlocked door in the garage as the home is currently being renovated.
Turns out, the news isn’t that bad.
On Monday evening, Frost released this statement:
“The incident that occurred at our home is obviously very disappointing and discouraging. All of our belongings were gone through and it will take some time to determine exactly what is missing and the value of those items. I would like to clarify that some items initially reported as missing have been found, including some of the rings listed on the police report. Also, the value of what we believe is missing is lower than what has been publicly reported.”
Frost’s update is good to hear, although it doesn’t solve the question of who would burglarize Frost’s home in the first place.
Minnesota did not unveil new uniforms last year, P.J. Fleck‘s first as the Golden Gophers’ head coach. The first year of a new coaching staff is a great time to unveil new uniforms as a visual metaphor for the entire program as a whole.
But, a ha, there is a loophole. Fleck referred to 2017 — a year in which Minnesota went 5-7, after going 9-4 with a bowl win in 2016 — as “year zero.” So 2018 is actually Year 1 at Minnesota for Fleck, which means it’s a perfect time to introduce new uniforms.
The new kits keep the Fleck-aided branding with boat oars as helmet stripes, eschew the yellow helmets for gold ones, while keeping the burgundy and white lids. Burgundy, gray and white jerseys and pants can then be mixed and matched therein.
Which look is your favorite?
Louisville has reportedly filled its non-conference schedule for the 2022 season with the addition of a home game against James Madison. The FCS powerhouse will also net the largest payday the program has ever received for a game against a FBS program, according to James Madison beat reporter Greg Madia, via Twitter.
Per Madia’s original report (the game has not been formally announced by Louisville or James Madison at this particular moment), Louisville will host James Madison on November 5, 2022, and the Cardinals will issue the Dukes a check in the amount of $600,000.
James Madison is no stranger to scheduling FBS opponents. The Dukes will open the 2018 season at N.C. State, the 2019 season at West Virginia, and at North Carolina in 2020. Last fall, James Madison defeated East Carolina by a score of 34-14. JMU has picked up other wins against FBS opponents in 2015 (SMU) and 2010 (Virginia Tech). JMU is continuing to look for more games against FBS opponents beyond 2022.
In 2022, Louisville will also play a road game at UCF and home games against USF and Kentucky. The game against Kentucky will satisfy Louisville’s ACC scheduling obligation to play at least one team from another power conference. The ACC schedule for 2022 will be released at a much later time. For now, Louisville’s non-conference schedule is booked through the 2022 season, with one vacancy still to fill in 2023 according to FBScheduels.com.
Running back Kareem Walker, a former four-star running back recruit of Michigan, is leaving the Wolverines for a chance to get his football career back on track at a much lower level. According to a Detroit Free Press report, Walker is joining the Fort Scott Community College in Kansas.
Walker’s addition to the JUCO program in Kansas was announced by Fort Scott Community College head coach Kale Pick at a recent media day event for Kansas junior college programs. The same program also reportedly will add former Rutgers wide receiver Ahmir Mitchell, who started his college career at Michigan before transferring to the Scarlet Knights. He was dismissed by Rutgers last October, months after tearing an ACL.
Walker was the fifth-ranked recruit in the state of New Jersey in the Class of 2016 and Rivals ranked him as the nation’s sixth-best running back. His signing was a big deal for Michigan at the time, because he had previously been heading to Ohio State. After sitting out the 2016 season, Walker appeared in five games for Michigan last fall and he rushed for 68 yards on 20 rushing attempts in backup duty. Had he returned to Michigan this fall, he likely would have continued backing up Karan Higdon and Chris Evans.
Mitchel was also a four-star recruit for Michigan in the Class of 2016, although he never played a game for Michigan before moving back to New Jersey to try playing for Rutgers.