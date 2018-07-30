Nation’s No. 1 recruit visits Florida A&M

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kayvon Thibodeaux is the nation’s No. 1 recruit. As the top player on 247Sports‘s 2019 composite rankings, Thibodeaux can play his college football at any college he selects.

And it turns out one of those schools may be Florida A&M?

Okay, probably not. The Thousand Oaks, Calif., defensive end spent his Saturday night at a Florida State recruiting event, but, according to his Twitter account, spent his Saturday morning and afternoon at Florida A&M — and enjoyed the heck out of it.

I’m loving #FAMU i might have to rebook my flight and stay a couple more days 🤣 — kayvon thibodeaux (@kayvonT8) July 28, 2018

I had an unbelievable time at #FAMU , special thanks to the Admins, SBI, student-body, & Football staff and especially @HCWillieSimmons for inviting me down. 🙏🏽 #MoreThanAnAthlete #HBCU pic.twitter.com/10yq3Gf7tt — kayvon thibodeaux (@kayvonT8) July 29, 2018

Florida State and Florida A&M are less than a mile apart as the crow flies, and the two schools have used their proximity to create a symbiotic relationship. FSU typically opens its pro day to FAMU players while FAMU has historically aided in FSU’s recruiting efforts in providing a social atmosphere that, in times past, may not have been available to the typical Seminoles player on the FSU campus.

And on Saturday, Florida State helped Florida A&M recruit.

Every student athlete needs to visit a HBCU. 🤣🤣🤣💯💯🐍🐍🐍#FAMU — kayvon thibodeaux (@kayvonT8) July 28, 2018

USC is the consensus favorite to win Thibodeaux’s signature, but every non-Trojans fan can agree it would be a lot more fun if Thibodeaux chose Florida A&M instead.