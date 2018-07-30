Scott Frost says some items reported stolen from Lincoln home not actually stolen

Earlier today, it was reported that vandals broke into Scott Frost‘s home in southwest Lincoln and made off with $165,000 worth of valuables — 14 championship rings from Nebraska, Oregon and UCF, Air Jordan shoes and a Nintendo Wii.

It’s believed that the thieves entered through an unlocked door in the garage as the home is currently being renovated.

Turns out, the news isn’t that bad.

On Monday evening, Frost released this statement:

“The incident that occurred at our home is obviously very disappointing and discouraging. All of our belongings were gone through and it will take some time to determine exactly what is missing and the value of those items. I would like to clarify that some items initially reported as missing have been found, including some of the rings listed on the police report. Also, the value of what we believe is missing is lower than what has been publicly reported.”

Frost’s update is good to hear, although it doesn’t solve the question of who would burglarize Frost’s home in the first place.