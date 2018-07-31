A&M transfer Santino Marchiol could reportedly reunite with Kevin Sumlin at Arizona

It appears Santino Marchiol could possibly continue his collegiate playing career at another Power Five school.
According to Michael Lev of the Arizona Daily Star, Marchiol “might be joining the Arizona Wildcats program.” It’s expected that Marchiol could join the Pac-12 program around the time it kicks off summer camp early next month, although not necessarily for the start of it.
Marchiol’s decision to transfer from Texas A&M was confirmed earlier this month.
Marchiol was a four-star member of Texas A&M’s 2017 recruiting class, the last under Kevin Sumlin. Sumlin, of course, is now the head coach at Arizona after being fired by A&M following the 2017 season.
247Sports.com rated Marchiol as the No. 17 inside linebacker in the country and the No. 41 player at any position in the state of Colorado. He took a redshirt as a true freshman this past season.
Marchiol will have to sit out the 2018 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, and will then have three years of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2019 season.
After a year (or more) of on- and off-field woes, Brandon Snyder is seeking a fresh start elsewhere.
Iowa announced Tuesday that Snyder has decided to leave Kirk Ferentz‘s program. According to the school, the defensive back parted ways with the Hawkeyes “to pursue an opportunity to receive more time on the field.”
Snyder is departing as a graduate of the university, which would allow him to play immediately in 2018 at another FBS school.
“Brandon is a fifth-year senior who has earned his undergraduate degree and wants to see as much playing time as possible,” said Ferentz in a statement. “We are allowing him to be released, which means he can play for another team immediately.”
Snyder had torn the ACL in his left knee twice in the span of seven months — the first in April of last year, the second in November. While it was thought that he’d likely miss the entire 2017 season because of the initial tear, he returned for the Oct. 7 game against Illinois, returning an interception 89 yards for a touchdown for good measure. A month later, he went down again with the same injury.
Prior to the spate of significant knee injuries, Snyder started all 13 games at free safety for the Hawkeyes as a redshirt sophomore in 2016.
To add insult to literal injury, Snyder was arrested for drunk driving in December of last year. In February, he pleaded guilty to that charge.
Take note, (most) FBS head coaches.
Virginia Tech announced via a press release on its official Twitter that Cam Goode has decided to transfer out of Justin Fuente‘s program “to continue his academic and athletic career at another institution.” The same release stated that the head coach released the defensive tackle “from his scholarship with no restrictions.”
Goode was a three-star member of the Hokies’ 2018 recruiting class. 247Sports.com had Goode rated as the No. 40 defensive tackle and the No. 5 player at any position in Washington D.C. on its composite board.
The good health vibes didn’t last very long for one member of the University of Arkansas football team.
In mid-May, it was confirmed that Kevin Richardson had received a sixth season of eligibility from the NCAA, a move that will allow him to play for Arkansas in 2018, Unfortunately, he won’t get to play immediately in 2018 as Chad Morris confirmed Monday that the defensive back underwent surgery on his foot earlier that day.
According to the head coach, Richardson sustained the injury moving furniture over the weekend.
“It wasn’t a phone call that I wanted to get yesterday afternoon, especially for a young man who’s worked hard to get to where he is today,” Morris said by way of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. “That was unforeseen.”
While Richardson will miss the season opener against Eastern Illinois of the FCS, Morris stated that he could return as early as the Week 2 Colorado State game. Morris added that it is a certainty Richardson will be back in time to play in the SEC opener against Auburn Sept. 22.
Should he be sidelined until the conference opener, he’d also miss the North Texas game the week before.
Last season, Richardson started nine of the 12 games in which he played. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman in 2013, he played in a total of 26 games the next two seasons before being sidelined for all but one game in 2016 because of injury.
The team on The Plains has proven to be the latest winner of an offseason quarterback sweepstakes.
Earlier this month, Cord Sandberg announced his retirement from baseball after a six-season career spent entirely in the minor leagues. Simultaneously, the four-star member of Mississippi State’s 2013 football recruiting class announced that he would be resuming his gridiron career, confirming that he had already received a scholarship offer from Auburn and a pair of offers to be a preferred walk-on at two other SEC schools — Florida and LSU. The Gators are coached by Dan Mullen, who was the head coach of the Bulldogs when Sandberg signed with MSU in February of 2013.
In mid-July, to the surprise of some, Sandberg had whittled UF off a to-do list that had been pared down to Auburn, LSU and North Carolina State. Monday evening, Sandberg took to Twitter to announce that he had decided to join one of the two SEC teams with a Tigers nickname.
In addition to the schools already mentioned, UCF and UCLA also expressed interest/extended offers.
Given that the 23-year-old Sandberg hasn’t played the sport since high school, it’s widely expected he’ll take a redshirt this coming football season; he would then have four years of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2019 season.
Coming out of high school in Bradenton, Fla., in 2013, Sandberg was rated as the No. 8 dual-threat quarterback in the country. Only three signees in MSU’s class that year were rated higher than Sandberg — defensive end Chris Jones, safety Ashton Shumpert and wide receiver Fred Ross.
In nearly 500 games at the minor league level, Sandberg, a center fielder, was a career .243 hitter with 29 home runs and 173 RBI. He finished with a slash line of .243/.298/.348.