Arkansas DB Kevin Richardson injures foot moving furniture, will miss start of season

The good health vibes didn’t last very long for one member of the University of Arkansas football team.

In mid-May, it was confirmed that Kevin Richardson had received a sixth season of eligibility from the NCAA, a move that will allow him to play for Arkansas in 2018, Unfortunately, he won’t get to play immediately in 2018 as Chad Morris confirmed Monday that the defensive back underwent surgery on his foot earlier that day.

According to the head coach, Richardson sustained the injury moving furniture over the weekend.

“It wasn’t a phone call that I wanted to get yesterday afternoon, especially for a young man who’s worked hard to get to where he is today,” Morris said by way of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. “That was unforeseen.”

While Richardson will miss the season opener against Eastern Illinois of the FCS, Morris stated that he could return as early as the Week 2 Colorado State game. Morris added that it is a certainty Richardson will be back in time to play in the SEC opener against Auburn Sept. 22.

Should he be sidelined until the conference opener, he’d also miss the North Texas game the week before.

Last season, Richardson started nine of the 12 games in which he played. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman in 2013, he played in a total of 26 games the next two seasons before being sidelined for all but one game in 2016 because of injury.