Iowa announces transfer of safety Brandon Snyder

After a year (or more) of on- and off-field woes, Brandon Snyder is seeking a fresh start elsewhere.

Iowa announced Tuesday that Snyder has decided to leave Kirk Ferentz‘s program. According to the school, the defensive back parted ways with the Hawkeyes “to pursue an opportunity to receive more time on the field.”

Snyder is departing as a graduate of the university, which would allow him to play immediately in 2018 at another FBS school.

“Brandon is a fifth-year senior who has earned his undergraduate degree and wants to see as much playing time as possible,” said Ferentz in a statement. “We are allowing him to be released, which means he can play for another team immediately.”

Snyder had torn the ACL in his left knee twice in the span of seven months — the first in April of last year, the second in November. While it was thought that he’d likely miss the entire 2017 season because of the initial tear, he returned for the Oct. 7 game against Illinois, returning an interception 89 yards for a touchdown for good measure. A month later, he went down again with the same injury.

Prior to the spate of significant knee injuries, Snyder started all 13 games at free safety for the Hawkeyes as a redshirt sophomore in 2016.

To add insult to literal injury, Snyder was arrested for drunk driving in December of last year. In February, he pleaded guilty to that charge.