Report: Tennessee LT Trey Smith expected not to miss time after dealing with blood clot scare

By Zach BarnettJul 31, 2018, 5:21 PM EDT
The 2017 season may have been an utter disaster for Tennessee, but it did reveal one shining, blinking bright spot heading into 2018 and beyond: Trey Smith. The Jackson, Tenn., native was a consensus 5-star recruit and played like one immediately, becoming the first Volunteer in more than 30 years to start a game at left tackle as a true freshman. He was the only Vol offensive lineman to start in all 12 games, and saw time at every position across the line except center, earning Freshman All-America honors from practically every outlet that awards a Freshman All-American team and consensus Second Team All-SEC accolades.

And then, in February, everything came to a halt. After struggling to compete off-season workouts, Smith sought medical treatment, where doctors discovered a blood clot in his lungs, causing him to spend three nights in the hospital.

Smith’s mother, Dorsetta, passed away in 2015 of congestive heart failure, so the entire Smith camp approached his issues with extra precaution piled on top of the “normal” level of precaution when blood clots are discovered inside a healthy young man’s lungs.

Smith was held out of workouts as tests were done and meetings were held, and now a consensus has emerged, one that carries both good and bad news. First, the bad. Smith will never be free of the risk of developing new blood clots. The good, as long as he doesn’t develop new clots, he should be free to return to the field.

Tennessee team doctor told ESPN’s Chris Low that Smith is cleared to resume non-contact workouts, and should be free to put the pads back on before the Vols’ season-opener opposite West Virginia in Charlotte on Sept. 1.

“He’s been cleared to do conditioning and drills as long as it’s non-contact, and probably about mid-August and sometime before the first game, he will be off the anticoagulants and able to resume contact,” Klenck said. “There’s always a risk of a new blood clot forming. There is no scenario where the risk is zero percent. There’s still a chance. You just have to be vigilant of signs and symptoms of blood clots.

“His risk of recurring blood clots would still be there, though, even if he said, ‘Hey, I’m not playing football anymore.’ He still has a risk, but there are also risks if you choose to stay on anticoagulants the rest of your life. Ultimately it was Trey’s decision.”

Jeremy Pruitt expressed caution throughout the process, and showed cautious optimism in regards to Smith’s anticipated return.

“With our team, I’ve been cautious about whether Trey returns or not because whatever happens, we’re going to do what’s best for Trey,” Pruitt said. “Having him back, I think, will give our guys confidence, but he’s only played one year of college ball and you don’t want to put unrealistic expectations on him. He didn’t go through spring ball and will miss a lot of fall camp. When he comes back, it may take him a while to play his way back into football mode.

“So I’m not sure it would be fair to judge what kind of year he’s having until Week 4 or 5 as opposed to the first week. But he loves ball, and I’m just glad he’s getting another opportunity.”

Smith, though, has left no doubt of his desire. “I’ve never been in this situation before, so I’m just ready to get back out there and really play football again, to hit somebody again,” he said.

Ohio State to reportedly make $5 million for AT&T Stadium game with TCU

By Zach BarnettJul 31, 2018, 6:03 PM EDT
Ohio State and TCU altered their home-and-home agreement into a single neutral-site game, which is a shame. To see the Buckeyes and their fans crammed into the 40,000-seat, renovated Amon Carter Stadium in Fort Worth would’ve been a treat in the era of big-time games played in antiseptic, soulless NFL stadiums.

But we know exactly why these one-off games in antiseptic, soulless NFL stadiums survive: money. They’re basically bowl games without the contractual requirement to pay for a week’s worth of hotel rooms for your entire football team and half your athletics department. This year’s Ohio State-TCU game at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium has already been selected as ABC’s “Saturday Night Football” game for the week of Sept. 15, giving the Buckeyes the maximum amount of exposure, along with a high dollar amount.

Eleven Warriors reported Tuesday Ohio State will be paid $5 million to appear at AT&T Stadium, which is more than ten times the amount ($400,000) Ohio State made for a trip to Oklahoma in 2016.

Additionally, Ohio State will dole out $1.7 million for Oregon State’s Sept. 1 visit to Ohio Stadium and $1.5 million for Tulane’s Sept. 22 visit. The $3.2 million figure is believed to be a record for Ohio State in guaranteed payouts but, even still, the Buckeyes will net a hefty profit thanks to the TCU game.

The $1.7 million promised to Oregon State is the highest guarantee on record for an Ohio State opponent to date. However, $1.8 million is promised to Buffalo, Akron and Toledo for their Horseshoe visits in 2020, ’21 and ’22, respectively.

Clemson lands FCS transfer quarterback

By John TaylorJul 31, 2018, 3:45 PM EDT
After an offseason of attrition at the position, Clemson has seen its quarterback room bolstered heading into summer camp.

On his personal Twitter account Monday evening, Patrick McClure announced that, “[a]fter talking to Coach [Dabo] Swinney and [director of football operations and player personnel Mike] Dooley, I am excited to announce that I’m officially apart [sic] of the Clemson Football team!” The Columbia, SC, native added that “[t]his has been the biggest dream of mine since I was a kid and I am blessed to see it unfold.”

As McClure comes to Clemson as a transfer from FCS Jacksonville,  he would be eligible to play for the Tigers immediately in 2018.

The 6-1, 186-pound McClure was a two-star 2017 recruit.  According to The State, McClure didn’t play for the Dolphins last season as he left the school in July to focus on academics.  He comes to the Tigers as a preferred walk-on.

After losing three quarterbacks to transfer this offseason — Tucker Israel (HERE), Zerrick Cooper (HERE) and Hunter Johnson (HERE) — Clemson was set to enter summer camp, which starts this Friday, with just three quarterbacks on its roster (Kelly Bryant, Chase Bryce, Trevor Lawrence).  Bryant will head into camp as the starter, with Lawrence as the top backup.

Arkansas’ leader in special teams tackles charged with DWI

By John TaylorJul 31, 2018, 2:27 PM EDT
As the calendar gets set to flip from July to August, it’s time to, once again, reset the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker back to double zeroes.

According to KNWA-TV in Fayetteville, Arkansas football player Ryder Lucas was arrested Sunday morning on a charge of driving while intoxicated.  Additionally, the fifth-year senior defensive back is facing one count of careless/prohibited driving.

Lucas was pulled over by police after he was seen drifting left of center and nearly hitting a bridge abutment.  From the television station’s report:

Lucas had a flushed face, bloodshot and watery eyes, and a strong odor of intoxicants coming off of his breath and person,” the preliminary report states.

The officer asked Lucas if he had consumed any alcohol, and he told the officer he had consumed whiskey. He then showed the bottle of alcohol to the officer.

The 22-year-old Lucas’ BAC was .09, just above the legal limit of .08.

Lucas played in 31 games the past three seasons after taking a redshirt as a true freshman in 2014.  This past season, his 12 tackles on special teams were tops on the Razorbacks.

(Tip O’ the Cap: The Fulmer Cup)

A&M transfer Santino Marchiol could reportedly reunite with Kevin Sumlin at Arizona

By John TaylorJul 31, 2018, 2:02 PM EDT
It appears Santino Marchiol could possibly continue his collegiate playing career at another Power Five school.

According to Michael Lev of the Arizona Daily Star, Marchiol “might be joining the Arizona Wildcats program.” It’s expected that Marchiol could join the Pac-12 program around the time it kicks off summer camp early next month, although not necessarily for the start of it.

Marchiol’s decision to transfer from Texas A&M was confirmed earlier this month.

Marchiol was a four-star member of Texas A&M’s 2017 recruiting class, the last under Kevin Sumlin. Sumlin, of course, is now the head coach at Arizona after being fired by A&M following the 2017 season.

247Sports.com rated Marchiol as the No. 17 inside linebacker in the country and the No. 41 player at any position in the state of Colorado.  He took a redshirt as a true freshman this past season.

Marchiol will have to sit out the 2018 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, and will then have three years of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2019 season.