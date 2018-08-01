Getty Images

Army LB John Gullatt transfers to Louisiana-Monroe

By John TaylorAug 1, 2018, 5:55 AM EDT
Wednesday morning brings word of a relatively rare Group of Five-to-Group of Five player transfer.

According to KNOE-TV in Monroe, LA., John Gullatt has decided to transfer into Matt Viator‘s Louisiana-Monroe football program. The linebacker had been set to enter his true freshman season at Army.

The move is a homecoming for Gullatt as he played his high school football in West Monroe, although he has taken some flack with his return.

“I’m as motivated as ever,” Gullatt told the ABC affiliate. “I’ve got a lot of people doubting me coming back home from Army and (people saying) ‘You didn’t make it there. You are not going to make it here.’ I’m definitely ready to get started.”

Gullatt was a three-star member of Army’s 2018 recruiting class. He was one of four inside linebackers signed as part of the service academy’s most recent class.

Damning report claims Urban Meyer knew of 2015 domestic abuse allegations involving assistant

By John TaylorAug 1, 2018, 11:40 AM EDT
A disturbing situation that Urban Meyer and the Ohio State football program had hoped had passed with a dismissal has instead resurfaced with a vengeance.

On the same day that two new reports of alleged domestic abuse, one from 2009 and another from 2015, surfaced, Zach Smith was dismissed as the Buckeyes’ wide receivers coach on July 23. At the Big Ten Media Days the next day, Meyer acknowledged that he was aware of the 2009 incident but vehemently denied any knowledge of one in 2015.  In fact, Meyer intimated that those allegations were fabricated as he described the decision to dismiss Smith, who was cited in May for criminal trespassing following an incident with his ex-wife, as a “very tough call.”

Wednesday, college football insider Brett McMurphy dropped a damning bomb on Facebook, writing that “[t]ext messages I have obtained, an exclusive interview with the victim and other information I have learned shows Ohio State coach Urban Meyer knew in 2015 of domestic abuse allegations against a member of his coaching staff.” The fired assistant’s ex-wife and the alleged victim in at least four domestic abuse situations, Courtney Smith, “provided text messages between her and the wives of Ohio State coaches – including Urban Meyer’s wife, Shelley – showing Meyer’s knowledge of the situation,” McMurphy added.

“Shelly said she was going to have to tell Urban,” Courtney claimed according to McMurphy. “I said: ‘That’s fine, you should tell Urban.’ I know Shelley did everything she could.”

Nowhere in the lengthy posting — I urge you to read it in full HERE — does it show that Shelley Meyer actually followed through and told her husband about the domestic abuse, it should be noted.  That said, a text message exchange between Courtney Smith and the wife of one of Meyer’s long-time football staffers showed that the head coach had indeed talked to Zach Smith about the allegations of domestic abuse in October of 2015.

Lindsey [Voltolini] is the wife of Brian Voltolini, considered one of Meyer’s most loyal staff members. Brian is Ohio State’s football operations director and has been part of Meyer’s staffs for 15 seasons at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State.

Courtney: “(Zach’s) trying to make me look crazy bc that’s what Shelley is saying (he’s doing)”
Lindsey: “He (Urban) just said he (Zach) denied everything”
Courtney: “I hope urban is smarter than that”
Lindsey: “He (Urban) doesn’t know what to think”
Courtney: “I don’t really care. Ya know”
Lindsey: “Yeah, don’t worry about urb”

At the very least, that text exchange, if accurately portrayed and relayed to McMurphy, showed Meyer was indeed aware of the 2015 incident and essentially lied when he told the media last month that he “was never told anything about [the 2015 incident], nothing ever came to light, never had a conversation about it, so I know nothing about it.”

McMurphy’s report also claims that Shelley Meyer, who the head coach said last month has “always weighed in as my best friend and soul mate. … She’s been right there with everything,” had deep and extensive knowledge of the abuse Courtney Smith had endured at the hands of one of her husband’s assistant coaches.

One 2015 text exchange between Courtney and Shelley Meyer shows the extent of Shelley’s knowledge of the alleged domestic abuse and that she was concerned for Courtney’s safety.

Shelley: “I am with you! A lot of women stay hoping it will get better. I don’t blame you! But just want u to be safe. Do you have a restraining order? He scares me”
Courtney: “Restraining orders don’t do anything in Ohio-I tried to get protection order which is what started this whole investigation. And that should go through soon finally. It’s hard bc you have to prove immediate danger. Legal system is tough. Basically you have to prove he will kill u to get protective order”
Shelley: “Geesh! Even w the pics? Didn’t law enforcement come to your place ever??

Zach Smith is the grandson of the late Earle Bruce, a close friend of Meyer’s. “He is the strongest relationship I’ve ever had other than my father,” Meyer has stated of the former OSU head coach.  This latest report claims that Bruce and another close friend of Meyer’s, Hiram de Fries, had at various points urged/pressured  Courtney Smith to not pursue charges against the now-34-year-old assistant coach.

“I know why nothing was done. Everyone was out to protect themselves,” McMurphy quoted Courtney Smith as saying. “Zach had people that were far more powerful than I would ever be that were protecting him and for the wrong reasons. I think people that knew (about the abuse) should have helped me. Instead, they chose to enable an abuser.

As of this posting, OSU officials have declined to address the explosive claims made in McMurphy’s posting.

Again, you can read McMurphy’s full report HERE — and I strongly urge you to do just that.

UPDATED 12:37 p.m. ET: In a portion of a video interview with Courtney Smith just released, Zach Smith’s ex-wife is asked if Shelley Meyer ever came back to her and told her that she had informed Urban Meyer of the abuse.

“She did not.”

UNLV transfer Tim Hough, once ticketed to Oregon, instead added to Arizona’s roster

By John TaylorAug 1, 2018, 11:22 AM EDT
While it appears Tim Hough will indeed continue his career in the Pac-12, it appears it won’t be at the school most had expected.

In April, it was reported that Hough would be transferring from UNLV to Oregon. However, nearly four months later, Michael Lev of the Arizona Daily Star reported that the defensive back is expected instead to join Arizona.

Not long after Lev’s report, Hough’s name was added to the Wildcats’ online roster.

Hough left UNLV as a graduate transfer, which would make him eligible to play for the Wildcats in 2018. This will be his final year of collegiate eligibility.

In 36 career games played with the Rebels, the defensive back started 17 of those contests. Hough started nine of those games in a 2015 season that saw him intercept four passes, tying the school record for a freshman. Those are the only picks of his collegiate career thus far.

Iowa starting right tackle Tristan Wirfs suspended for opener vs. Northern Illinois

By John TaylorAug 1, 2018, 9:33 AM EDT
Not surprisingly, Iowa will be down a starting offensive lineman to open the upcoming season.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz confirmed in a lengthy statement that Tristan Wirfs will be suspended for the season opener against Northern Illinois. The suspension comes just a couple of days after Wirfs was cited for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

It is always disappointing when student-athletes make decisions that are against the law and/or inconsistent with the University of Iowa’s code of conduct or team policies.

Within one week, two of our players were arrested on alcohol-related charges. As a veteran football coach and parent, I understand firsthand the personal pain and public humiliation that comes with making such decisions. While these players are college students first, they are held to a much higher standard because of the privilege and responsibility that comes with being a member of the Iowa football program.

Any player in violation of team rules or the university code of conduct is subjected to a variety of penalties. My philosophy and practice is consistent, and that is to hold players accountable – – no matter their position on the depth chart. However, I hold senior members of the team to a higher standard because they know and understand the expectations.

These situations can be defining moments for all students. It is my responsibility to hold our players accountable and help them learn and succeed. My goal is to develop a winning culture that translates into championship seasons and players who are successful in life.

The other player not mentioned by name in Ferentz’s statement, Brady Reiff, was arrested for public intoxication last month after mistaking a police car for an Uber ride. The starting defensive tackle has been suspended for the opener as well.

As for Wirfs, he started eight games last season and will head into summer camp as the Hawkeyes’ starting right tackle.

Syracuse transfer Troy Henderson lands at FCS Kennesaw State

By John TaylorAug 1, 2018, 7:44 AM EDT
One of the eight players who left Syracuse this offseason has found a new home.

Earlier last month, Troy Henderson‘s name was very quietly added to the Kennesaw State football program’s official online roster. As he has already graduated from Syracuse, and the Owls play at the FCS level, the linebacker will be eligible to play immediately in 2018.

Not only that, but Henderson will have another year of eligibility that he can use in 2019 as well.

Henderson was a three-star 2015 signee. He was the highest-rated defensive signee in the Orange’s class that year.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Henderson played in six games the past two seasons. Only one of those appearances came in 2017, which likely played a significant role in his decision to move on from the ACC school.

In addition to Henderson, running back Akeem Dixon (HERE), defensive end Justin Ellis (HERE), defensive tackle Kayton Samuels (HERE) and four defensive backs — Juwan DowelsDaivon EllisonCordell Hudson and Rodney Williams — have all left the Orange in the last few months.

