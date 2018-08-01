Getty Images

Report: Urban Meyer, Ohio State AD meeting in wake of bombshell report

By John TaylorAug 1, 2018, 2:28 PM EDT
23 Comments

Is this the beginning of the end of the Urban Meyer era in Columbus?

Earlier today, a damning report surfaced in which it’s alleged that Meyer knew of domestic abuse allegations levied against his now-former wide receivers coach Zach Smith in 2015 despite Meyer’s vehement denials late last month.  Given the fact that the wildly-successful OSU head coach continued to employ an assistant who he seemingly knew was, at bare minimum, accused of being a serial spousal abuser, and then appeared to cover up that knowledge by bending the truth to the point of breaking it, there has been a growing chorus wondering whether Meyer will be able to survive and hold on to his job.

The silence on the part of Meyer and the football program and the university since the story broke has only added to the chatter.

While there have not been any statements released by those involved, that doesn’t mean there’s nothing going on behind the scenes as Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports writes that “Urban and athletic director Gene Smith were meeting as of early Wednesday afternoon.” What’s unclear is whether that meeting involves exactly how to spin this disturbing situation and control the damage already created or, as some have suggested, determining whether or not Meyer will continue on as the Buckeyes’ head coach.

University officials have continued to decline comment on the day’s developments, or even if the school will be addressing the situation in a statement or statements today.

Meyer has spent the past six seasons in his “dream job,” compiling a 73-8 record overall and a 47-3 mark in Big Ten play.  The Buckeyes have won two conference titles and one national championship under the Ohio native.

In April of this year, Ohio State announced that a Board of Trustees committee had approved a two-year contract extension for their head football coach that would push his 2018 salary to $7.6 million, making him the second-highest paid coach in college football.  The 54-year-old Meyer is now signed through the 2022 season.

Police, court documents detail history of abuse, intimidation by ex-Ohio State assistant Zach Smith

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettAug 1, 2018, 4:28 PM EDT
4 Comments

As most of Wednesday has been spent speculating on what Urban Meyer did or did not know about his former wide receivers coach Zach Smith, separate reports have further illustrated the abuse Smith’s ex-wife, Courtney Smith, says she endured over the course of their marriage.

According to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer, police were involved nine times between Jan. 1, 2012, and July 26, 2018. Those nine calls include the damning 2015 call in which Courtney Smith says she made Shelley Meyer and the rest of the Ohio State’s coaches’ wives aware.

Further calls range from threatening to just plain sad. On Oct. 21, 2015, Courtney Smith called Powell, Ohio, police to say she was being followed by a black SUV and to say she was having issues with her “soon to be ex-husband.” On Jan. 5, 2016, Smith was pulled over for speeding and proceeded to break down in tears, visibly upset over the issues she was having with her husband.

On Dec. 17, 2017, Courtney Smith called police because neighbors reported seeing Zach peering into her car windows and banging on the front door of her home at 1:30 a.m. Zach Smith was issued a trespassing warning after that incident.

Smith’s alleged efforts to intimidate his ex-wife were much more personal than that, however.

The Columbus Dispatch obtained court documents on Wednesday from an affidavit Courtney Smith filed on Dec. 18, 2015, where she said, “Zach has made threats toward me and has become physically violent.” She would go on to say, per the Dispatch:

“The stalking and harassment never stopped. He never followed the shared parenting plan and would tell me he didn’t have to because he knew I couldn’t afford to pay for an attorney.

“He would corner me in my laundry while groping me and pulling his pants down and begging for sex.”

Courtney Smith also said she discovered hidden cameras inside her home, which she said Zach used to spy on her, her children and her boyfriend.

“All the (coaches) wives knew,” Courtney Smith told Brett McMurphy in his bombshell report Wednesday. “They all did. Every single one.”

Smith was fired as Ohio State’s wide receivers coach on July 23.

 

Ex-South Carolina QB Connor Shaw resigns coaching post at Furman for ‘position in private business’

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 1, 2018, 2:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

That certainly didn’t last long.

Back in January, Connor Shaw was named as the tight ends coach at Furman.  Nearly seven months later, the FCS program announced that the former South Carolina quarterback is now its former tight ends coach as Shaw has decided to resign and “accept a position in private business.”

Shaw addressed the development on his personal Twitter account Tuesday night.

Shaw was a three-year starter for the Gamecocks, amassing a record of 27-5 in that span.  Included in that total was a perfect 17-0 mark in Columbia.

After his time with the Gamecocks, Shaw spent four seasons in the NFL — two with the Cleveland Browns (2014-15) and two with the Chicago Bears (2016-17).

Damning report claims Urban Meyer knew of 2015 domestic abuse allegations involving assistant

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 1, 2018, 11:40 AM EDT
20 Comments

A disturbing situation that Urban Meyer and the Ohio State football program had hoped had passed with a dismissal has instead resurfaced with a vengeance.

On the same day that two new reports of alleged domestic abuse, one from 2009 and another from 2015, surfaced, Zach Smith was dismissed as the Buckeyes’ wide receivers coach on July 23. At the Big Ten Media Days the next day, Meyer acknowledged that he was aware of the 2009 incident but vehemently denied any knowledge of one in 2015.  In fact, Meyer intimated that those allegations were fabricated as he described the decision to dismiss Smith, who was cited in May for criminal trespassing following an incident with his ex-wife, as a “very tough call.”

Wednesday, college football insider Brett McMurphy dropped a damning bomb on Facebook, writing that “[t]ext messages I have obtained, an exclusive interview with the victim and other information I have learned shows Ohio State coach Urban Meyer knew in 2015 of domestic abuse allegations against a member of his coaching staff.” The fired assistant’s ex-wife and the alleged victim in at least four domestic abuse situations, Courtney Smith, “provided text messages between her and the wives of Ohio State coaches – including Urban Meyer’s wife, Shelley – showing Meyer’s knowledge of the situation,” McMurphy added.

“Shelly said she was going to have to tell Urban,” Courtney claimed according to McMurphy. “I said: ‘That’s fine, you should tell Urban.’ I know Shelley did everything she could.”

Nowhere in the lengthy posting — I urge you to read it in full HERE — does it show that Shelley Meyer actually followed through and told her husband about the domestic abuse, it should be noted.  That said, a text message exchange between Courtney Smith and the wife of one of Meyer’s long-time football staffers showed that the head coach had indeed talked to Zach Smith about the allegations of domestic abuse in October of 2015.

Lindsey [Voltolini] is the wife of Brian Voltolini, considered one of Meyer’s most loyal staff members. Brian is Ohio State’s football operations director and has been part of Meyer’s staffs for 15 seasons at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State.

Courtney: “(Zach’s) trying to make me look crazy bc that’s what Shelley is saying (he’s doing)”
Lindsey: “He (Urban) just said he (Zach) denied everything”
Courtney: “I hope urban is smarter than that”
Lindsey: “He (Urban) doesn’t know what to think”
Courtney: “I don’t really care. Ya know”
Lindsey: “Yeah, don’t worry about urb”

At the very least, that text exchange, if accurately portrayed and relayed to McMurphy, showed Meyer was indeed aware of the 2015 incident and essentially lied when he told the media last month that he “was never told anything about [the 2015 incident], nothing ever came to light, never had a conversation about it, so I know nothing about it.”

McMurphy’s report also claims that Shelley Meyer, who the head coach said last month has “always weighed in as my best friend and soul mate. … She’s been right there with everything,” had deep and extensive knowledge of the abuse Courtney Smith had endured at the hands of one of her husband’s assistant coaches.

One 2015 text exchange between Courtney and Shelley Meyer shows the extent of Shelley’s knowledge of the alleged domestic abuse and that she was concerned for Courtney’s safety.

Shelley: “I am with you! A lot of women stay hoping it will get better. I don’t blame you! But just want u to be safe. Do you have a restraining order? He scares me”
Courtney: “Restraining orders don’t do anything in Ohio-I tried to get protection order which is what started this whole investigation. And that should go through soon finally. It’s hard bc you have to prove immediate danger. Legal system is tough. Basically you have to prove he will kill u to get protective order”
Shelley: “Geesh! Even w the pics? Didn’t law enforcement come to your place ever??

Zach Smith is the grandson of the late Earle Bruce, a close friend of Meyer’s. “He is the strongest relationship I’ve ever had other than my father,” Meyer has stated of the former OSU head coach.  This latest report claims that Bruce and another close friend of Meyer’s, Hiram de Fries, had at various points urged/pressured  Courtney Smith to not pursue charges against the now-34-year-old assistant coach.

“I know why nothing was done. Everyone was out to protect themselves,” McMurphy quoted Courtney Smith as saying. “Zach had people that were far more powerful than I would ever be that were protecting him and for the wrong reasons. I think people that knew (about the abuse) should have helped me. Instead, they chose to enable an abuser.

As of this posting, OSU officials have declined to address the explosive claims made in McMurphy’s posting.

Again, you can read McMurphy’s full report HERE — and I strongly urge you to do just that.

UPDATED 12:37 p.m. ET: In a portion of a video interview with Courtney Smith just released, Zach Smith’s ex-wife is asked if Shelley Meyer ever came back to her and told her that she had informed Urban Meyer of the abuse.

“She did not.”

UNLV transfer Tim Hough, once ticketed to Oregon, instead added to Arizona’s roster

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 1, 2018, 11:22 AM EDT
1 Comment

While it appears Tim Hough will indeed continue his career in the Pac-12, it appears it won’t be at the school most had expected.

In April, it was reported that Hough would be transferring from UNLV to Oregon. However, nearly four months later, Michael Lev of the Arizona Daily Star reported that the defensive back is expected instead to join Arizona.

Not long after Lev’s report, Hough’s name was added to the Wildcats’ online roster.

Hough left UNLV as a graduate transfer, which would make him eligible to play for the Wildcats in 2018. This will be his final year of collegiate eligibility.

In 36 career games played with the Rebels, the defensive back started 17 of those contests. Hough started nine of those games in a 2015 season that saw him intercept four passes, tying the school record for a freshman. Those are the only picks of his collegiate career thus far.