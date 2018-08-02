Bobby Bowden, Frank Beamer to be honorary captains for FSU-VT opener

For decades, Florida State and Virginia Tech had the kind of coaching stability that is increasingly rare in college football. Bobby Bowden and Frank Beamer coached at Florida State and Virginia Tech, respectively, for a combined total of 63 seasons and accumulated a combined record of 553-219-6 as two of college football’s all-time winningest coaches. With Florida State and Virginia Tech set to open the 2018 season in an ACC game in Week 1 (September 3), the two coaching icons from the two schools will serve as honorary captains for the game.

“I am honored that Coach Bowden accepted our offer to be the honorary captain for our first game at Florida State,” Florida State head coach Willie Taggart said in a released statement. “Growing up, I admired Coach Bowden for his success on the field as well as his passion for changing the lives of young men, and I could not think of a greater vote of confidence than having him on the field for our first game. This is also a great opportunity for our fans to show their appreciation to Coach Bowden and adds to what will surely be a fantastic atmosphere on Labor Day night.”

Bowden and Beamer have coached against each other on a handful of occasions, including the 2000 Sugar Bowl for the BCS National Championship and an ACC Championship Game after the Hokies left the Big East for the ACC. Bowden led the coaching matchup with a record of 8-1, including victories in the BCS National Championship Game and the 2005 ACC Championship Game.

