Former Southern Miss QB Keon Howard announces transfer to Tulane

Former Southern Miss quarterback Keon Howard has found his new college football home. In a statement on his Twitter account, Howard has announced he will transfer to Tulane.

“It’s truly a blessing to be able to play the game of football while earning my degree,” Howard said in a brief statement on Twitter. “With that being said, it’s with great excitement that I announce the next chapter of my story will be narrated from the beautiful city of New Orleans, Louisiana, where I have officially committed to Tulane University.”

Howard will be forced to sit out the 2018 season due to NCAA transfer rules, so he will not be able to play for Tulane until 2019. Howard started six games for Southern Miss last season and he ended the season with 1,199 passing yards and eight touchdowns with five interceptions.

