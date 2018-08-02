Getty Images

In traffic stop, Florida wideout says he had AR-15 ‘for protection because of locals’

By John TaylorAug 2, 2018, 11:55 AM EDT
There’s some additional, interesting fallout from a bizarre set of circumstances this offseason.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney is one of six Florida Gator football players facing university discipline following an on-campus confrontation in late May with a Gainesville-area gambler named Devante’ “Tay Bang” Zachery and his associates that involved airsoft guns that looked like real rifles, a frying pan, a baseball bat and rocks. The two groups had a beef that dated back to February and escalated from there when one football player was allegedly knocked out by one of Zachery’s friends during a bar altercation on the Fourth of July.

A little over two weeks later, the vehicle which Toney was driving and in which UF defensive back Brian Edwards was a passenger was pulled over by Gainesville Police Department officers for seat belt violations.

According to the Gainesville Sun, the officers found a real AR-15 rifle in Toney’s backseat. The police report stated that “Toney told police he bought the rifle and had it with him ‘for protection because of the locals.'”

Whether the locals referenced included Zachery, who told police he gave rental car discounts to UF football players, creating potential NCAA issues, and his crew are unclear at the moment.

The players were briefly detained and handcuffed as the officers cleared the weapon and searched the vehicle. No criminal charges, however, were filed at the time of the traffic stop, and the Sun writes that “State Attorney Bill Cervone said Tuesday he doesn’t expect any charges to be filed based on the information GPD provided.”

Toney’s 15 catches for 152 yards were both fourth on the Gators last season. Just what university punishment Toney and his teammates have received or will receive is not known.

Head coach Dan Mullen is expected to address the media Thursday morning ahead of the Gators’ kicking off summer camp.

Bovada odds favor Urban Meyer to NOT be head coach of Buckeyes in Week 1

By Kevin McGuireAug 2, 2018, 4:39 PM EDT
One sportsbook is standing by their previously reported odds favoring Urban Meyer to be the head coach of Ohio State in Week 1, but another sportsbook is going the opposite way with the odds.

According to the line from Bovada, the odds of Meyer coaching Ohio State against Oregon State on September 1 are 9/5 (+180), while the odds someone other than Meyer is coaching the game are leading the way at 5/11 odds (-220). In other words, you can win $180 if you bet $100 on Meyer coaching Ohio State in Week 1 but you’ll have to wager $220 in order to win $100 if you think Meyer will not be the coach in Week 1 on the Ohio State sideline. Keep in mind these odds specifically focus on who will coach Ohio State in Week 1, and not necessarily focus on whether or not Meyer will keep his job or be let go on a permanent basis.

Meyer was placed on administrative leave by Ohio State on Wednesday following a bombshell report suggesting Meyer may have known about former assistant Zach Smith‘s domestic abuse issues with his wife in 2015. The administrative leave will continue while officials at Ohio State begin investigating and verifying information from the report and eventually make a decision on which way to go with the program moving forward, whether it is with Meyer or somebody else as the head coach.

Assistant coach Ryan Day has been named the interim head coach at Ohio State.

Amid credit card probe, six players not listed on Rutgers roster heading into summer camp

McSorley, Barkley lead Penn State to 35-6 win over Rutgers
By John TaylorAug 2, 2018, 3:45 PM EDT
Rutgers’ roster will be significantly lighter as Chris Ash heads into his third summer camp with the Big Ten program.

Last month, it was reported that as many as eight Scarlet Knight football players were under investigation for the fraudulent use of credit cards.  Two of those players, junior defensive back K.J. Gray and sophomore linebacker Brendan DeVera, have already been dismissed by the head coach for their alleged involvement.

Thursday, nj.com reported that the remaining six players — redshirt junior linebacker/safety Malik Dixon, senior defensive back Kobe Marfo, sophomore defensive end C.J. Onyechi (pictured), redshirt freshman cornerback Edwin Lopez, redshirt freshman defensive back Naijee Jones and redshirt freshman linebacker Syhiem Simmons — are not listed on RU’s most recent roster update and are not with the team as camp kicks off today.  The website wrote that “Ash told NJ Advance Media the six players not listed on the training-camp roster are part of an ongoing investigation and he couldn’t make any comments beyond that.”

Thus far, no charges have been filed against any of the players. The Middlesex County (NJ) prosecutor’s office is “providing legal guidance” to the university’s police department, which is heading the investigation.

Of the sextet, only Onyechi (12 games) saw significant action last season.  Marfo played in one game, while Jones, Lopez and Simmons took redshirts as true freshmen.  Dixon came to RU as a junior college transfer this offseason.

By far the biggest loss is that of Gray, who started four of the 10 games in which he played in 2017.  After leading all defensive backs in tackles (58), Gray had been expected to take over as the Scarlet Knights’ starting strong safety.

Ohio State cancels media availability for coaches, players ‘until further notice’

By John TaylorAug 2, 2018, 2:14 PM EDT
It appears the Ohio State football program is hunkering down as the noise around it grows louder.

As OSU is set to open summer camp on Friday, the coaches and players had been set to meet with the media as the Buckeyes officially kick off preparations for the 2018 season. Given the fact that the program’s head coach has been placed on paid administrative leave, the keywords in the previous sentence are “had been” as the university announced Thursday afternoon that the media availability for both coaches and players has been canceled “until further notice.”

It’s anticipated that an update on the availability will come Monday, which could be an indication that the program expects the Urban Meyer issue to be resolved, one way or the other, around that time.

Art Briles reportedly hired by Italian football team

By John TaylorAug 2, 2018, 1:23 PM EDT
While it’s nearly 5,700 miles from his last job, it appears Art Briles is indeed getting his second chance.

Late last month, it was reported that the disgraced former Baylor head coach was drawing the interest of an American football team in Florence, Italy.  Thursday, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram‘s Mac Engel is reporting that Briles has been named as the head coach of the Guelfi Firenze American Football team in Florence.

“I’m a football coach and it’s all I’ve ever done and all I’ve ever really had a passion to do; this gives me a chance to be on the field and between the lines,” Briles told the Star-Telegram. “(This is) a situation where I can build a team over there and it’s inspiring to me. … It’s a situation where I can stay active this fall as a coach and as a person be involved in the game. Who knows what the future holds? It’s a golden opportunity for me to get on the field and be involved. I’m jacked about it.”

Since his dismissal and prior to this development, Briles had not found a job in the coaching profession — at least a permanent one.

Briles was fired by Baylor in May of 2016 amidst a sexual assault scandal involving his Bears football program.  In August of last year, the disgraced coach was hired by a CFL team; a couple of hours later, after the hiring was denounced by fans and sponsors, the organization announced that Briles would no longer be joining the team.

In late January of 2017, damning details in one of the handful of the lawsuits facing Baylor University emerged, with that suit alleging that 31 Bears football players had committed 52 acts of rape over a period of four years beginning in 2011.

Not long after, a legal filing connected to the libel lawsuit filed by a former BU football staffer produced emails and text messages that paint a picture of the former Bears head coach Briles and/or his assistants as unrestrained rogue elements concerned with nothing more than the image of the football program off the field and its performance on it. The details in a damning document dump included allegations that Briles attempted to circumvent BU’s “judicial affairs folks” when it came to one player’s arrest… and on Briles asking, in response to one of his players brandishing a gun on a female, “she reporting [it] to authorities?”… and asking “she a stripper?” when told one of his players expected a little something extra from a female masseuse… and stating in a text “we need to know who [the] supervisor is and get him to alert us first” in response to a player who was arrested on a drug charge because the apartment superintendent called the police.

In reference to a woman who alleged she was gang-raped by several Bears football players, Briles allegedly responded, “those are some bad dudes. Why was she around those guys?

“Hindsight is a blessing and a curse. I’ve always been about trying to be fair and honest with everyone I came into contact with,” Briles said in his most recent comments on his unceremonious and controversial ouster from the Bears. “The thing that hurts me as much as anything [was] the culture at Baylor at the time; I don’t think victims, I know they didn’t feel comfortable going to report assaults that took place. I don’t think they were represented and taken care of with the level that needed to be handled with. That’s something that through all of this and as time goes will become more clear.

“Not only me but many of us felt betrayed because we were not privy to the information that was available in a way we wanted to respond. … With the way things are going, with some of the transparency starting to take place, I am confident the truth will come out. It’s not just important for me.”