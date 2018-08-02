New Mexico State, Central Michigan schedule games in 2019, 2026

Well, here is quite the interesting home-and-home announcement from New Mexico State and Central Michigan. The two schools filled a pair of vacancies on their respective non-conference schedules for 2019 and 2026.
New Mexico State will visit Central Michigan on October 12, 2019. The Chippewas will make the long-awaited return trip to New Mexico State on September 5, 2026. Just in case you are planning ahead.
“I have a lot of experience playing in the MAC while at Kent State and know that Central Michigan has a tremendous program with great tradition,” New Mexico State head coach Doug Martin said in a released statement. “They have always been a really good program that will make for a great home-and-home matchup.”
The two programs have never played each other before so the 2019 meeting will be the first in the series barring any potential postseason bowl matchup in 2018. The last time New Mexico State played a team from the MAC was in 2012 against Ohio.
As expected, Ohio State has formed a committee that will handle the investigation process regarding allegations made against head coach Urban Meyer and his alleged knowledge of domestic abuse by a former assistant coach. On Thursday evening, Ohio State announced the members of the independent working group formed by the Board of Trustees.
Per the Ohio State release, the group working on the investigation will include Board of Trustees members Alex Fischer, Janet Porter and Alex Shumate, former Ohio House Speaker Jo Ann Davidson, former acting U.S. Deputy Attorney General Craig Morford and former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Carter Stewart.
No timeline for the investigation has been outlined, as it is expected the investigation will be given as much time needed to complete a thorough investigation that the school can have confidence will provide the most accurate information possible to make whatever decisions may have to be made moving forward.
Get ready to make a little more room in your bobblehead collection, because Cal is about to give away one you will want to add to your collection unless you are a Stanford fan.
Cal is taking the most amazing, sensational, dramatic, heart-rending, exciting, thrilling finish in school history, and easily one of the most memorable moments in college football history, The Play, and using it as the inspiration for a bobblehead giveaway to 10,000 fans attending this year’s home game on November 17. The opponent for that game, of course, is Stanford.
Not only does the bobblehead of former Cal player Kevin Moen making his final jump into the end zone for a game-winning touchdown against the Cardinal, but it also includes a poor trombone sitting on the ground as a tribute to the trombone player in the Stanford band who was on the receiving end of the collision with Moen.
What other signature college football plays should be given a bobblehead treatment?
Former Southern Miss quarterback Keon Howard has found his new college football home. In a statement on his Twitter account, Howard has announced he will transfer to Tulane.
“It’s truly a blessing to be able to play the game of football while earning my degree,” Howard said in a brief statement on Twitter. “With that being said, it’s with great excitement that I announce the next chapter of my story will be narrated from the beautiful city of New Orleans, Louisiana, where I have officially committed to Tulane University.”
Howard will be forced to sit out the 2018 season due to NCAA transfer rules, so he will not be able to play for Tulane until 2019. Howard started six games for Southern Miss last season and he ended the season with 1,199 passing yards and eight touchdowns with five interceptions.
For decades, Florida State and Virginia Tech had the kind of coaching stability that is increasingly rare in college football. Bobby Bowden and Frank Beamer coached at Florida State and Virginia Tech, respectively, for a combined total of 63 seasons and accumulated a combined record of 553-219-6 as two of college football’s all-time winningest coaches. With Florida State and Virginia Tech set to open the 2018 season in an ACC game in Week 1 (September 3), the two coaching icons from the two schools will serve as honorary captains for the game.
“I am honored that Coach Bowden accepted our offer to be the honorary captain for our first game at Florida State,” Florida State head coach Willie Taggart said in a released statement. “Growing up, I admired Coach Bowden for his success on the field as well as his passion for changing the lives of young men, and I could not think of a greater vote of confidence than having him on the field for our first game. This is also a great opportunity for our fans to show their appreciation to Coach Bowden and adds to what will surely be a fantastic atmosphere on Labor Day night.”
Bowden and Beamer have coached against each other on a handful of occasions, including the 2000 Sugar Bowl for the BCS National Championship and an ACC Championship Game after the Hokies left the Big East for the ACC. Bowden led the coaching matchup with a record of 8-1, including victories in the BCS National Championship Game and the 2005 ACC Championship Game.