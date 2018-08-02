New Mexico State, Central Michigan schedule games in 2019, 2026

Well, here is quite the interesting home-and-home announcement from New Mexico State and Central Michigan. The two schools filled a pair of vacancies on their respective non-conference schedules for 2019 and 2026.

New Mexico State will visit Central Michigan on October 12, 2019. The Chippewas will make the long-awaited return trip to New Mexico State on September 5, 2026. Just in case you are planning ahead.

“I have a lot of experience playing in the MAC while at Kent State and know that Central Michigan has a tremendous program with great tradition,” New Mexico State head coach Doug Martin said in a released statement. “They have always been a really good program that will make for a great home-and-home matchup.”

The two programs have never played each other before so the 2019 meeting will be the first in the series barring any potential postseason bowl matchup in 2018. The last time New Mexico State played a team from the MAC was in 2012 against Ohio.

