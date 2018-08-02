New Mexico State announces deal with NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl

In its first year as an FBS independent, and without a conference affiliation as a safety net, New Mexico State has secured a bit of security when it comes to the postseason.

NMSU announced Wednesday that it has reached an agreement with the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl. There is a catch, however, as not only do the Aggies have to reach bowl eligibility, they’ll also need either the Mountain West or Sun Belt conferences, which currently have arrangements with the game, to fail to have the necessary teams to fill their bowl commitments.

If both of those happen, New Mexico State has a postseason dancing partner.

“New Mexico State University and our football program are excited to enter into a bowl agreement with the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl for 2018 and 2019,” said NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia said in a statement. “Every aspect of our experience last year was nothing short of phenomenal. With the proximity to Las Cruces, date of the game, weather of Tucson and the amount of alumni we have in Arizona makes this a perfect opportunity for our team as well as Aggie Nation. We appreciate Executive Director Kym Adair and her board affording us this opportunity. The NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl and Visit Tucson are widely recognized for providing a first class destination and experience for the participating teams and their fans.”

NMSU played in the 2017 Arizona Bowl, a 26-20 overtime win over Utah State. It marked the football program’s first postseason appearance since the 1960 Sun Bowl.

In the 87-year history of the program, the Aggies have qualified for four bowl games — 2017. 1960, 1959, 1935.