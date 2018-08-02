Getty Images

New Mexico State announces deal with NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl

By John TaylorAug 2, 2018, 7:33 AM EDT
In its first year as an FBS independent, and without a conference affiliation as a safety net, New Mexico State has secured a bit of security when it comes to the postseason.

NMSU announced Wednesday that it has reached an agreement with the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl. There is a catch, however, as not only do the Aggies have to reach bowl eligibility, they’ll also need either the Mountain West or Sun Belt conferences, which currently have arrangements with the game, to fail to have the necessary teams to fill their bowl commitments.

If both of those happen, New Mexico State has a postseason dancing partner.

“New Mexico State University and our football program are excited to enter into a bowl agreement with the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl for 2018 and 2019,” said NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia said in a statement. “Every aspect of our experience last year was nothing short of phenomenal. With the proximity to Las Cruces, date of the game, weather of Tucson and the amount of alumni we have in Arizona makes this a perfect opportunity for our team as well as Aggie Nation. We appreciate Executive Director Kym Adair and her board affording us this opportunity. The NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl and Visit Tucson are widely recognized for providing a first class destination and experience for the participating teams and their fans.”

NMSU played in the 2017 Arizona Bowl, a 26-20 overtime win over Utah State. It marked the football program’s first postseason appearance since the 1960 Sun Bowl.

In the 87-year history of the program, the Aggies have qualified for four bowl games — 2017. 1960, 1959, 1935.

One sportsbook has Urban Meyer weathering storm, staying as Ohio State's head coach

By John TaylorAug 1, 2018, 9:11 PM EDT
While some don’t, one set of online sportsbook sees Urban Meyer weathering what’s turning into a very tumultuous storm for both the head coach and his employer.

A report surfaced earlier in the day that Meyer had direct knowledge of domestic abuse allegations involving a now-former assistant coach, knowledge Meyer had vehemently denied at the Big Ten Media Days last month. The development led to a reported meeting between Meyer and his boss, athletic director Gene Smith, Wednesday afternoon that led to further speculation about Meyer’s future with the Buckeyes.

According to Diamond Sportsbook International, fans of both Meyer and OSU football could breathe a little easier as the book has Meyer, at -300, as the overwhelming favorite to be the Buckeyes’ head coach on Sept. 1, although those odds were posted prior to the coach being placed on administrative leave as an investigation was launched by the school.  As of this posting, those odds haven’t changed.

Should OSU officials do the previously unthinkable, though, and pull the trigger on a dismissal, the book, not so unexpectedly, sees a current Meyer lieutenant taking over.

Defensive coordinator and former Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano, who was nearly the head coach at Tennessee before he wasn’t, is listed at +400, while offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson, unceremoniously ousted as the head coach at Indiana amidst his own scandal, is next at +600. Two other current OSU assistants follow — co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Ryan Day (+800) and co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Alex Grinch (+1000).

Former OSU head coach and current Youngstown State president Jim Tressel, ousted in a scandal that ultimately opened the door for Meyer, is listed at +3000 (bet $100, win $3,000). Showing it has a sense of humor, the book also lists Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and Alabama head coach Nick Saban at +20000.

Others of note listed include Les Miles (+1200), Rich Rodriguez (+1800), Lane Kiffin (+3000), Hue Jackson (?)(+7500) and Tom Herman (+10000).

Louisville removes Papa John's signage from Cardinal Stadium

By Zach BarnettAug 1, 2018, 6:41 PM EDT
As the Papa John’s corporation and its eponymous founder endure a tumultuous year for reasons unrelated to the University of Louisville, but U of L has nonetheless been intimately involved.

John Schnatter resigned from Louisville’s Board of Trustees on July 11, and now the company’s name has been taken off of Cardinal Stadium.

The stadium, built in 1998 at a cost of $135 million, will simply be known as Cardinal Stadium moving forward. The facility had carried the Papa John’s name since its founding, thanks to a $5 million donation from Schnatter.

“These comments were hurtful and unacceptable, and they do not reflect the values of our university,” Louisville president Neeli Bendapudi said last month.

Louisville also removed Schnatter’s name from its business school’s Center for Free Enterprise.

Urban Meyer placed on paid administrative leave as Ohio State launches investigation

By John TaylorAug 1, 2018, 6:23 PM EDT
One way or another, it appears the Urban Meyer situation at Ohio State won’t linger.

A report surfaced earlier in the day that Meyer had direct knowledge of domestic abuse allegations involving a now-former assistant coach, knowledge Meyer had vehemently denied at the Big Ten Media Days last month. The development led to a reported meeting between Meyer and his boss, athletic director Gene Smith, Wednesday afternoon that led to further speculation about Meyer’s future with the Buckeyes.

A short time ago, OSU announced that it has launched an investigation into the allegations.  In the interim, Meyer has been placed on paid administrative lead.

Below are the statements from both the university and the head coach:

STATEMENT FROM THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
The university is conducting an investigation into these allegations.  During the inquiry, Urban Meyer will be on paid administrative leave.  Ryan Day will serve as acting head football coach during the investigation.  We are focused on supporting our players and on getting to the truth as expeditiously as possible.

STATEMENT FROM URBAN MEYER
[Athletic director] Gene [Smith] and I agree that being on leave during this inquiry will facilitate its completion.  This allows the team to conduct training camp with minimal distraction.  I eagerly look forward to the resolution of this matter.

Meyer has spent the past six seasons in his “dream job,” compiling a 73-8 record overall and a 47-3 mark in Big Ten play.  The Buckeyes have won two conference titles and one national championship under the Ohio native.

In April of this year, Ohio State announced that a Board of Trustees committee had approved a two-year contract extension for their head football coach that would push his 2018 salary to $7.6 million, making him the second-highest paid coach in college football.  The 54-year-old Meyer is now signed through the 2022 season.

Police, court documents detail history of abuse, intimidation by ex-Ohio State assistant Zach Smith

By Zach BarnettAug 1, 2018, 4:28 PM EDT
As most of Wednesday has been spent speculating on what Urban Meyer did or did not know about his former wide receivers coach Zach Smith, separate reports have further illustrated the abuse Smith’s ex-wife, Courtney Smith, says she endured over the course of their marriage.

According to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer, police were involved nine times between Jan. 1, 2012, and July 26, 2018. Those nine calls include the damning 2015 call in which Courtney Smith says she made Shelley Meyer and the rest of the Ohio State’s coaches’ wives aware.

Further calls range from threatening to just plain sad. On Oct. 21, 2015, Courtney Smith called Powell, Ohio, police to say she was being followed by a black SUV and to say she was having issues with her “soon to be ex-husband.” On Jan. 5, 2016, Smith was pulled over for speeding and proceeded to break down in tears, visibly upset over the issues she was having with her husband.

On Dec. 17, 2017, Courtney Smith called police because neighbors reported seeing Zach peering into her car windows and banging on the front door of her home at 1:30 a.m. Zach Smith was issued a trespassing warning after that incident.

Smith’s alleged efforts to intimidate his ex-wife were much more personal than that, however.

The Columbus Dispatch obtained court documents on Wednesday from an affidavit Courtney Smith filed on Dec. 18, 2015, where she said, “Zach has made threats toward me and has become physically violent.” She would go on to say, per the Dispatch:

“The stalking and harassment never stopped. He never followed the shared parenting plan and would tell me he didn’t have to because he knew I couldn’t afford to pay for an attorney.

“He would corner me in my laundry while groping me and pulling his pants down and begging for sex.”

Courtney Smith also said she discovered hidden cameras inside her home, which she said Zach used to spy on her, her children and her boyfriend.

“All the (coaches) wives knew,” Courtney Smith told Brett McMurphy in his bombshell report Wednesday. “They all did. Every single one.”

Smith was fired as Ohio State’s wide receivers coach on July 23.

 