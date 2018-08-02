Getty Images

Transfer WRs from Ohio State, Ole Miss granted immediate eligibility at Florida

By John TaylorAug 2, 2018, 10:39 AM EDT
Thursday was a very big day for Florida’s receiving corps.

This morning, UF announced that a pair of transfer wide receivers, Trevon Grimes and Van Jefferson, have been granted waivers from the NCAA that gives them immediate eligibility for the upcoming season.  Grimes comes to Gainesville from Ohio State, Jefferson from Ole Miss.

Jefferson still has one hurdle to clear before taking the field in 2018 as the SEC must issue a waiver as well, although, with the conference’s new intra-conference transfer rule enacted this offseason, that approval is a mere formality.

“I’m excited for Trevon and Van,” first-year head coach Dan Mullen said in a statement. “We appreciate the NCAA’s understanding in both situations, and are thankful to the UAA’s administration and compliance staff for their role in helping guide Trevon, Van, their families and our coaching staff through this over the past six-plus months.”

This past season, Jefferson was third on the Rebels in receptions with 42 and fourth with 456 receiving yards.  For his career, the Tennessee native has totaled 91 catches for 999 yards and four touchdowns.

A four-star member of Ole Miss’ 2015 recruiting class, Jefferson was the No. 11 receiver in the country; the No. 3 player at any position in his home state; and the No. 106 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.

Jefferson announced his move to the Gators in December.

In October, Grimes took a leave of absence from the Buckeyes due to a family member dealing with a significant health issue.  The speculation at the time was that Grimes would likely transfer in order to be closer to his family in Miami; while initially denying it, the receiver moved on to the Gators in December of last year.

Grimes, a four-star 2017 signee, caught three passes for 20 yards during his brief time in Columbus.

Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State 1-2-3 in preseason coaches’ Top 25

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 2, 2018, 12:43 PM EDT
Not surprisingly, some very familiar faces reside at the top of the first major poll of the 2018 season.

Early Thursday afternoon, USA Today released its preseason coaches’ poll, with reigning national champion Alabama sitting comfortably at No. 1.  Not only that, but the Crimson Tide garnered 61 of the 65 first-place votes.

The only others to receive first-place votes are 2017 College Football Playoff semifinalist Clemson (three) and Ohio State (one), although the Buckeyes have a little more to worry about than their placement in a meaningless preseason poll.  The Top Five is rounded out by No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Oklahoma, while Nos. 6-10 are Washington, Wisconsin, Miami, Penn State and Auburn, respectively.

Below is the remainder of the first coaches’ poll of the 2018 season:

11. Notre Dame
12. Michigan State
13. Stanford
14. Michigan
15. USC
16. TCU
17. Virginia Tech
18. Mississippi State
19. Florida State
20. West Virginia
21. Texas
22. Boise State
23. UCF
24. LSU
25. Oklahoma State

For those who keep score of such things, the Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC have the most teams in the Top 25 with five each, followed by the ACC’s four and the Pac-12’s three.  Just two Group of Five squads made the initial cut, one apiece from the AAC and Mountain West.

WATCH: In traffic stop, Florida WR says he had AR-15 ‘for protection because of locals’

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 2, 2018, 11:55 AM EDT
There’s some additional, interesting fallout from a bizarre set of circumstances this offseason.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney is one of six Florida Gator football players facing university discipline following an on-campus confrontation in late May with a Gainesville-area gambler named Devante’ “Tay Bang” Zachery and his associates that involved airsoft guns that looked like real rifles, a frying pan, a baseball bat and rocks. The two groups had a beef that dated back to February and escalated from there when one football player was allegedly knocked out by one of Zachery’s friends during a bar altercation on the Fourth of July.

A little over two weeks later, the vehicle which Toney was driving and in which UF defensive back Brian Edwards was a passenger was pulled over by Gainesville Police Department officers for seat belt violations.

According to the Gainesville Sun, the officers found a real AR-15 rifle in Toney’s backseat. The police report stated that “Toney told police he bought the rifle and had it with him ‘for protection because of the locals.'”

Whether the locals referenced included Zachery, who told police he gave rental car discounts to UF football players, creating potential NCAA issues, and his crew are unclear at the moment.

The players were briefly detained and handcuffed as the officers cleared the weapon and searched the vehicle. No criminal charges, however, were filed at the time of the traffic stop, and the Sun writes that “State Attorney Bill Cervone said Tuesday he doesn’t expect any charges to be filed based on the information GPD provided.”

Toney’s 15 catches for 152 yards were both fourth on the Gators last season. Just what university punishment Toney and his teammates have received or will receive is not known.

Head coach Dan Mullen is expected to address the media Thursday morning ahead of the Gators’ kicking off summer camp.

Jay Paterno implores Ohio State to ‘stand up to mob mentality’ in making decision on Urban Meyer

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 2, 2018, 11:45 AM EDT
Yep, this will end well.

Even as his support seems to be eroding, possibly even from his employer, in the wake of a bombshell report, Urban Meyer has a champion in Jay Paterno.  The former Penn State assistant, whose father, the legendary Joe Paterno, was ousted from his longtime post amidst scandal, penned an impassioned post on his personal website titled “Due Process & Rule of Law for Urban Meyer” in which he “implore[s] the Board at Ohio State to stand up to the mob mentality” in making a decision on the head coach’s fate.

“We should wait for facts,” Paterno wrote. “We should drive a stake in the ground to defend due process. We should shed our implicit bias against people we dislike being accused. We should have courage to stand against the virtual mob gathering for a virtual lynching before we know the facts.

It’s alleged that Meyer’s wife, Shelley Meyer, knew that the wife of former OSU wide receivers coach Zach Smith, Courtney Smith, was being physically abused by the assistant.

“Shelly said she was going to have to tell Urban,” Courtney claimed in an interview. “I said: ‘That’s fine, you should tell Urban.’ I know Shelley did everything she could.”

Courtney Smith acknowledged that Shelley Meyer never confirmed that she told her husband about the alleged abuse.  And Meyer has previously vehemently denied that he knew of allegations of abuse in October of 2015.  However, a purported text message conversation between Courtney Smith and one of Meyer’s longtime football staffersseemed to show that Meyer discussed the 2015 allegations with Smith at the time, which the assistant denied.  Still, such a conversation would indicate that Meyer was aware of the situation, as he was with an alleged 2009 domestic abuse incident when Meyer was the head coach at Florida and Smith was a staffer.

“No matter what is proven about these allegations against the former wide receiver coach at Ohio State,” wrote Paterno, “this much is beyond doubt: Urban Meyer did not commit a crime, he did not witness, nor did he cover up any crimes. He hasn’t even been accused of one but yet there will be voices unjustly calling for his job.”

Paterno went on to “implore the Board at Ohio State to stand up to the mob mentality, to say that ‘when we have the facts of the case and only when we have the facts of the case will we react and make informed decisions.’ …

“We should wait for facts. We should drive a stake in the ground to defend due process. We should shed our implicit bias against people we dislike being accused. We should have courage to stand against the virtual mob gathering for a virtual lynching before we know the facts.

And for those who need a refresher course: Published allegations do NOT automatically equal facts.”

For the entire text of Paterno’s impassioned post, click HERE.

Four-star Nebraska signee Maurice Washington cleared academically

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 2, 2018, 9:44 AM EDT
With summer camp kicking off this Friday, Nebraska was on the receiving end of some very good news Wednesday.

An NU spokesperson has confirmed that Maurice Washington has been cleared as a full academic qualifier. The development means that, instead of taking a redshirt year to focus solely on schoolwork, the highly-touted running back will instead be able to see the field immediately in 2018 as well.

The uncertainty surrounding Washington arose after he was expelled from Trinity Christian High School in Cedar Hill, Texas, in his final semester for behavioral reasons, his high school coach told the Omaha World-Herald earlier this month. Washington subsequently graduated from a California high school before graduating in mid-June.

A four-star member of the Cornhuskers’ 2018 recruiting class, Washington was rated as the No. 10 running back in the country and the No. 26 player at any position in the state of Texas. Only two signee’s in NU’s class this year were rated higher than Washington — dual-threat quarterback Adrian Martinez and tight end Cameron Jurgens.

Washington is expected to contribute immediately for the Cornhuskers his true freshman season.