Transfer WRs from Ohio State, Ole Miss granted immediate eligibility at Florida

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Thursday was a very big day for Florida’s receiving corps.

This morning, UF announced that a pair of transfer wide receivers, Trevon Grimes and Van Jefferson, have been granted waivers from the NCAA that gives them immediate eligibility for the upcoming season. Grimes comes to Gainesville from Ohio State, Jefferson from Ole Miss.

Jefferson still has one hurdle to clear before taking the field in 2018 as the SEC must issue a waiver as well, although, with the conference’s new intra-conference transfer rule enacted this offseason, that approval is a mere formality.

“I’m excited for Trevon and Van,” first-year head coach Dan Mullen said in a statement. “We appreciate the NCAA’s understanding in both situations, and are thankful to the UAA’s administration and compliance staff for their role in helping guide Trevon, Van, their families and our coaching staff through this over the past six-plus months.”

This past season, Jefferson was third on the Rebels in receptions with 42 and fourth with 456 receiving yards. For his career, the Tennessee native has totaled 91 catches for 999 yards and four touchdowns.

A four-star member of Ole Miss’ 2015 recruiting class, Jefferson was the No. 11 receiver in the country; the No. 3 player at any position in his home state; and the No. 106 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.

Jefferson announced his move to the Gators in December.

In October, Grimes took a leave of absence from the Buckeyes due to a family member dealing with a significant health issue. The speculation at the time was that Grimes would likely transfer in order to be closer to his family in Miami; while initially denying it, the receiver moved on to the Gators in December of last year.

Grimes, a four-star 2017 signee, caught three passes for 20 yards during his brief time in Columbus.