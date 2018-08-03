East Carolina unveils new football locker room, announces addition of West Virginia transfer

Head coach Scottie Montgomery faces an uphill task this season to turnaround East Carolina’s football program on the field but at least things are looking up for the Pirates off the field.

The program reported to fall camp earlier this week and let’s just say the team was excited to do so even beyond normal as ECU unveiled a fancy new locker room, an updated players lounge, refreshed meeting rooms and more at their Ward Sports Medicine Building.

“It was unbelievable,” Montgomery said in a release. “The transformation, not only how nice and detailed it is, but the usage of space. I think (the players) thought they were going to come into another cramped situation, but it’s just beautiful. The layout is great. I can’t say enough about J.J. McLamb and Lee Workman, working through the last three to four months. And Dave Hart came in and gave us some more ideas and added touches to it that made it just a phenomenal facility. This is as big-time as you can imagine.”

Indeed, you can check out some more pictures here of the new digs and the look is certainly as nice (or nicer) than some Power Five facilities around the country.

Whether all the new TV’s, hot tubs or lockers will make a difference in how the team plays this season after two straight 3-9 campaigns remains to be seen. One thing that could help is if the offense stalls out, the Pirates will have a new option at punter in West Virginia transfer Jonn Young. The sophomore was confirmed eligible for 2018 by the school after leaving Morgantown and will have three years left to play. He punted just twice for the Mountaineers as a redshirt freshman in 2017 and averaged 36 yards per kick.