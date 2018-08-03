Kentucky DL Josh Paschal diagnosed with skin cancer, OL coach John Schlarman also dealing with health issue

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops had plenty of news to discuss at his pre-training camp press conference on Friday morning and not much of it was good.
The Wildcats head man revealed that defensive end Josh Paschal was diagnosed with a malignant melanoma (a form of skin cancer) on his foot after undergoing a procedure earlier this week.
“Josh and his family are handling it well,” Stoops said, according to the Louisville Courier Journal. “They want to be open about this, so there was no speculation. They also want this to be a reminder to people to pay close attention to their skin and have those evaluated.”
Paschal was penciled in as a potential starter this season after bulking up from playing as a linebacker last year. He recorded 17 tackles and 3.5 sacks in a productive freshman campaign and was expected to be a key player on Stoops’ defense after impressing the staff in the spring and through the summer. No timetable was given for his return but suffice to say that football is on the back-burner for Paschal and his family for the time being.
There was also another health update Stoops gave out that will affect the team as offensive line coach John Schlarman was said to be dealing with an “undisclosed medical issue.” The former Wildcats guard is set to begin his sixth season at his alma mater and will be coaching during fall camp but could miss some unspecified time in the coming weeks to deal with the issue.
Country roads are taking West Virginia to a brand new home.
The Mountaineers unveiled plans on Thursday for a nearly top-to-bottom refurbishment of the football team’s Milan Puskar Center Complex that clocks in at some $55 million when the project is completed. The new digs come as part of a nearly $100 million push to upgrade the vast majority of WVU’s athletic facilities in what the school has branded as ‘Climbing Higher!’
“Through the years, there have been a lot of things we’ve done to the Puskar Center,” AD Shane Lyons said in a release. “We’ve added the new team room, the training room, the training table and the practice fields, and these are the next areas that sorely need addressed.”
Indeed, a previously planned training table upgrade is just about set to have the wraps taken off as the team begins fall camp this year and the rest of the upgrades should happen in several phases over the coming years.
These additions include a bigger football locker room, a new visitors locker room at the stadium complex and an expanded academic center that will be able to house the entire team. West Virginia also is looking to move their ‘Hall of Traditions’ in the building to a more public-facing area at the front of Milan Puskar in order to open it up for visiting fans on game day.
A timeline for the project was not released by the Mountaineers but from the sounds of what Lyons was saying, it’s a safe bet that it’s sooner rather than later. Fundraising is already underway to raise the money and you can bet that the new football facility will be a big talking point as West Virginia takes the field in 2018.
Nike has outfitted every single team that has made the College Football Playoff since it’s inception back in 2014 and it appears the company wants to continue that impressive streak by locking up one of a regular national title contender.
Clemson and Nike confirmed the details of a 10-year, $58 million contract extension on Friday that keeps the Tigers under the swoosh’s umbrella for the next decade.
“Nike is the one of the premier brands in the world and we’re excited to build upon our relationship,” athletic director Dan Radakovich said in a statement. “Our brand has grown exponentially in recent years, and this continued partnership will enhance the ‘Power of the Paw’ moving forward.”
“Nike is the clear leader among our student-athletes and recruits and we’re excited to continue to provide our players with the best equipment and technology in the market,” head coach Dabo Swinney added. “We have a tremendous partnership and it’s a difference-maker for our program. Being aligned with a global leader like Nike makes the Paw even more powerful.”
The new agreement is just over double the value of the previous deal the two entered into and includes a cash component that skyrockets by six-figures to $400,000 annually. The school was initially outfitted by Nike back in 2002 and is now inked up until 2028 as part of the latest deal, which also bumps up the royalty rate products sold by the program.
While the grand total of $58 million is not quite as much as the mega deals Washington inked with adidas ($119 million) or Ohio State’s whopping $252 million pact with Nike, it’s still quite a bit of coin. According to the Portland Business Journal, the average of $5.8 million a year that the Tigers will receive in total value is still more than ACC peers like Florida State and N.C. State receive and a premium on what others like LSU and Oklahoma State are paid.
Power of the Paw indeed.
Vanderbilt will open fall camp this week without one of their key backups.
Commodores head coach Derek Mason announced on Thursday that quarterback Deuce Wallace has been suspended for the entire 2018 season, labeling the infraction a violation of school policy. The redshirt sophomore was expected to return to the team in January but was removed from the team’s roster and did not report to camp this week.
Mason did not elaborate on what specifically Wallace did to find himself at home this season.
The signal-caller saw action in four games last year and went 11-for-22 (94 yards) in limited playing time, mostly mop-up duty behind entrenched starter Kyle Shurmur. Considered a three-star coming out of Sevierville, Tennessee in 2016, Wallace was considered the favorite to secure the backup QB spot once again heading into this year before potentially taking over the starting job after Shurmur graduates.
Vanderbilt did seemingly pick up a replacement in the offseason for Wallace however as the team brought in redshirt sophomore Mo Hasan as a junior college addition who previously was at Syracuse. Allan Walters will likely provide a bit more depth as a true freshman but is likely to redshirt if Shurmur can stay healthy going into a big 2018 for him and the team.
There’s been a significant personnel development for Washington with the regular season less than a month away.
Ale Kaho, a December signee who was one of the crown jewel of Chris Petersen‘s 2018 recruiting class, didn’t take part in spring practice or any other offseason program because he still had high school classwork to complete. On top of that, an aunt and uncle passed away in July, while his parents are also going through a divorce. Combine all of that and, the Seattle Times is reporting, Kaho “has made a formal request through the NCAA to be released from his [National Letter of Intent].”
At this point, it’s unclear where that request stands. Also at this time, the university has yet to respond to the Times‘ report.
“He had so much stuff going on right now,” an unnamed family member said of Kaho, who has reportedly lost 20 pounds amidst all of the familial tumult and loss, told the newspaper. “Football is not even our concern right now. He does not look right. He does not act right. He’s not the same bubbly kid we know.”
Since his relatives’ deaths nearly a month ago, Kaho has remained in his home in Reno.
A four-star 2018 signee, Kaho was rated as the No. 7 inside linebacker in the country, the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Nevada; and the No. 133 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only one defensive player in the Huskies’ 14th-ranked class this year was rated higher than Kaho — defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa.