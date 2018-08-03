Kentucky DL Josh Paschal diagnosed with skin cancer, OL coach John Schlarman also dealing with health issue

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops had plenty of news to discuss at his pre-training camp press conference on Friday morning and not much of it was good.

The Wildcats head man revealed that defensive end Josh Paschal was diagnosed with a malignant melanoma (a form of skin cancer) on his foot after undergoing a procedure earlier this week.

“Josh and his family are handling it well,” Stoops said, according to the Louisville Courier Journal. “They want to be open about this, so there was no speculation. They also want this to be a reminder to people to pay close attention to their skin and have those evaluated.”

Paschal was penciled in as a potential starter this season after bulking up from playing as a linebacker last year. He recorded 17 tackles and 3.5 sacks in a productive freshman campaign and was expected to be a key player on Stoops’ defense after impressing the staff in the spring and through the summer. No timetable was given for his return but suffice to say that football is on the back-burner for Paschal and his family for the time being.

There was also another health update Stoops gave out that will affect the team as offensive line coach John Schlarman was said to be dealing with an “undisclosed medical issue.” The former Wildcats guard is set to begin his sixth season at his alma mater and will be coaching during fall camp but could miss some unspecified time in the coming weeks to deal with the issue.