Louisville’s All-ACC WR Jaylen Smith has emergency appendectomy

Louisville opened fall camp on Friday but did so without one of their best players after a rather scary medical situation.
According to a school release, All-ACC wide receiver Jaylen Smith underwent an emergency appendectomy earlier in the day and will be out for an undetermined amount of time as he recovers.
“We are fortunate to catch this early and anticipate a full recovery,” head coach Bobby Petrino said in a statement. “Jaylen is doing well and we look forward to him returning to the practice field as soon as possible.”
Much of the attention on the Cardinals’ football team the past few months has centered on quarterback Jawon Pass replacing Heisman-winner Lamar Jackson but it might be Smith who is the top offensive weapon for Petrino in 2018. He was named a first-team All-ACC pick last season after finishing with 980 yards and seven touchdowns and enters the upcoming campaign averaging 16.9 yards per catch since playing early as a freshman.
The appendectomy is even tougher news for Smith as it not only occurred at the start of camp, but happens just a day after his birthday this week. Thankfully it sounds like he’ll be able to get back to 100 percent soon but it is not exactly the kind of news that you want to hear if you’re a Louisville fan this week after a rough offseason.
Willie Taggart did not play for or attend Florida State, but he’s a lifelong ‘Nole none the same. Upon his hiring in December, Taggart talked about rooting for Florida State as a youngster and how his family members rooted for FSU over Taggart’s USF team when the ‘Noles and Bulls faced off in 2015 and ’16.
On Friday, Taggart made a classic “this guy gets us” move by bringing in a legend of the past in hiring longtime Seminoles defensive coordinator Mickey Andrews to be a special assistant to the head coach.
“I am thrilled to add Coach Andrews to our staff,” Taggart said in a statement. “He brings a wealth of knowledge about Florida State’s program as well as the style we will play on defense. Coach Andrews was the architect of some of the best defenses in college football history, and he helped build the FSU dynasty. Our student-athletes, coaches and staff will benefit from having him around our team every day.”
Andrews worked under Bobby Bowden from 1984 to 2009, helping the Seminoles win two national championships, claim a dozen ACC titles and record a record 14 straight top-5 finishes. He won the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach in 1996, produced 19 first-round picks, and was inducted into FSU’s athletics hall of fame in 2010.
“I want to thank Coach Taggart for this opportunity,” Andrews said. “His passion for Florida State has been evident from the first time I met him, and his energy is contagious. I am excited to be part of his staff as he leads Florida State back toward competing for championships, and I’m looking forward to contributing in any way I can.”
Clemson AD Dan Radakovich indicated on Friday the Tigers are in talks with Georgia and LSU about future non-conference games, according to Orangeburg (S.C.) Times and Democrat beat writer Zach Lentz.
The games would most likely be home-and-homes, Radakovich said, due to the nature of Clemson’s scheduling needs. The Tigers played Alabama and Auburn to open the 2008 and 2012 seasons, respectively, but have favored home-and-homes since. Clemson played a home-and-home with Georgia in 2013-14, a home-and-home with Auburn in 2016-17, and begin another with Texas A&M in 2018-19.
Clemson has road dates with Notre Dame in 2020, 2022 and 2028, and a home game against the Irish in 2023, but no other games against Power 5 non-conference opponents scheduled this decade (the annual finale against South Carolina is a given here.)
Clemson and Georgia are long-time on-again, off-again rivals, with their series dating back to 1897. Georgia holds a 42-18-4 all-time lead.
The purple-and-orange Tigers have met the purple-and-yellow Tigers thrice on the gridiron; LSU won the first two meetings but Clemson took the last one, a 25-24 triumph in the 2012 Peach Bowl.
Reserve offensive lineman Tyler Carr has left the program to pursue his post-football life, Gus Malzahn revealed on Friday.
A Gadsden, Ala., native, Carr was a 4-star member of Auburn’s 2015 class but never made his mark on the field. He did not start a game in his three seasons as a Tiger and was not among Auburn’s first unit in the opening days of 2018 training camp, though he did see action in 26 games.
“He has been a wonderful teammate, a joy to coach and one of my favorites,” Malzahn told Auburn Undercover. “We’re rooting for him. He’ll be very successful in life.”
Carr is set to graduate today, and will pursue an internship in supply management, according to Malzahn.
There was a time not too long ago where selling alcohol at a stadium used to be taboo in college sports. Those days seem long gone now.
Per The Oregonian, Oregon State is “nearing completion of an agreement that would allow stadium-wide alcohol sales at Reser Stadium for the 2018 football season.” So cheers Beavers fans, you may soon be able to drown out your football sorrows during the game instead of being limited to the tailgating before and after home games.
A formal announcement on the policy is expected in the coming days or weeks and follows the lead of in-state rival Oregon, which expanded beer and alcohol sales at Autzen Stadium following a few changes at the state level that opens things for both the Ducks and Beavers.
One other thing that might change in Corvallis is the entry-exit policy at Reser to something similar to what will now happen in Eugene. Previously fans were allowed to leave the stadium (like at halftime) to go back to the parking lot but that will no longer be the case at Autzen and probably will wind up being the case for OSU fans at home games as well.
The formal addition of Oregon State to the ranks of schools allowing alcohol at games is part of a growing nation-wide trend in college football that’s designed to not only provide an additional revenue stream but also cut out much of the binge drinking that goes on at every campus on Saturday. The Pac-12 would now have five programs where those of age can buy an adult beverage in 2018, including Arizona, Arizona State and Washington State.
It’s possible that a few others out West could join in on the trend before the season actually starts but either way it’s pretty clear that this is only the beginning of schools opening up alcohol sales and we probably aren’t too far from just about everybody jumping on the bandwagon eventually.