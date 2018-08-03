Louisville’s All-ACC WR Jaylen Smith has emergency appendectomy

Louisville opened fall camp on Friday but did so without one of their best players after a rather scary medical situation.

According to a school release, All-ACC wide receiver Jaylen Smith underwent an emergency appendectomy earlier in the day and will be out for an undetermined amount of time as he recovers.

“We are fortunate to catch this early and anticipate a full recovery,” head coach Bobby Petrino said in a statement. “Jaylen is doing well and we look forward to him returning to the practice field as soon as possible.”

Much of the attention on the Cardinals’ football team the past few months has centered on quarterback Jawon Pass replacing Heisman-winner Lamar Jackson but it might be Smith who is the top offensive weapon for Petrino in 2018. He was named a first-team All-ACC pick last season after finishing with 980 yards and seven touchdowns and enters the upcoming campaign averaging 16.9 yards per catch since playing early as a freshman.

The appendectomy is even tougher news for Smith as it not only occurred at the start of camp, but happens just a day after his birthday this week. Thankfully it sounds like he’ll be able to get back to 100 percent soon but it is not exactly the kind of news that you want to hear if you’re a Louisville fan this week after a rough offseason.