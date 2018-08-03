Rutgers reportedly paid ex-AD Julie Hermann an extra $500,000 to not sue the school

Oh Rutgers. As if a credit card probe that has ensnared six players on the roster is not enough negative headlines for the school, there was another report that surfaced this week that will draw the ire of alumni far and wide.

NJ.com reported on Thursday that documents obtained by the company show the Scarlet Knights paid former athletic director Julie Hermann an extra $500,000 above her normal buyout. While she was shown the door rather quickly back in November 2015 following several scandals, NJ Advance Media dug a little deeper as to why she was given the extra half a million from the state university dealing with financial issues and it turns out there’s a very Rutgers-esque reason: so she wouldn’t sue.

She was given the additional compensation in exchange for agreeing not to sue the university for wrongful termination, NJ Advance Media learned. Included in that discrepancy were three unexplained “one-time payments’’ totaling $174,500 and a pair of $12,000 “extra-pay’’ payments. In addition, Hermann was paid $105,000 in incentive compensation and a $175,000 retention bonus. Rutgers wasn’t contractually obligated to pay out either of these figures, NJ Advance Media has learned. Hermann, who agreed to a five-year deal worth $2.25 million in May 2013, was paid a total of $1,658,455.15 in the 31 months she didn’t serve as Rutgers’ AD.

Nearly $1.7 million to not work at Rutgers? That’s enough to perk up the ears of Charlie Weis.

“To the extent that the University and Ms. Hermann entered into an agreement relating to her separation from the University, we consider such an agreement a personnel record, and not subject to disclosure under OPRA,” the university said in a statement to NJ.com.

Hermann’s final check from Rutgers was given out earlier this week according to the report.

If there’s one silver lining for Scarlet Knights fans in all of this saga it’s that the exit of Hermann and then-football coach Kyle Flood have at least given way to some solid progress on the rebuilding front with new coach Chris Ash and AD Pat Hobbs. The pair is set to kickoff camp at some point this week in Piscataway as Rutgers hopefully turns the page for good on such a headline-producing era that many would rather forget about.