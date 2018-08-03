San Diego State breaking out all the stops to secure stadium lease through 2020

San Diego State has found remarkable success the past few years under head coach Rocky Long but they may not have a home after this season if they can’t get the city’s approval to remain in their dilapidated and rickety old stadium for just a little bit longer. As a result of a key upcoming city council meeting, school officials have decided to break out all the stops and even tell fans that, well, a bit of tailgating at city hall isn’t the worst idea in the world next week.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that Aztecs athletic director John David Wicker and Long both sent emails to fans this week urging them to be very vocal to local government leaders in their support of new lease terms — including showing up in team colors to Monday’s upcoming meeting.

“This extension is critical to the future of Aztec Football and SDSU’s ability to attract students, engage alumni and ensure success for the university both on and off the field,” the email said. “SDSU worked closely with the Mayor’s office and has agreed to an increase in rent …. But we need your help to secure the support of City Council. Please call or email your San Diego City Council member and ask them to approve this lease extension.”

At the heart of the matter is the team’s future at the venue that was formerly the home of the San Diego Chargers and has gone by the names of Jack Murphy Stadium and Qualcomm. Currently the city-owned venue is called SDCCU Stadium and it was set to be shuttered following the 2018 season due to high operating costs. Two plans to redevelop the site to include a new, smaller stadium that would be the home to SDSU football and a new soccer team (and potentially even an NFL one) are set to be included on a ballot initiative this November.

Of more pressing concern to the school is what will happen between now and then however. The city council still needs to approve a lease extension at SDCCU Stadium so the team can play their home games there through 2020 and it seems like some are still trying to squeeze a bit more out of the university than the $1.1 million rent hike that has been proposed. If things don’t get approved, San Diego State may have to start looking elsewhere in the area to find a home for football games in 2019 and beyond.

So break out the pom poms Aztecs fans and show up on Monday because it seems that opening training camp won’t be the biggest item on the agenda for the program over the coming days.